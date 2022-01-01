Glover Park restaurants you'll love
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
Popular items
Hamburger
|$6.29
Impossible Burger
|$8.99
Bacon Cheese Burger
|$8.29
Rocklands BBQ DC
2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington
Popular items
Grilled Wings
|$13.49
Baby back ribs half rack
|$18.49
Baby back ribs whole rack
|$34.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • RAMEN
Social Beast
2340 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
Popular items
Pepperoni
|$17.00
Loaded with cheese, pepperoni and tomato sauce. Possible Allergens: Alliums, Dairy, Pork, Gluten
Gordie Sticks
|$12.00
Cheesy herb garlic sticks, served with vodka dipping sauce. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Alliums
Pimms Cup
|$13.00
Gin, Pimms, Mint syrup, Ginger beer, Angostura
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Sprig and Sprout
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
Popular items
Banh Mi
|$10.50
The OG Banh Mi. Authentic 10-12" Viet baguette baked daily, traditional toppings and house made Viet bo (garlic aioli).
Served with a side of Seafood Air Chips.
Vermicelli Noodle Salad
|$12.25
Chilled rice noodles, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrot and daikon, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, peanuts and Sprig and Sprout sauce (traditional nuoc cham). Pro tip: order it w/eggrolls and pork belly to eat it the Viet way.
Tofu Fries
|$5.50
Crinkle cut and seasoned fried tofu. Served with Sriracha Aioli.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards
2233 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
Popular items
Turkey & Pepperjack
|$9.95
Ovengold turkey, pepper jack cheese, tomato, red onion and chipotle mayonnaise on toasted ciabatta bread
Chicken Cheesesteak
|$9.95
Chicken, bell peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese and mayonnaise on a sub roll
Italian Sub
|$9.95
Genoa salami, capicola hot, prosciutto, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, hot peppers, oil and vinegar on a sub roll