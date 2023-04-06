Bars & Lounges
American
Residents Cafe & Bar
1,458 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info
Residents is a casual chic cafe & bar with an outdoor patio serving brunch, dinner and well crafted cocktails.
Location
1306 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
All Day by Kramers - Dupont Circle
4.3 • 91
1517 Connecticut Avenue NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurant
Duke's Grocery Dupont Circle - 1513 17th street - Washington DC 20036 - (202) 733-56-23
4.0 • 2,381
1513 17th Street NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurant