Tenleytown restaurants you'll love

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Skirt Steak Taco
|$4.25
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
|Adobo Chicken Taco
|$3.75
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
|Wild Mushrooms Taco
|$4.25
Corn and peppers mix (red and green peppers), cilantro, scallions, and poblano sauce on corn tortilla.
Confetti Play Cafe
4545 42nd St NW #109, Washington
|Popular items
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
bacon, cage-free eggs, onions, peppers, hash browns, mexican cheese, side of salsa
|Turkey and Swiss Panini
|$9.75
sliced roasted turkey, swiss cheese, roasted shallots, dijon mustard, on sourdough
|Lemonade
|$2.25
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roaming Rooster
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|The Club
|$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
|Fried Chicken and Coleslaw
|$8.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)