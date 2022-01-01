Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Washington steakhouses you'll love

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Must-try steakhouses in Washington

The Grill image

STEAKS

The Grill

99 Market Square SW, Washington

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spiced Creamed Spinach
crispy shallots / calabrian chile
Grilled Sweet Potato
pistachios / orange & cumin reduction
Herbed Fries
rosemary / thyme / tarragon
More about The Grill
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern image

 

RARE Steakhouse & Tavern

1595 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dry-Aged Burger$24.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche, French Fries
22oz. Ribeye$72.00
35-Day Dry-Aged
14oz. NY Strip$60.00
Wet-Aged
More about RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
The Prime Rib image

 

The Prime Rib

2020 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Prime Rib
Main pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Bar Charley

1825 18th St NW Lower Level, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1101 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bar Charley
Restaurant banner

 

Steak N Egg Diner

4700 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Steak N Egg Diner

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Washington

Salmon

Cake

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Pudding

Tacos

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (409 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston