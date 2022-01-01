Cookies in Chinatown
Chinatown restaurants that serve cookies
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Coconut Shortbread Cookies
|$8.00
A package of 3 Coconut Shortbread Cookies
|Snickerdoodle Cookies (3ea)
|$9.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookies (3ea)
|$9.00
Traditional Chocolate Chip Cookies that are sure to leave you wanting more.
More about Chaia
Chaia
615 I Street NW, Washington
|Caneta Cookie
|$3.25
cinnamon-coconut cookies (gf and vegan)
Allergy Information: Nut-Free, but made by Rise Bakery in a facility that processes nuts