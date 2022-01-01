Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Chinatown

Go
Chinatown restaurants
Toast

Chinatown restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Shortbread Cookies$8.00
A package of 3 Coconut Shortbread Cookies
Snickerdoodle Cookies (3ea)$9.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies (3ea)$9.00
Traditional Chocolate Chip Cookies that are sure to leave you wanting more.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Item pic

 

Chaia

615 I Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caneta Cookie$3.25
cinnamon-coconut cookies (gf and vegan)
Allergy Information: Nut-Free, but made by Rise Bakery in a facility that processes nuts
More about Chaia
Item pic

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies (3ea)$9.00
Traditional Chocolate Chip Cookies that are sure to leave you wanting more.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

