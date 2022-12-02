Stoney's on P Stoney's on P

Stoney's on P imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

Stoney's on P

1,412 Reviews

$$

1433 P St NW

Washington, DC 20005

Appetizers

Wings

$15.00

Veggie Nachos

$15.00

Sliders - 3

$15.00

Sliders - 6

$19.00

Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

App Onion Rings

$12.00

Basket Of Tots

$8.00

BASKET OF FRIES

$7.00

Mozz Sticks

$11.00

Teddy Tots

$12.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

Chips N Queso

$5.00

1\2 Tots 1\2 Poppers

$10.00

Jalapeno Mac Bites

$6.00

Calamari

$15.00

Specialties

BLT

$12.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$17.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$16.00

CUBAN

$15.00

FISH & CHIPS

$18.00

SALMON BLT

$18.00

SALMON DINNER

$19.00

STEAK & CHEESE

$15.00

TONY'S PASTRAMI

$16.00

TURKEY CLUB

$16.00

Ckn Ceaser Wrap

$15.00

Buffalo Ckn Wrap

$15.00

Chicken N Cheese Sub

$15.00

Hot Dog

$11.00

Reuben Pastrami

$16.00

Reuben

$16.00

Crab Cake Sand

$20.00

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$35.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$10.00

Open Faced Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Burgers-Chx Sand

Hamburger

$14.00

Stoney Burger

$15.00

Texas Burger

$17.00

Stoney Chick Sand

$16.00

Cajun Chick Sand

$16.00

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Black/Bleu Burger

$16.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Buff Chick Sand

$16.00

Reuben Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chix Sandwich

$15.00

Pizza-Salad

Sm Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Sm Buff Chick Pizza

$12.00

Lg Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Lg Buff Chick Pizza

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$12.00

Rocket Salad

$12.00

Salad Black/Bleu

$18.00

Grilled Cheese-Mac

BACON SRIRACHA MAC

$15.00

BOSS HOGG

$16.00

BUFFALO MAC

$16.00

CHESAPEAKE GRILLED CHEESE

$22.00

FREDDY CHEESE

$18.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

HAM & CHEESE

$14.00

MAC N CHEESE

$14.00

ROCKET CHEESE

$14.00

SUPER CHEESE

$15.00

THUNDERBIRD

$16.00

Freddy Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Soups-Sides

SD Broccoli

$6.00

SD Caesar

$7.00

SD Cornbread

$1.50

SD Fries

$6.00

SD Greek Salad

$7.00

SD House Salad

$7.00

SD Mac

$8.00

SD Onion Rings

$6.00

Slaw

$5.00

Side Tots

$6.00

Side Of Chips

$5.00

Basket Of Fries

$10.00

Side Rocket Salad

$7.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS SLIDERS

$7.00

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pineapple Juce

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cran Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Employee Red Bull

$1.82

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Reg Red Bull

$4.00

Water

To Go Soda

$1.00

VODKA-GIN

Rail Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$8.00

Deep Eddy Cran

$8.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Citron

$8.00

Stoli O

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Stoli Razz

$8.00

Stoli Blue

$8.00

Rail Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Bombay

$8.00

SMIRNOFF

$8.00

DEEP EDDY VODKA

$8.00

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$8.00

NOLET GIN

$8.00

BLUECOAT GIN

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Aviation

$8.00

Western Son Blueberry

$8.00

Western Son Watermelon

$8.00

Western Son Blueberry

$8.00

Western Son Peach

$8.00

Western Son Peach

$8.00

Mutiny

$8.00

Stateside Vodka

$8.00

DBL Rail Vodka

$14.00

DBL Titos

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$22.00

DBL Belvedere

$22.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy Cran

$16.00

DBL Stoli

$16.00

DBL Stoli Citron

$16.00

DBL Stoli O

$16.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$16.00

DBL Stoli Razz

$16.00

DBL Stoli Blue

$16.00

DBL Rail Gin

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$18.00

DBL Hendricks

$20.00

DBL Beefeater

$16.00

DBL Plymouth

$20.00

DBL Botanist

$22.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

WHISKEY-BOURBON

Rail Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Woodford

$13.00

Jameson

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$11.00

Makers

$10.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Fireball

$5.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

CROWN APPLE

$11.00

Blantons

$23.00

Basil Haydens

$15.00

OVERHOLT

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

JACK RYE

$9.00

W.P. PIGGY RYE

$9.00

JACK HONEY

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Mitchers

$10.00

Hennessey

$13.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Redemption

$10.00

Grand M

GM

$10.00

Powers

$9.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$13.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00

Old Forrester

$12.00

DBL Rail Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL HW Dbl Rye

$20.00

DBL HW Bourbon

$18.00

DBL HW Campfire

$26.00

DBL Bulleit

$18.00

DBL Knob Creek

$22.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$26.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Michters Rye

$20.00

DBL Redemption Rye

$16.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$18.00

DBL Woodford

$22.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Powers

$18.00

DBL Makers

$21.00

DBL Fireball

$14.00

DBL Crown

$22.00

DBL Tulla

$16.00

RUM-TEQUILA

RAIL RUM

$7.00

BACARDI

$8.00

CAPT. MORGAN

$8.00

MALIBU

$8.00

GOSSLINGS

$8.00

PATRON

$14.00

RAIL TEQUILA

$7.00

ALTOS SILVER

$9.00

Hornitos REPOSADO

$9.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$11.00Out of stock

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$13.00Out of stock

PATRON SILVER

$14.00

ILLIGAL MEZCAL

$9.00

MEZCAL

$9.00

Diplomatico

$9.00

1800 SILVER

$8.00

Altos Repo

$10.00

Milagro

$8.00

Espolon

$9.00

Herradura

$10.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Herradurra Anejo

$12.00

Cuervo

$9.00

Milagro

$9.00

Union El Viejo

$12.00

Avion

$9.00

Patron Repasado

$14.00

DBL Rail Rum

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

DBL Capt. Morgan

$16.00

DBL Malibu

$16.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$18.00

DBL Gosslings

$16.00

DBL Patron Silver

$24.00

DBL Rail Tequila

$12.00

DBL Suerte Silver

$20.00

DBL Suerte Reposado

$24.00

DBL Milagro Silver

$16.00

DBL Don Julio

$24.00

DBL Herradurra Anejo

$24.00

DBL Herradurra Silver

$24.00

DBL Altos Silver

$18.00

DBL Altos Reposado

$18.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$22.00

SCOTCH

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 14

$16.00

JW Black

$12.00

JW Red

$10.00

Laphroag

$14.00

DBL Oban 14

$42.00

DBL Balvene 12

$34.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12

$28.00

DBL Glenfiddich 14

$32.00

DBL Lagavulin 16

$50.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$32.00

DBL JW Black

$26.00

DBL JW Red

$20.00

DBL Laphroaig 10

$28.00

DBL Macallan 10

$26.00

DBL Macallan 12

$34.00

DBL JW 18

$48.00

CORDIALS

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Campari

$7.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Hennessey

$13.00

Baileys

$8.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Hennessey VSOP

$32.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Campari

$14.00

DBL Amaretto

$14.00

DBL Hennessey

$26.00

DBL Baileys

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Hennessey VSOP

$64.00

DBL Jagermeister

$16.00

DBL Fernet

$16.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$18.00

DBL Sambuca

$18.00

DBL Frangelico

$16.00

COCKTAILS-SHOOTERS

BAY BREEZE

$8.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

BLUE MOTORCYCLE

$12.00

SCREWDRIVER

$7.00

CAR BOMB

$12.00

MIXED DRINK 8.00

$8.00

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

$9.00

DARK N STORMY

$12.00

LIT TOP SHELF

$15.00

HOT TODDY

$12.00

IRISH COFFEE

$12.00

LEMON DROP

$12.00

MIXED DRINK 9.00

$9.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$11.00

MADRA

$8.00

MAI TAI

$8.00

MARGARITA

$9.00

MOSCOW MULE

$10.00

RUM RUNNER

$10.00

SHOT 7.00

$7.00

SHOT 8.00

$8.00

SHOT 9.00

$9.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$13.00

MARTINI-MANHATTAN

Rail Vodka Martini

$9.00

Titos Martini

$11.00

Ketel One Martini

$15.00

GREY GOOSE Martini

$15.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Martini

$11.00

Deep Eddy Cran Martini

$11.00

DEEP EDDY LEMON MARTINI

$11.00

Stoli Martini

$12.00

Stoli O Martini

$12.00

Stoli Vanilla Martini

$12.00

Stoli Razz Martini

$12.00

Stoli Blue Martini

$12.00

Rail Gin Martini

$9.00

Tanqueray Martini

$13.00

Hendricks Martini

$14.00

BLUECOAT Martini

$11.00

NOLET MARTINI

$11.00

Rail Whiskey Manattan

$9.00

Jack Daniels Manattan

$12.00

JACK Rye Manattan

$12.00

CROWN APPLE Manattan

$14.00

HW Campfire Manattan

$18.00

Bulleit Manattan

$15.00

Knob Creek Manattan

$15.00

Jim Beam Manattan

$10.00

Bulleit Rye Manattan

$15.00

Woodford Manattan

$15.00

Makers Manattan

$15.00

Crown Manattan

$16.00

BOMBAY MARTINI

$12.00

MARGARITAS

PATRON MARGARITA

$15.00

RAIL MARGARITA

$9.00

ALTOS SILVER Margarita

$13.00

ALTO REPOSADO Margarita

$13.00

UNION MEZCAL MARGARITA

$13.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO MARG

$15.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO MARG

$15.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO MARG

$15.00

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Two Scoops Choc

$4.00

One Scoop Vanilla

$2.00Out of stock

One Scoop Choc

$2.00

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Oreo Shake

$7.00

Two Scoops Vanilla

$4.00

Rainbow Cake

$7.00

Brownie Shake

$7.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1433 P St NW, Washington, DC 20005

Stoney's on P image

