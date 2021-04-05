Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Pappe

3,479 Reviews

$$

1317 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala
Garlic Naan
Vegetable Samosas (2)

Small Plates

Vegetable Samosas (2)

Vegetable Samosas (2)

$9.00

Triangular Savory Pastry, Cumin, Green peas, Potatoes Served with Mint and Tamrind & Date Chutneys

Aloo Papdi Chaat

$12.00

Crab Pav

$12.00

Gobi Manchurian

$12.00

Asparagus Uttapam

$16.00

Samosa Chaat

$12.00

Spicy Chicken Tikka

$16.00

Prawn Ambi

$12.00

Naans & Chutney Flight

$18.00

Kuchumber Salad

$12.00

Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.50

Green Chili Naan

$4.50

Mint Laccha Paratha

$5.00

Onion Naan

$4.50

Butter Naan

$4.00

Herb Naan

$4.50

Roti

$4.00

Truffle Naan

$6.00

Bread Basket

$14.00

Paneer & Olive

$6.00

Amritsari Kulcha

$5.00

Signature Entrees

Chicken Tikka Masala

$21.00

Butter Chicken

$21.00

Allepey Fish Curry

$34.00

Nalli Gosht

$34.00

Taar Gosht

$25.00

Fish Chittnad

$30.00

Junglee Laal Maas

$28.00

Chicken Pista Korma

$26.00

Lamb Biryani

$25.00

Chicken Biryani

$25.00

Lamb Rogan Josh

$25.00

Sigdi (Open Fire)

Mint Lamb Chops

$32.00

Grilled Lamb Kabab

$29.00

Salmon Kesari

$26.00

Paneer Tikka Achari

$24.00

Tandoori Chicken

$25.00

Chicken Malai Tikka

$25.00

Vegetable Entrees

Baingan Bartha

$18.00

Bhindi-Do-Pyaza

$19.00

Veggie Korma

$19.00

Palak Paneer

$20.00

Malai Kofta

$20.00

Punjabi Aloo Gobi

$19.00

Muttar Paneer

$20.00

Butter Paneer Masala

$21.00

Daal Makhani Entree

$18.00

Daal Fry Entree

$17.00

Channa Pindi Entree

$17.00

Curries

Palak

Malabar

Fiery Vindaloo

Korma

Sides

Papadam

$3.00

Mix Vegetable Pickle

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Mango Chutney

$5.00

Cucumber Raita

$4.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Onion-Green Chili Salad

$4.00

Mint & Cilantro Chutney (8oz)

$5.00

Dates & Tamrind Chutney (8oz)

$5.00

Vindaloo sauce (8oz)

$5.00

Side Daal Fry

$12.00

Side Daal Makhani

$14.00

Side Channa Pindi

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1317 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005

Directions

Gallery
Pappe image
Pappe image
Pappe image
Pappe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
orange star4.7 • 2,351
1413 Park Road Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
RASA
orange star4.6 • 4,617
1247 First St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Bombay Street Food - 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
524 8th St. SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
RASA - National Landing
orange star4.5 • 21
2200 Crystal Drive Ste F Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Bollywood Bistro Express - Ballston
orange starNo Reviews
4238 WILSON BLVD STE # 160 ARLINGTON, VA 22203
View restaurantnext
Dishes of India
orange starNo Reviews
1510A belleview blvd alexandria, VA 22307
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Estadio
orange star4.3 • 3,131
1520 14th St NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Milk Bar - Logan
orange star4.3 • 1,746
1525 15th St NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Stoney's on P - Stoney's on P
orange star4.1 • 1,412
1433 P St NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Tortino Restaurant - 1228 11th St NW
orange star4.6 • 1,001
1228 11th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Mexicue - DC
orange star4.0 • 476
1720 14th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Van Ness/Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston