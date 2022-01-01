Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Lou's City Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Lou's City Bar

1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 3 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
More about Lou's City Bar
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

BurgerIM

850 Quincy St Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
More about BurgerIM
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Gluten Free Friendly, Vegan
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Gluten Free Friendly, Vegan
More about Busboys and Poets
Thunder Burger and Bar image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Thunder Burger and Bar

3056 M ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Seasoned With Garlicky Herbed Sea Salt And Served With Ginger Aioli
Lg Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Seasoned With Garlicky Herbed Sea Salt And Served With Ginger Aioli
More about Thunder Burger and Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Chef Geoff's
Brock & Co image

 

Brock & Co

901 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$1.50
More about Brock & Co
Item pic

 

Rocklands BBQ DC

2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Item pic

 

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC

2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Consumer pic

 

The Runaway

3523 12th St NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Purple Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about The Runaway
Item pic

 

Mélange

449 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Mélange
Mi Casa image

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Mi Casa
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Gluten Free Friendly, Vegan
More about Busboys and Poets
Mi Vida image

 

Mi Vida Wharf

98 District Square SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Chipotle Ketchup
More about Mi Vida Wharf
Boundary Stone image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.4 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
More about Boundary Stone
Chef Geoff's image

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Chef Geoff's
Item pic

 

Dacha Beer Garden

1600 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Sweet potato fries | remoulade
More about Dacha Beer Garden
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$5.75
More about Sticky Fingers Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
#Sweet Potato Fries image

 

BGR

655 Michigan Ave NE, Washington

No reviews yet
#Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Sweet potato waffle fries served with homemade sriracha dipping sauce
More about BGR

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Waffles

Chicken Noodle Soup

Fritters

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Satay

Salmon Salad

Calamari

Muffins

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston