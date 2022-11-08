D Light Cafe imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

D Light Cafe 2475 18th St. NW

review star

No reviews yet

2475 18th St. NW

Washington, DC 20009

Popular Items

Eclairs
Breakfast croissant
Ham&Cheese

Breakfast and Brunch

Avocado Toast

Cottage Cheesecakes

Delightful Breakfast

$16.99

Eggs Benedict

French Toast

Kasha

Gluten Free Pancake with pecans, cream and maple syrup

$13.99

Carrot Pancakes with house made cream and pear puree

$13.99

Waffles

Shakshuka

1 Egg

$1.50

Hashbrowns

Bacon side

$4.00

Salmon side

$5.00

2 Hashbrowns side

$3.50

Chicken side

$4.00

Half Avocado side

$3.00

Mixed greens salad side

$3.50

Halloumi Side

$4.00

Turkey side

$4.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Mozzarella cheese side

$1.00

Provolone side

$1.00

Toast

Sandwiches

3 Cheese melt on croissant bread with soup on your choice

$15.99

Chicken Shawarma

$14.99

Fake Ruben with turkey, coleslaw and cheese

$15.99

Croissants

Gravlax Salmon Croissant

$14.99

Turkey Croissant

$13.99

Breakfast croissant

$4.30

Soups

Pumpkin soup

Tomato soup with mozzarella

Salads

Roasted pumpkin, chicken and feta with pumpkin seeds Salad

$14.50

Gravlax Salmon and Avocado Salad

$15.50

Pear, Burrata and Nuts Salad

$14.50

Quinoa Bowl

$13.50

Bakery and Desserts

Butter Croissant

$4.25

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Berry & Cream Croissant

$5.00

Danish

$5.60

Pain au Chocolate

$5.00

Ham&Cheese

$5.60

Honey Plum and brie turnover

$4.90

Meringue Roll with Pistachio Cream

$7.99

Honey Chocolate

$7.99

Meringue Roll with Raspberry Cream

$7.00

Lime Cake

$5.99

Eclairs

$5.40

Peach&Cream

$5.00

Matcha Lava Cake

$7.99

D Light Signature Cake

$7.99

Dijon Tomato Croissant

$4.75

Macaroon

$1.50

Chocolate cookie with pistachio

$4.00

Madeline

$4.00

Granola

10 oz

$10.00

Cakes

Honey Cake

$90.00

Lime Cake

$40.00

D Light Signature

$45.00

Bread

Half Loaf

$5.99

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.27+

French Press

$6.20

Espresso

Espresso (Double)

$3.00

Espresso Dcaf (Double)

$3.30

Americano

$3.50+

Iced Americano

Cortado

$3.99

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Latte

$4.60+

Iced Latte

$4.60+

Mocha

$5.10+

Iced Mocha

$5.10+

Chai Latte

$5.10+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.10+

Extra espresso

$1.50

Dcaf

$0.35

D Light Specials

Pink Dreams Latte

$4.99

Pink Dreams Latte Iced

$4.99

Honey Pumkin Latte

$4.99

Honey Pumkin Latte Iced

$4.99

Capuorange

$4.70

Capuorange Iced

$4.70

Nutty Raf

$4.70

Nuttt Raf Iced

$4.70

Cherry-Popcorn Raf

$4.70

Cherry-Popcorn Iced

$4.70

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.99+

Orange Matcha

$5.25+

Iced Orange Matcha

$5.25+

Blue Matcha

$5.25+

Iced Blue Matcha

$5.25+

Hot Chocolate

Chocolate 12 oz

$4.10

Chocolate 14 oz

$4.60

Homemade Tea

Honey Pear

$4.20

Apple Strudel

$4.20

Ginger Blackberry

$4.20

Tea

English Breakfast

$2.90

Earl Gray

$2.90

Jasmin Tea

$2.90

Jasmin tea iced

$2.90

Hibiscus Tea

$2.90

Hibiscus Tea iced

$2.90

Iced Black Tea

$2.90

Additional

Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Perrier sparkling water

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Ginger Kombucha

$3.99

Pineapple/Peach Kombucha

$3.99

Sprite

$1.99

Apple juice

$2.99

Orange juice

$2.99

Syrups

Vanilla

$1.00

Hazelnut

$1.00

Caramel

$1.00

Elderflower

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

Pear

$1.00

Pumpkin spice

$1.00

Brunch drinks

Mimosa

$20.99

Bloody Bottomless

$25.50

Mimosa Glass

$9.99

Bloody M Glass

$10.99

Irish coffee

$8.99

Cava

$7.99

Orange spritz

$10.99

Habanero Margarita

$12.99

Popcorn Whiskey Sour

$12.99

Green Park Fizz

$12.99

Passion fruit White Sangria

$10.99

Wildberry Red Sangria

$10.99

House white

$7.99

House red

$7.99

Lemonades

Passion Fruit

$3.99

Mango

$3.99

Blueberry

$3.99
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our delightful all day breakfast and brunch! Don't forget to goin us for lounge drinks and food in the evening.

Location

2475 18th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
D Light Cafe image

Map
