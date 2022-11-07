Emissary imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Emissary 2032 P ST NW

1,364 Reviews

$$

2032 P ST NW

Washington, DC 20036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew

Filter Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Seasonal Counter Culture Selection

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Seasonal Counter Culture Selection

Cold Brew

$5.00

Pour Over Coffee

$5.00

Coffee Box To-go

$40.00

Refill *dine-in only*

$1.21

Barista Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.25

Cortado

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Iced Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Au Lait

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Golden Milk Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Hot Chai

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Chai

$5.00Out of stock

Matcha Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Matcha

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

London Fog

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider (seasonal)

$3.25Out of stock

Red Eye

$5.00

Iced Red Eye

$5.00

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.25Out of stock

5.5

Iced Honey Lavender Latte

$5.25Out of stock

Honey Lavender Matcha

$5.25Out of stock

Iced Honey Lavender Matcha

$5.25Out of stock

Espresso Tonic

$5.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Tiny Sparkling Topo Chico

$3.00

Regular Sparkling Topo Chico

$4.00

Large San Pellegrino

$5.00

Coca Cola de Mexico

$4.00Out of stock

Regular Coke

$3.00

Orange Juice 12 oz

$4.00Out of stock

SMALL Orange Juice 8 oz

$3.00

Retail Coffee

Apollo Retail Bag 360 gr

$19.00Out of stock

Hologram Retail Bag 360 gr

$19.00Out of stock

Big Trouble Retail Bag 360 gr

$19.00Out of stock

Iridescent Retail Bag 360 gr

$21.00Out of stock

Finca Lomaverde Retail Bag 360 gr

$21.00

Inzá Causa Retail Bag 360 gr

$21.00Out of stock

Alto de Letras Retail Bag 360 gr

$21.00

Counter Culture FF

$19.00

Don Rubén

$21.00

Ibagué tolima

$21.00

Our Cocktails

Negroni d’emissary

$14.00

ivy city gin, cinque 5 amaro vermouth rouge

Our Fashioned

$14.00

old overholt rye, housemade cherry-vanilla cordial, cherry & blossom bitters

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Campari Spritz

$14.00

Gin & Tonic

$14.00

Vodka Tonic

$14.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Pomegranate Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Mexico Libre Aka No Walls

$14.00

This One Is Really Good!!

$14.00

Out & Proud

$14.00

Cocktail del Dia

$14.00

The Dupont

$14.00

Common Cocktails

OLD Fashioned

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Barista Cocktails

Rum Chai Latte

$14.00

House-made chai & dark rum

Iced Rum Chai Latte

$14.00Out of stock

House-made chai & dark rum

Spiked Cider

$14.00Out of stock

Local Apple cider and bourbon

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Local Craft Beer

DC Brau

$8.00

German Pilsner, DC Braw BW

Beach Drive

$8.00

Golden Ale, Port City BW

Nanticoke Nectar

$8.00

IPA, RAR BW

Solace Partly Cloudy

$8.00

Modelo

$6.00

IPA, Commonwealth Brewing Co

Porter

$8.00

Porter, Port City BW

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$8.00

Nitro milk stout, Left Hand BW

Anxo

$8.00

Cider, Anxo Cider

Bells Oberon

$8.00

District Common

$8.00

Wine by the Glass

House White - Vino Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

Substance - Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Pinot Grigio, Italy

Substance - Chardonnay

$9.00

House Rose - Vino Rose

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile

House Red - Vino Rosso Cab Sauvignon

$9.00

Carmenere, Chile

Chañarmuyo Estate - Malbec

$9.00

Golden West - Pinot Noir

$9.00

House Sparkling - Illi Prosecco

$9.00

illi, Italy

PopUp *only by the bottle*

$26.00

Wines by the Bottle

House White - Vino Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

Casa Julia - Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Gewurztraminer, Chile

Giorgioz - Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Pinot Grigio, Italy

Substance - Chardonnay

$24.00

House Rose - Vino Rose

$24.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile

House Red - Vino Rosso

$24.00

Carmenere, Chile

Chañarmuyo Estate - Malbec

$24.00

Golden West - Pinot Noir

$24.00

House Sparking - Illi Prosecco

$24.00

illi, Italy

PopUp

$24.00

Brunch Drinks

Orange Juice Mimosa

$12.00

Shots

Shot of Tito's

$9.00

Shot of Civic

$9.00

Shot of District Made Vodka

$10.00

Shot of Grey Goose

$11.00

Shot of Ketel One

$11.00

Shot of Belvedere

$11.00

Shot of Gin Lane 1751

$9.00

Shot of Gordon's

$9.00

Shot of Bombay

$10.00

Shot of Ivy City

$12.00

Shot of Aviation

$12.00

Shot of Plymouth

$12.00

Shot of Hedrick's

$12.00

Shot of Bar Hill

$12.00

Shot of Monkey 47

$15.00

Shot of Blackwell

$9.00

Shot of Cotton & Reed Dark Rum

$10.00

Shot of Cotton & Reed White Rum

$10.00

Shot of Diplomatico

$11.00

Shot of Cimarron Reposado

$9.00

Shot of Don Julio

$10.00

Shot of Casamigos

$10.00

Shot of Kah

$14.00

Shot of Peloton de la muerte

$10.00

Shot of Rayu Maguey Espadin

$12.00

Shot of Borroso

$14.00

Shot of Rey Campero

$16.00

Shot of Old Forester 100 proof

$9.00

Shot of Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Shot of District Made Bourbon

$10.00

Shot of Borough

$10.00

Shot of District Made Rye

$10.00

Shot of Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Shot of Redemption

$10.00

Shot of Roundstone

$12.00

Shot of Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Shot of Bushmills

$10.00

Shot of Laphroaig single Malt Scotch

$12.00

Shot of Jameson

$10.00

Shot of Cinque 5

$10.00

Shot of Luna

$10.00

Shot of Donna Rosa

$10.00

Shot of Cioccolato

$10.00

Shot of Karkade

$10.00

Shot of Finocchietto

$10.00

Shot of Nocino

$10.00

Shot of Calciofo

$10.00

Shot of Concerto

$10.00

Shot of Cynar

$10.00

Shot of Aperol

$10.00

Shot of Campari

$10.00

Shot of St. Germaine

$12.00

Shot of Green Chartreuse

$13.00

Shot of Yellow Chartreuse

$13.00

Wine

HH House White

$8.00

HH House Red

$8.00

HH House Rose

$8.00

HH House Sparkling

$8.00

HH Bottle of Wine

$24.00

Beer

HH DC Brau

$7.00

HH Beach Drive

$7.00

HH Port City Porter

$7.00

HH Anxo

$7.00

HH Nanticoke Nectar

$7.00

HH Partly Cloudy

$7.00

HH Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$7.00

HH Modelo

$4.00

HH Bells Oberon

$7.00

HH District Common

$7.00

BUCKET OF 5!

$30.00

Shot and Beer

Modelo and shot of tequila cimarron

Shot and Beer (modelo and cimarron)

$9.00

Cocktail of the Day

Frida Spritz

$10.00

Cocktail del Dia

$10.00

PM Smaller Plates & Bar Snacks

Nut Mix

$7.00

Mediterranean Olive Mix

$7.00

Herb Truffle Popcorn

$8.00

White truffle, pecorino, fresh herbs

French Onion Dip

$8.00Out of stock

Pimento Cheese Dip

$8.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Toast

$14.00

Creme fraiche, pickled red onion, capers, micro greens

Smashed Avocado Toast

$14.00

sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens

Prosciutto & Apple

$14.00

House-made Hummus

$10.00

Garlic, harrisa, olive oil, rustic toasts

Fresh Burrata Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese & Salad

$10.00

Fontina cheese, pear chutney, greens

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$14.00Out of stock

Tomato Cream Soup with rustic toast

$6.00Out of stock

Arugula Herb Salad

$12.00

arugula herb salad organic arugula, italian parsley, shaved italian pecorino slices, rustic toast fresh lemon citrus vinaigrette

Grapefruit Avocado Salad

$12.00Out of stock

organic baby kale, fresh lemon citrus vinaigrette, rustic toast 10, add salmon ﬁllet

Organic Greens & Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Extra Toast

Chips

$2.00

PM Meat & Cheese Boards

One Cheese (only)

$9.00

One Meat (only)

$10.00

Two Items

$18.00

Three Items

$27.00

Four Items

$36.00

Pastries

Butter Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

GF Carrot Cupcake

$6.00

Seasonal Muffin

$5.00

Dark Chocolate Cupcake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Coconut Macaroon

$2.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Energy Ball

$1.20Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2032 P ST NW, Washington, DC 20036

Directions

Gallery
Emissary image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Dupont Circle
orange starNo Reviews
1704 Connecticut Avenue NW washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Tatte Bakery - West End
orange starNo Reviews
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Chef Geoff's West End
orange starNo Reviews
2201 M St NW Washington, DC 20037
View restaurantnext
Tryst at the Philips (TAP)
orange starNo Reviews
1600 21st Street NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Tatte Bakery - Dupont
orange star4.7 • 1,854
1301 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Madhatter
orange star4.0 • 86
1319 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
KAZ Sushi Bistro
orange star4.4 • 4,415
1915 I St NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Tiger Fork - 922 N St (rear) NW
orange star4.6 • 3,466
922 N St (rear) NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - 19th & L
orange star4.6 • 2,090
1105 1/2 19th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston