Mexican & Tex-Mex

Chaia Tacos - Chinatown

review star

No reviews yet

615 I Street NW

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco TRIO
TWO Tacos
Black Beans

November Special

Butternut Squash & Black Bean Enchiladas

$13.00

two enchiladas with cheese, salsa asada, cilantro & our herby green rice

Butternut Squash & Black Bean Echilada Family Pack

$42.00

12 enchiladas; serves 4 to 6. Ready to eat or cook up at home in a preheated oven on 350 for 50 minutes.

Tacos

Taco TRIO

$13.00

choose three of your favorite tacos

TWO Tacos

$9.50

chose two of your favorite tacos

Braised Mushroom

$4.75

feta, salsa roja & cilantro

Creamy Kale & Potato

$4.75

creamy kale and potato pepperjack, salsa verde & pickled onion *cannot be made vegan*

Chipotle Sweet Potato Hash

$4.75

feta, arugula pepita salsa & cilantro

Scrambled Egg & Black Bean

$4.75

*cannot be made vegan* scrambled pasture raised egg with chives, black beans, queso fresco, salsa paprika, fresh cilantro, fresh jalapeño, & pickled carrot

Cumin-Roasted Cauliflower

$4.75

queso fresco, arugula-pepita salsa & cilantro

Moroccan Carrot

$4.75

goat cheese, chipotle yogurt & mint

Enchiladas

New! Hand-rolled with seasonal fillings and topped with melty cheese.
Braised Mushroom Enchiladas

$13.00

two enchiladas with pepper jack, salsa roja, cilantro & our herby green rice

Black Bean Enchiladas

$13.00

two enchiladas with pepper jack, salsa verde, pea shoots & our herby green rice

Butternut Squash & Black Bean Enchiladas

$13.00

two enchiladas with cheese, salsa asada, cilantro & our herby green rice

Family Style

Taco Tray

$50.00

your choice of 12 seasonal tacos

Enchilada Family Pack

$42.00

12 enchiladas; serves 4 to 6. Ready to eat or cook up at home in a preheated oven on 350 for 50 minutes.

Quesadillas and Nachos

Farm Tostada

$9.00

(made to order, 10min) black beans, roasted potato, arugula pepita salsa, pickled red cabbage & cilantro-lime jalapeños

Sweet Potato Nachos

$9.00

black beans, pepper jack, arugula pepita salsa, cilantro-lime jalapeño and pickled red onions

Kale Salad

$8.50

parmesan, mint, toasted pepita vinaigrette & preserved lemon

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.75

melted monterey jack cheese and salsa verde

Mushroom Quesadilla

$5.00

braised mushrooms, jack cheese, olio picante and salsa paprika

Brussels Sprouts Quesadilla

$5.00

monterey jack & jalapeño salsa

Sides

Black Beans

$4.50

with crema & jalapeño

Green Rice

$4.50

brown rice with feta & herb pesto

Chips & Dip

$4.50

100% natural corn chips with your choice of habanero pepita or tahini black bean

Cilantro-Lime Jalapeños

$1.50

made by our partners at Gordy's Pickle Jar

"Creamy" Cauliflower Soup

$4.50

with garlic oil & chives

Add-Ons

Caneta Cookie

$3.25

cinnamon-coconut cookies (gf and vegan) Allergy Information: Nut-Free, but made by Rise Bakery in a facility that processes nuts

Cilantro-Lime Jalapeños

$1.50

made by our partners at Gordy's Pickle Jar

Carrot Habanero Hot Sauce Bottle

$7.00

our hot sauce is the perfect balance of flavor and heat

Pickled Onions

$0.75

(2 oz) red onions pickled in apple cider vinegar

Fresh Jalapeños

$0.75

(2 oz) fresh (deseeded) chopped jalapeños

Toasted Pepitas

$1.50

toasted pumpkin seeds with aleppo pepper

Carrot Habanero Hot Sauce Side

$0.75

Drinks

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

made with honey & fresh mint

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

mint, marigold & citrus

Seasonal Shrubs

$4.00

housemade natural sodas

Wild Elderberry Kombucha

$4.00

rich in probiotics and anti-oxidants

Hot Tea

$3.00

Bellocq Atelier

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
An unconventional taco shop

