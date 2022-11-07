Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
Emissary 2032 P ST NW
1,364 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2032 P ST NW, Washington, DC 20036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Dupont Circle
No Reviews
1704 Connecticut Avenue NW washington, DC 20009
View restaurant