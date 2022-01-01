Park View restaurants you'll love

Park View restaurants
Toast

Park View's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Bagels
Must-try Park View restaurants

Hook Hall image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington

Avg 4 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BUY A MEAL$10.00
Pay it forward! Donate a meal to help out!
3 Btls For $30$30.00
Please specify the 3 bottles you would like under special instructions (Red, White, Rose)
BBQ CHICKEN & CRUNCH KALE SALAD SANDWICH$5.99
Kale and carrot slaw, and remoulade on a roll
Call Your Mother Deli image

BAGELS

Call Your Mother Deli

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
5 Star Premier Latke Platter$70.00
A dozen latkes served with apple jam, sour cream, chive sour cream, crispy shallots, pickled onion, smoked and candied salmon. • • • • •
Latkes will be good in the fridge for 1 day and frozen for up to two weeks.
Latkes will need to be reheated before eating.
Reheating from fresh: Preheat oven to 450˚F, place latkes in a sheet tray in a single layer, Reheat for 8-10 minutes. Optional: Sprinkle sea salt or flaky salt for extra deliciousness!
Reheating from frozen: Same but re-heat for 12-15 minutes or until hot through the middle.
S'mores Pie$30.00
Chocolate Pie with toasted Marshmallow topping and a Graham Cracker Crust. Serves 6-8 people.
Apple Pie$30.00
Rustic Apple Pie with fall spices. Serves 6-8 people.
Call Your Mother image

BAGELS

Call Your Mother

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Pie$35.00
Pumpkin Pie with a Cheesecake Swirl on top.
S'mores Pie$35.00
Chocolate Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust and Toasted Marshmallow Top
Apple Upside Down Cake$35.00
Rustic Upside Down Apple Cake
Park View – Call Your Mother Deli image

 

Park View – Call Your Mother Deli

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Mountain View$9.00
Bodega-style Egg, Latke, American + Cheddar Cheese, Mashed Avocado on a Plain bagel.
Latkes$7.00
3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.
The No-Meat Sun City$6.75
Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time.
