Cake in Washington

Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Carrot Cake Cupcake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.40
moist carrot cake with an even balance of spices and crunchy pecans (no raisins here), topped with cream cheese frosting
More about Baked & Wired
Peaches Kitchen & Catering image

SANDWICHES

Peaches Kitchen & Catering

6214 3rd St NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Dinner$14.49
Oxtail Dinner$20.49
Curry Chicken Dinner$13.49
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Stoney's on L image

 

Stoney's on L

2101 L St. NW #103, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sand$15.00
More about Stoney's on L
Centrolina image

 

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Minestrone$13.00
honeynut squash, cauliflower, lentils, parmesan broth, tagliolini
Funghi$20.00
wood roasted mushrooms, parmesan brulee, rosemary broth
Tagliolini$24.00
white bolognese, sage, parmigiano
More about Centrolina
Item pic

 

Sfoglina

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake$16.00
Hazelnuts, Chocolate Ganache
More about Sfoglina
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$4.00
Delectably sweet crumb coffee cake with cinnamon. The perfect pair for a cup of hot coffee to get your day started.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Apple Upside Down Cake image

BAGELS

Call Your Mother

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Upside Down Cake$35.00
Rustic Upside Down Apple Cake
More about Call Your Mother
SLICE Caprese Cake image

 

Annare

1309 5th st NE, Washington D.C.

No reviews yet
Takeout
SLICE Caprese Cake$4.50
Slice of Italian chocolate and almond cake (Gluten-Free)
SLICE Amaretto Cake$4.50
Amaretto Almond Cake
More about Annare
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
Chicken & Apple Salad$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Danish Croissant$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
Palmier Cookie$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Magpie and the Tiger

828 Upshur St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tteokbokki: Spicy Rice Cakes$22.00
Rice Cakes in a Spicy Sauce, Ramen Noodles, Fish Cakes, Scallions, and Cabbage.
(can be made vegetarian/vegan)
It's bomb with cheese.
More about Magpie and the Tiger

