Sweet potato fries in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Lou's City Bar
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Lou's City Bar
1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
Gluten Free Friendly, Vegan
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
Gluten Free Friendly, Vegan
More about Thunder Burger and Bar
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Thunder Burger and Bar
3056 M ST NW, Washington
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
Seasoned With Garlicky Herbed Sea Salt And Served With Ginger Aioli
|Lg Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
Seasoned With Garlicky Herbed Sea Salt And Served With Ginger Aioli
More about Chef Geoff's
FRENCH FRIES
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
More about Brock & Co
Brock & Co
901 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$1.50
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|Sm Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
Gluten Free Friendly, Vegan
More about Mi Vida Wharf
Mi Vida Wharf
98 District Square SW, Washington
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
Chipotle Ketchup
More about Boundary Stone
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boundary Stone
116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.00
More about Dacha Beer Garden
Dacha Beer Garden
1600 7th Street NW, Washington
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
Sweet potato fries | remoulade
More about Sticky Fingers Diner
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sticky Fingers Diner
406 H Street NE, Washington
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.75
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00