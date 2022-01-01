Chinatown restaurants you'll love
Chinatown's top cuisines
Must-try Chinatown restaurants
More about Little Sesame
Little Sesame
736 6th st NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$12.60
Roasted Peppers & Green Tahini
|Cauliflower Shawarma Bowl
|$11.55
Roasted Onion Tahini, Everything Spice & Herbs
Served w/ Warm Pita
|Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita
|$12.60
Pickled Cabbage, Green Schug & Tahini
More about Little Sesame x Bannockburn Swim Club 01.21.22 @ 5:45pm
Little Sesame x Bannockburn Swim Club 01.21.22 @ 5:45pm
736 6th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Full Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal
|$40.00
Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus, Any 2 Sauces & 5 Pita.
Feeds 3-4.
|Full Chicken Rotisserie Family Meal
|$48.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Any 2 Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus, Any 2 Sauces & 5 Pita.
Feeds 3-4.
|Classic Hummus Bowl
|$10.00
Warm chickpeas, tahini & cilantro jalapeño sauce. Served with warm pita. **Limited quantities available!**
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Popular items
|Chef's Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
with Gruyere Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Virginia Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg, Toasted Sourdough.
|Roasted Potato, Caramelized Pepper, Onion, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos (2)
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa. (Vegetarian)
|Chef's Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
*One of our most popular items!* Served with Applewood smoked Bacon, Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg on toasted Sourdough Bread.
More about Chaia
Chaia
615 I Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|2 Tacos
|$9.50
chose two of your favorite tacos
|Black Beans
|$4.50
with crema & jalapeño
|Taco Trio
|$13.00
choose three of your favorite tacos
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
with Micro Basil, Espelette & Pickled Red Onions on Whole Wheat.
|Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa.