Bar Charley 1825 18th St NW Lower Level

1,101 Reviews

$$

1825 18th St NW Lower Level

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Charley Burger
Steak Frites
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Online Appetizers

PEI Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

harissa butter, marinara, scallions, cilantro, grilled bread

Catalan Fries

$11.00

romesco, chimichurri, manchego & an egg

Charley's Big Board

$31.00

assortment of cured meats & cheeses, with sea salt crackers & chef accompaniments

Vermont Cheese Curds

$11.00

green goddess dressing

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

olive & caper relish, almonds, parmesan

Zeppole

$12.00

dijonnaise

Korean Chicken Wings

$15.00

korean bbq sauce, pickled daikon, sriacha aioli, peanuts, cilantro

Marinated Mixed Olives

$9.00

citrus, garlic, herbs

Parker House Rolls

$5.00

two parker house rolls, sea salt butter

Yellowfin Tuna Tartare

$17.00

white soy, chili oil, cilantro, sesame crackers

Online Salads

Mixed Greens

$9.00

earth 'n eats greens, cucumber, parsley, verjus vinaigrette

Ceasar Salad

$15.00

roasted brocoli, caesar dressing, parmesan crumb, duck confit

Beet Salad

$13.00

Roasted carrots, goat cheese feta, balsamic vinaigrette, pistachios

Online Steaks

Tenderlion

$36.00

6oz filet mignon, creamed spinach puree, tempura onion, maitake mushrooms, mustard greens

Hanger Steak

$29.00

7oz hanger steak, chipotle glaze, candy onion, cotija grits

Steak Frites

$26.00

7oz rosemary marinated bavette, mustard jus, french fries

Ribeye

$48.00

12oz prime ribeye, new potato, lardons, cremini mushroom

Online Entrees

Charley Burger

$18.00

wagyu, cheddar, truffle aioli, caramelized onion, fries

Lobster Frites

$29.00

half lobster, creamed leeks, french fries

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$25.00

crispy pork belly, xo sauce, broccoli, mushroom, sesame

Goat Cheese Ravioli

$24.00

butternut squash puree, wild mushrooms, pumpkin seed gremolata

Pan Seared Halibut

$27.00

swiss chard, dried spiced shrimp, olive & caper relish

Online Desserts

Cheese Board

$14.00

trio of artisan cheeses, local honey & chef's accompaniments

Molten Chocolate Cake

$9.00

whipped cream

Cheesecake

$10.00

raspberry compote

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday1:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1825 18th St NW Lower Level, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
