Bars & Lounges
American

Residents Cafe & Bar

1,458 Reviews

$$

1306 18th St NW

Washington, DC 20036

PRE FIXED MENU

Tasting menu

$65 PP

$65.00

$85 PP

$85.00

Hummus PF

Cauliflower PF

Mini Gyros PF

Charred Octopus PF

Braised Ribs PF

Pasta PF

Roasted Chicken PF

Risotto PF

Profiteroles

Chocolate Tart

VALENTINES DAY

Tasting Menu

First Course - Table Snacks

Second Course

Third Course - Intermezzo

Fourth Course

Fifth Dessert

Walk in price

Pre Fix

$130.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Residents is a casual chic cafe & bar with an outdoor patio serving brunch, dinner and well crafted cocktails.

