Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Johnny Pistolas

868 Reviews

$$

2333 18th st NW

Washington, DC 20009

Order Again

Appetizer

Chips 'n Salsa

$4.00

Salsa Verde, White Corn Tortilla Chips.

Elote

$5.00

Grilled corn, lime, cotija cheese, cayenne.

Guacamole

$9.00

Avocado, lime, jalapeno, cilantro, onions, served with corn chips.

Killer Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with Chihuahua Cheese and pico de gallo.

Mexican Cheese Fries

$10.00

Melted cheese, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cilantro.

Nacho Libre

$11.00

Crispy corn chips, queso, black beans, pico de gallo, corn, cilantro, jalapeños, serrano crema, cotija cheese

Queso Fundido

$8.00

Melted chihuahua cheese, served with corn chips

Side of Fries

$6.00

Flautas

$7.00

Three corn tortillas wrapped and stuffed with poblano, corn, pollo.

Extra Chips

Tacos and Entrees

Beef Barbacoa

$4.50

Sauteed spinach, roasted tomatoes, chipotle aioli.

Pollo Asado

$4.00

Poblano peppers, roasted corn, serrano crema.

Carnitas

$4.00

Pickled onions, salsa verde, cilantro.

Chorizo

$4.00

Chorizo, chipotle aioli, onion, cilantro.

Earthy

$4.00

Sauteed vegetables, serrano crema, onions, cilantro.

Blackened Shrimp

$4.50

Panfried shrimp, serrano crema, cilantro, ans onions.

Baja Fish

$4.50

Crispy Cod, Repollo Lime Crema, cilantro, onions.

Carne Asada

$5.00

Achiote Marinated Skirt Steak, Chimichurri, Salsa Roja, Cilantro, Onion.

Tinga

$4.00

Braised Tomato Based Chicken, Honey Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese.

Oyster

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Oyster, Jalapeno Cornichon Aioli, Cilantro, Onion.

Beef Barbacoa Bowl

$15.00

Rice, beef barbacoa, fried egg, pickled red onions, cabbage, serrano crema, cotija cheese, cilantro.

Fajita Bowl

$15.00

Rice, beans, bell peppers, sauteed onions, guacamole, cilantro, serrano crema. With a choice of pollo asado, carnitas, or vegeterian. Choice of Carne Asada +$3.

Classic Burrito

$14.00

Rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, serrano crema stuffed into a flour tortilla choice of pollo, beef, or carnitas. Served with chips. Choice of Carne Asada +$3.

California Burrito

$17.00

Johnny's Chopt Salad

$11.00

Side of Rice

$2.50

Side of Beans

$2.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger ale

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Grape soda

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Coffee

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange juice

$3.50

Lagunitas Hop NA

$8.00

Heineken NA

$6.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Beer

Corono Extra (6 Pack)

$20.00

Corona Light (6 Pack)

$20.00

Tecate (6 Pack)

$15.00

Bud Light (6 Pack)

$15.00

Angry Orchard (6 Pack)

$15.00

Flying Dog (6 Pack)

$20.00

Lagunitas IPA (6 Pack)

$30.00

Margaritas

Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita

$10.00

Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita Pitcher

$40.00

Margarita Classico

$10.00

Margarita Classico Pitcher

$40.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita Pitcher

$40.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Mango Margarita Pitcher

$40.00

Mezcal Margarita

$10.00

Mezcal Margarita Pitcher

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
