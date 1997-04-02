Lupo Pizzeria imageView gallery
Lupo Pizzeria

3 Reviews

1908 14th Street NW

Washington, DC 20009

Popular Items

La Diavola Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Salsiccia E Funghi

BOCCONCINI (Deep Copy)

Fritto Misto

$20.00

Fried prawns, calamari, silverfish, lemon aioli.

Carciofi

$14.00

Classic Lupo's fried artichokes with green bagna cauda.

Impepata Di Cozze

$16.00

Wild Mussels, Garlic, White Wine, Calabrian Chilli, Cherry Tomatoes, Parsley

Arancini al Nero di Seppia

$14.00

Squid ink risotto balls stuffed with calamari ragu, saffron aioli.

Polpette

$12.00

Beef and Sausage Meatballs, Tomato Passata, Parmigiano Reggiano

Baguette Bread

$2.00

Taleggio in Carrozza (Copy)

$12.00

Fried taleggio cheese sticks, tomato passata.

Bomba Di Patata

$12.00

Potato, Bechamel, Prosciutto, Fontina, Tomato Cream

FRESCHI (Deep Copy)

Classica

$14.00

Rocket Salad, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Parmigiano Reggiano, Aceto Balsamico.

Marina

$14.00

Prawns, Calamari, Mussels, Watercress, Pickled Carrots and Onions.

Summer Caprese

$16.00

Buffalo Mozzarela, Watermelon Basil, Strawberries, Tomatoes, Italian Vin

Standard

$16.00

Burrata, Prosciutto, Tomatoes, Gnocco Fritto, Balsamic Glaze

Mediterranean

$14.00

Chickpeas, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Olives, Red Onion, Mint, Parsley

PIZZE (Deep Copy)

Meatballs, Tomato Passata, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Basil

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Tomato passata, fresh mozzarella, basil, bufala campana.

La Diavola Pizza

$17.00

Tomato passata, mozzarella, spicy soppressata salame, Calabrian chili oil.

Lupo Marino

$20.00

Carbonara 2.0

$20.00

Salsiccia E Funghi

$17.00

Agrodolce

$18.00

Tartufata

$20.00

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$17.00

Mortadella E Pistacchio

$18.00

Reggina

$20.00

Polpette

$17.00

PANNUOZZO (Deep Copy)

Eggplant, Tomato Passata, Fontina, Garlic Bread

Chivito Pannuozzo

$18.00

Striploin, ham, pancetta, hard boiled egg, mozzarella, green olives, red peppers, lettuce, tomato, mato

Lupo Burgher

$15.00

Angus Beef, Taleggio, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Garlic Aioli

Satriales

$14.00

Melanzana

$12.00

DOLCI (Deep Copy)

Nutella with Berries

Pizza Dolce

$14.00

Nutella Berries

Tiramisu

$10.00

Lady Fingers Mascarpone

Crepes

$9.00

Dulce De Leche Whipped Cream

Gelato

$7.00

SECONDI (Deep Copy)

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Mashed Potatoes

Gnocchi Al Ragu

$18.00

Tonarelli Con Polpetta

$18.00

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

$20.00

Milanesa Alla Pizzaiola

$24.00

Pollo Alla Cacciatora

$20.00

PIZZE Vegane (Deep Copy)

Truffle Cream, Mushrooms, Smoked Mozzarella, Truffle oil, Parsley

Margherita

$17.00

Lupacchiotto

$17.00

Norma

$17.00

Farinata

$12.00

Focaccia

$5.00

Tartufata

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location

1908 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

