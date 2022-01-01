Chinatown restaurants you'll love

Go
Chinatown restaurants
Toast

Chinatown's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Chinatown restaurants

Little Sesame image

 

Little Sesame

736 6th st NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Pita$12.60
Roasted Peppers & Green Tahini
Cauliflower Shawarma Bowl$11.55
Roasted Onion Tahini, Everything Spice & Herbs
Served w/ Warm Pita
Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita$12.60
Pickled Cabbage, Green Schug & Tahini
More about Little Sesame
Little Sesame x The Girl & The Vine 12.09.21 at 5:45pm image

 

Little Sesame x Bannockburn Swim Club 01.21.22 @ 5:45pm

736 6th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Full Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal$40.00
Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus, Any 2 Sauces & 5 Pita.
Feeds 3-4.
Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus, Any 2 Sauces & 5 Pita.
Feeds 3-4.
Classic Hummus Bowl$10.00
Warm chickpeas, tahini & cilantro jalapeño sauce. Served with warm pita. **Limited quantities available!**
More about Little Sesame x Bannockburn Swim Club 01.21.22 @ 5:45pm
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton image

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chef's Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
with Gruyere Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Virginia Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg, Toasted Sourdough.
Roasted Potato, Caramelized Pepper, Onion, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos (2)$9.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa. (Vegetarian)
Chef's Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
*One of our most popular items!* Served with Applewood smoked Bacon, Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg on toasted Sourdough Bread.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Chaia image

 

Chaia

615 I Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2 Tacos$9.50
chose two of your favorite tacos
Black Beans$4.50
with crema & jalapeño
Taco Trio$13.00
choose three of your favorite tacos
More about Chaia
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown image

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$12.00
with Micro Basil, Espelette & Pickled Red Onions on Whole Wheat.
Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos$9.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos$9.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chinatown

Tacos

Fattoush Salad

Map

More near Chinatown to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Penn Quarter

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Van Ness/Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston