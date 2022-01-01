Tenleytown restaurants you'll love

Toast

Tenleytown's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Tenleytown restaurants

Bandit Taco Tenleytown image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Skirt Steak Taco$4.25
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
Adobo Chicken Taco$3.75
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
Wild Mushrooms Taco$4.25
Corn and peppers mix (red and green peppers), cilantro, scallions, and poblano sauce on corn tortilla.
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown
Confetti Play Cafe image

 

Confetti Play Cafe

4545 42nd St NW #109, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$8.50
bacon, cage-free eggs, onions, peppers, hash browns, mexican cheese, side of salsa
Turkey and Swiss Panini$9.75
sliced roasted turkey, swiss cheese, roasted shallots, dijon mustard, on sourdough
Lemonade$2.25
More about Confetti Play Cafe
Roaming Rooster image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roaming Rooster

4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Club$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Fried Chicken and Coleslaw$8.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
Chicken Tenders$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
More about Roaming Rooster
Steak-N-Egg image

 

Steak N Egg Diner

4700 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Steak N Egg Diner
