Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tail Up Goat

1,805 Reviews

$$$

1827 Adams Mill Road, NW

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Hats

Turkey and the Wolf & Tail Up Goat Hat

Turkey and the Wolf & Tail Up Goat Hat

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hats can be picked up anytime we are open. Don't forget to bring along a copy of your receipt showing your donation to DC Abortion Fund. All sales are final.

Location

1827 Adams Mill Road, NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Tail Up Goat image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Reveler's Hour
orange star5.0 • 1,222
1775 Columbia Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,346
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
The DINER
orange starNo Reviews
2453 18th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Lucky Buns - AdMo - 2000 18th St. NW
orange starNo Reviews
2000 18th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
El Tamarindo
orange starNo Reviews
1785 Florida Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Perry's
orange starNo Reviews
1811 Columbia Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

Reveler's Hour
orange star5.0 • 1,222
1775 Columbia Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Shaw
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Park View
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston