Cake in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Baked & Wired
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.40
moist carrot cake with an even balance of spices and crunchy pecans (no raisins here), topped with cream cheese frosting
SANDWICHES
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
6214 3rd St NW, Washington
|Jerk Chicken Dinner
|$14.49
|Oxtail Dinner
|$20.49
|Curry Chicken Dinner
|$13.49
Centrolina
974 Palmer Alley, WASHINGTON
|Minestrone
|$13.00
honeynut squash, cauliflower, lentils, parmesan broth, tagliolini
|Funghi
|$20.00
wood roasted mushrooms, parmesan brulee, rosemary broth
|Tagliolini
|$24.00
white bolognese, sage, parmigiano
Sfoglina
1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington
|Piemontese Chocolate Gianduja Cake
|$16.00
Hazelnuts, Chocolate Ganache
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$4.00
Delectably sweet crumb coffee cake with cinnamon. The perfect pair for a cup of hot coffee to get your day started.
BAGELS
Call Your Mother
3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington
|Apple Upside Down Cake
|$35.00
Rustic Upside Down Apple Cake
Annare
1309 5th st NE, Washington D.C.
|SLICE Caprese Cake
|$4.50
Slice of Italian chocolate and almond cake (Gluten-Free)
|SLICE Amaretto Cake
|$4.50
Amaretto Almond Cake
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette
|$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
|Chicken & Apple Salad
|$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Cheese Danish Croissant
|$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
|Palmier Cookie
|$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.