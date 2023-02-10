Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria Xochi

85 Reviews

$$

924 U st nw

Washington, DC 20001

Popular Items

Beef Quesabirria
Chips and Guacamole
Tacos al Pastor

Specials

Valentine's Platter

Valentine's Platter

$32.00

Valentines Special - 6 tacos choice proteins in multiple of 3 Comes with Onions, Cilantro, limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita.

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate made with Chocolate, Milk, Sugar

Vegan Mexican Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate made with Chocolate, Oat Milk, Sugar

Pozole

$9.00+

White Pozole with pork, hominy corn. Top with lettuce, radish, oregano.

Utensils

Add Utensils

Add one set of utensils and napkins to your order.

Add Napkins

Antojitos

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Tortilla chips served with a side of salsa verde and salsa morita

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

Tortilla chips served with freshly made to order guacamole topped with crumble queso fresco and choice of housemade salsa

Esquites

Esquites

Corn with epazote and jalapeño topped with mayo, cotija cheese and chile piquin

Takis Esquites

Takis Esquites

Corn with epazote and jalapeño topped with mayo, cotija cheese and Takis powder

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

3 quesadillas filled with chihuahua cheese

Chapulines

Chapulines

$8.00

1 Mexican grasshopper taco topped with salsa cascabel

Tacos Dorados

Tacos Dorados

$13.00

5 crispy tacos filled with chicken topped with lettuce, salsa verde, crema mexicana, queso fresco

Tacos Dorados de Birria

Tacos Dorados de Birria

$15.50

5 crispy tacos filled with beef Birria topped with lettuce, crema mexicana, queso fresco and a side of Consome

Birria

Consome de Birria

Consome de Birria

$12.50

This item is a soup not tacos - Birria broth, Braised beef cooked with Mexican chiles, Chickpeas, Rice, and side tortillas

Beef Quesabirria

Beef Quesabirria

$15.50

Braised Beef cooked with Mexican chiles, Cheese, Side of Consome, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 3 tacos per order. Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Lamb Quesabirria

Lamb Quesabirria

$17.50

Braised Lamb cooked with Mexican chiles, Cheese, Side of Consome, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 3 tacos per order Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Side of Consome

Side of Consome

$3.00

Choice of 4oz side of consome garnished with onions and cilantro.

Lamb Birria Taco

Lamb Birria Taco

$16.50

Braised Lamb cooked with Mexican chiles, Side of Consome, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 3 tacos per order. Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, salsa verde and salsa morita

Tacos

Tacos de Carne Asada

Tacos de Carne Asada

$15.50

Beef tenderloin, OJ, Onions, Nopales ~~ 3 tacos per order. Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Tacos de Lengua

Tacos de Lengua

$15.50

Beef tongue, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 3 tacos per order Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Tacos de Chorizo

Tacos de Chorizo

$13.00

Mexican chorizo, Chihuahua cheese, beans ~~ 3 tacos per order Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Tacos de Carnitas

Tacos de Carnitas

$13.00

Pork confit, Cilantro, Handmade tortillas ~~ 3 tacos per order Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Tacos al Pastor

Tacos al Pastor

$13.00

Pork shoulder cooked with Pineapple, Achiote, Handmade tortillas ~~ 3 tacos per order. Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Tacos de Tinga

Tacos de Tinga

$13.00

Shredded chicken, chipotle, tomato, onions ~~ 3 tacos per order Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Wild Shrooms Adobada Tacos

Wild Shrooms Adobada Tacos

$13.00

Mix mushrooms, Guajillo pepper, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 3 tacos per order Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Tacos de Nopal

Tacos de Nopal

$13.00

Cactus, Onions, Handmade Tortillas ~~ 3 tacos per order Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Tacos de Canasta

Tacos de Canasta

$8.00

Refried beans and Chihuahua cheese ~~ 3 tacos per order

Platters

Xochi Platter

Xochi Platter

$48.00

12 tacos platted and ready to eat. Choice of quesabirrias and 2 proteins for tacos in multiples of 3. Comes with Onions, Cilantro, limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita.

Taco Platter 15 pcs

Taco Platter 15 pcs

$50.00

15 tacos platted and ready to eat. Choice of 3 proteins tacos in multiples of 5. Comes with Onions, Cilantro, limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita.

Taco Platter 30 pcs

Taco Platter 30 pcs

$90.00

30 tacos platted and ready to eat. Choice of 6 proteins. Tacos in multiples of 5. Comes with Onions, Cilantro, limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita. Order one day in advance

20 Beef Quesabirrias Platter

$95.00

20 beef quesabirrias platted and ready to eat served with side consome. Comes with Onions, Cilantro, limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita.

40 Beef Quesabirrias Platter

$190.00

40 beef quesabirrias platted and ready to eat served with side consome. Comes with Onions, Cilantro, limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita.

Nacho Platter

$18.00

Nachos topped with melted chihuahua cheese, chipotle crema, jalapeños, onions.

Beef Birria Nacho Platter

Beef Birria Nacho Platter

$30.00

Nachos topped with melted chihuahua cheese, braised beef, chipotle crema, jalapeños, onions and side of consome

Carne Asada Nacho Platter

$30.00

Nachos topped with melted chihuahua cheese, carne asada , chipotle crema, jalapeños, onions.

Chorizo Nacho Platter

$24.00

Nachos topped with melted chihuahua cheese, chorizo , chipotle crema, jalapeños, onions.

Guacamole Platter

$80.00

Half size tray of guacamole served with chips

Esquites Platter

$45.00

Half size tray of Corn with epazote and jalapeño topped with mayo, cotija cheese and chile piquin

Nachos

Nachos

$9.00

Nachos topped with melted chihuahua cheese, chipotle crema, jalapeños, onions.

Beef Birria Nachos

Beef Birria Nachos

$14.50

Nachos topped with melted chihuahua cheese, braised beef, chipotle crema, jalapeños, onions and side of consome

Nachos de Chorizo

$12.00

Nachos topped with melted chihuahua cheese, chorizo , chipotle crema, jalapeños, onions.

Nachos de Carne Asada

$14.50

Nachos topped with melted chihuahua cheese, Carne asada , chipotle crema, jalapeños, onions.

Fries

Xochi Fries

$9.00

season fries topped with melted chihuahua cheese, jalapeño crema, jalapeños, onions, cilantro

Beef Birria Fries

Beef Birria Fries

$15.50

Season fries topped with melted chihuahua cheese, braised beef, jalapeño crema, diced jalapeños, onions, cilantro and side of consome

Chorizo Fries

Chorizo Fries

$13.00

Season fries topped with melted chihuahua cheese, Mexican chorizo, jalapeño crema, diced jalapeños, onions, cilantro

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$15.50

Season fries topped with melted chihuahua cheese, beef tenderloin, jalapeño crema, diced jalapeños, onions, cilantro.

Mulitas

Beef Birria Mulita

Beef Birria Mulita

$16.50

Braised Beef cooked with Mexican chiles, Cheese, Side of Consome, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 2 mulitas per order. Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Lamb Birria Mulita

Lamb Birria Mulita

$18.50

Braised lamb cooked with Mexican chiles, Cheese, Side of Consome, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 2 mulitas per order. Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Tinga Mulita

Tinga Mulita

$14.00

Shredded chicken, chihuahua cheese, chipotle, tomato, onions Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 2 mulitas per order. Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Pastor Mulita

Pastor Mulita

$14.00

Pork shoulder cooked with Pineapple, Achiote, Chihuahua cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 2 mulitas per order. Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Shroom Mulita

Shroom Mulita

$14.00

Mix mushrooms, Guajillo pepper, Cilantro, Onions, Chihuahua cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 2 mulitas per order. Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Chorizo Mulita

$14.00

Mexican Chorizo, Cilantro, Onions, Chihuahua cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 2 mulitas per order. Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Carnitas Mulita

$14.00

Pork Confit, Chihuahua cheese, Cilantro, Onions, Handmade tortilla ~~ 2 mulitas per order. Complementary - limes, cucumbers, radishes, Salsa Verde and Salsa Morita

Tortas

Beef Birria Torta

Beef Birria Torta

$14.00

Crispy Telera bread filled with Beef Birria, Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro. Includes side of Consome

Torta de Carne Asada

$14.00

Crispy Telera bread filled with carne asada and chihuahua cheese

Torta de Carnitas

$13.00

Crispy Telera bread filled with Pork confit and chihuahua cheese

Torta al Pastor

$13.00

Crispy Telera bread filled with Pork shoulder cooked with Pineapple, Achiote and chihuahua cheese

Cemitas

Cemitas

Cemitas

$15.00

Puebla style cemita with choice of milanesa, Oaxaca cheese, Chipotle, Avocado, Onions, Beans, Tomatoes, Cemita bread, side of morita sauce

Tlayudas

Carne Asada y Chorizo Tlayuda

Carne Asada y Chorizo Tlayuda

$26.00

Tlayuda topped with beef filet, Mexican chorizo, refried beans, Oaxaca cheese, nopales, avocado, and iceberg lettuce

Vegetarian Tlayuda

Vegetarian Tlayuda

$20.00

Tlayuda topped with nopales, refried beans, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, and iceberg lettuce

Sides

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

Housemade Salsa

Salsa Morita

Salsa Morita

Housemade Salsa

Handmade Tortillas

Handmade Tortillas

Side of handmade tortillas

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Crema Mexicana

$1.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$8.00

3 milk soaked cake, Strawberries

Chocoflan

Chocoflan

$8.00

Double layered chocolate cake with flan, syrup

Buñuelos de Viento

Buñuelos de Viento

$8.00

Crispy dough topped with cinammon and sugar. 3 per order

Impossible Cake

$65.00

Double-layered chocolate cake with flan, syrup ~ serves 9 ~ Order 3 days in advance

Small Tres Leches Cake

$40.00

Whole 3 milk soaked cake, Strawberries feeds 4 people- order 3 days in advance

Whole Tres Leches Cake

$80.00

Whole 3 milk soaked cake, Strawberries feeds 8-10 people- order 3 days in advance

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

$5.00

Housemade drinks

Mangonada

Mangonada

$7.50

Frozen Mango, Tamarind Mango, Chamoy, Lime

Piña Chamoyada

Piña Chamoyada

$7.50

Frozen Pineapple, Tamarind, Chamoy, Lime

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Still Spring Water 500ml

Boing

Boing

$4.00

Mexican Mango Juice

Sodas

Jarritos

$4.00

Mexican Sodas

Mexican Sodas

Mexican Sodas

$4.00

Mexican Sodas

Topo Chico

$4.00

Mineral Sparkling Water

Specials

Beef Quesabirria Combo

Beef Quesabirria Combo

$16.00

Beef Quesabirria and Choice of Jarritos for Howard Students. MUST SHOW SCHOOL ID or order will be cancel. Only available for pick up

check markIntimate
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:15 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:15 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:15 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:15 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:15 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:15 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:15 am
Authentic Mexican Restaurant

