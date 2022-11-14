Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

The Prime Rib Washington, DC

review star

No reviews yet

2020 K Street NW

Washington, DC 20006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Classic Mashed
USDA Prime Filet Mignon
Beet Salad

Appetizers

Clams Casino

$24.00

Fried Shrimp

$22.00

Imperial Crab APP

$30.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$31.00

our award-winning recipe

Jumbo Lump Crab Cocktail

$28.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$28.00

Lobster Bisque

$16.00

Our Famous Potato Skin Basket

$16.00

originated by us in 1965, served with horseradish sauce

Oyster Rockefeller

$26.00

Petrossian Caviar - Beluga

$310.00

Seared Yellowfin Tuna

$25.00

served rare

Sliced Beechwood Smoked Salmon

$29.00

Salads

Prime Rib Salad

$19.00

Our Signature Salad (House Salad)

Buzz's Salad

$19.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Chopped Egg, Pecorino Romano, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$20.00

Little Gem Lettuce, Olive Oil Croutons, Grana Padano, Anchovy Dressing

Anchovies

$5.00

Iceberg Wedge

$20.00

Beet Salad

$23.00

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$20.00

Villa Manodori Aged Balsamic, Burrata, Fennel Pollen, Basil Vinaigrette

Vidalia Onion and Tomato

$20.00

Entrees from the Land

Prime Rib Signature Cut

$68.00

Roast Prime Rib Full Cut

$98.00

USDA Prime Filet Mignon

$85.00

8oz

USDA Prime NY Strip

$82.00

8oz

USDA Prime Bone-In Ribeye

$128.00

21oz

Chopped Steak

$44.00

Certified Angus beef with sautéed onions

Veal Rib chop

$90.00

16oz

Lamb Chops

$70.00

Bone-In Heritage Pork Chop

$48.00

Chicken Schnitzel

$44.00

Bernaise

$7.00

Gorgonzola Butter

$8.00

Au Poivre

$6.00

Hollendaise

$7.00

Entrees from the Sea

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$62.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$52.00

Salmon

$48.00

Dover Sole

$84.00

One Lobster Tail

$42.00

Two Lobster Tails

$84.00

One Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Three Grilled Shrimp

$24.00

Crab Imperial Entree

$60.00

Potatoes

Classic Mashed

$12.00

Our Famous Potato Skins

$16.00

Baked Idaho

$12.00

Au Gratin

$16.00

Housemade Fries

$11.00

Mac and Cheese

$17.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$20.00

Vegetables

Grilled Artichoke Hearts

$18.00

Spinach

$15.00

Creamed Spinach

$15.00

Sherry Roasted Mushrooms, Cipollini Onions

$18.00

Broccolini

$15.00

Asparagus

$16.00

French Beans, Brown Butter

$15.00

Fresh Corn Off The Cobb

$16.00

Sauteed Onions

$13.00

Dessert

Banana Bread Pudding

$18.00

Basque Cheesecake

$25.00

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$18.00

Fresh Strawberries

$16.00

Gala Apple Pie

$22.00

Key Lime Pie

$16.00

Pecan Pie

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

A family-owned steakhouse since 1965.

Website

Location

2020 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20006

Directions

