Brookland Pint 716 Monroe St NE

review star

No reviews yet

716 Monroe St NE

Washington, MD 20017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Beer

16oz BP Toasted

$7.00

4oz BP Toasted

$2.00

16oz Flower Power

$8.00

4oz Flower Power

$3.00

16oz Lagunitas

$8.00

4oz Lagunitas

$3.00

16oz Bell’s Stout

$8.00

4oz Bell’s Stout

$3.00

16oz Big Wave

$7.00

4oz Big Wave

$2.00

16oz Dogfish

$8.00

4oz Dogfish

$3.00

12oz Cloud

$8.00

4oz Cloud

$3.00

16oz Oktoberfest

$7.00

4oz Oktoberfest

$2.00

16oz Nanticoke Nectar

$8.00

4oz Nanticoke Nectar

$3.00

16oz Radler

$7.50

4oz Radler

$3.00

16oz DE Original

$7.00

4oz DE Original

$2.00

16oz DC Brau Pils

$7.00

4oz DC Brau Pils

$2.00

9oz Splendeavor

$10.00

4oz Splendeavor

$5.00

16oz Excellent Adventure

$8.00

4oz Excellent Adventure

$3.00

16oz No Backsies

$8.00

4oz No Backsies

$3.00

16oz Poe Knows Haze

$8.00

4oz Poe Knows Haze

$3.00

16oz Milk Stout

$8.00

4oz Milk Stout

$3.00

12oz Blackberry Cider

$8.00

4oz Blackberry Cider

16oz Narragansett

$5.00

4oz Narragansett

$2.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Brookland '75

$11.00

Cider Bomb

$11.00

Brookland Negroni

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Fancy Free

$11.00

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Ice Pick Martini

$12.00

Iced Toddy

$10.00

John Daly

$9.00

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

Mimosa

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mother Mary

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

$12.00

Smoked Godfather

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$10.00

Green Tea

$11.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Tito's

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.00

Van Gogh Double Espresso

$9.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$8.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Milagro

$9.00

Casamigos Silver

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Komos Pink

$17.00

Komos Anejo

$17.00

Hornitos Black Barrel

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

High West Double Rye

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Shenk's

$20.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Copper Fox Rye

$10.00

Catoctin Creek Roundstone

$14.00

Stellum Rye

$20.00

Crown

$10.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00Out of stock

Balvenie 15

$14.00

Barrel

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Blanton's

$13.00

Blue Run

$20.00

Bomberger's

$20.00

Booker's

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit 10yr

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Lagavulin 16

$15.00

Laproaig

$13.00

Noah's Mill

$12.00

Rowan's Creek

$12.00

Russell's Reserve

$12.00

Stellum Bourbon (Black)

$22.00

Stellum Bourbon (Blue)

$20.00

Willet 8yr

$50.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Baileys's Irish Cream

$8.00

Bols Triple Sec

$6.00

Bols Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Fireball

$9.00

Hennesey VSOP

$15.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$8.00

Carpano

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

OJ

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

JB Fruit Punch

$2.50

JB Apple Juice

$2.50

JB Chocolate Milk

$2.50

JB White Milk

$2.50

Wine

6 oz Del Rio Pinot Noir

$9.00

6 oz Sposato Malbec

$8.00

6 oz Hobo Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

6 oz Riff Pinot Grigio

$8.00

6 oz Ponga Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

6 oz Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

6 oz Dr. Loosen Riesling

$9.00

6 oz Los Altos Chardonnay

$9.00

6 oz Matua Rose

$9.00

GLS Chandon Blanc Noir

$10.00

9 oz Del Rio Pinot Noir

$12.00

9 oz Sposato Malbec

$11.00

9 oz Hobo Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

9 oz Riff Pinot Grigio

$11.00

9 oz Ponga Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

9 oz Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

9 oz Dr. Loosen Riesling

$13.00

9 oz Los Altos Chardonnay

$13.00

9 oz Matua Rose

$13.00

BTL Del Rio Pinot Noir

$33.00

BTL Sposato Malbec

$29.00

BTL Hobo Cabernet Sauvignon

$33.00

BTL Riff Pinot Grigio

$29.00

BTL Ponga Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

BTL Dr. Loosen Riesling

$33.00

BTL Los Altos Chardonnay

$33.00

BTL Matua Rose

$33.00

BTL Chandon Blanc Noir

$36.00

To-Go

Downeast Original Cider

$12.00

Vice - Caramel Apple

$18.00

Vice - Red Velvet

$18.00

Excellent Adventure

$18.00

Silver Branch Flying High

$18.00

Narragansett Lager

$7.00

Monument City Metric System

$15.00

Appetizers

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.60

Artichoke Hearts, Baby Spinach and Four Cheeses. Served with Tortilla Chips

Cheese Curds

$16.90

Deep-fried Breaded White Cheddar. Served with Marinara or Ranch

White Chicken Chili

$10.40

Chicken and White Beans Topped with Tortilla Strips and Shredded Mozzarella

Cheese Nachos

$13.00+

Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole and Jalapenos.

Nachos w/ Protein

$16.00+

Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole and Jalapenos.

Wings

Wings

$12.00+

Tossed with Buffalo, Honey BBQ or Thai Sweet Chili. Served with Celery and Carrot Sticks, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Brussels Sprouts

$15.60

Deep-Fried, Tossed in Salt and Served on a Roasted Garlic Aioli

Hummus Platter

$15.60

Celery, Carrot Sticks, Cucumber Sticks and Toasted Pita Triangles

Tuna & Avocado Poke

$23.40

Marinated Raw Ahi Tuna Cubes with Diced Avocado and Sliced Green Onion. Served with Fried Wonton Crisps.

Roasted Calamari

$23.40

Grape Tomatoes, Capers and Lemon Butter Sauce

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Garlic Croutons and Black Pepper Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$22.10

Chopped Romaine and Green Leaf, Roasted Turkey, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Chopped Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Tomatoes

Roasted Corn Salad

$16.90

Spring Mix, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Tortilla Strips and Cotija Cheese

Mandarin Salad

$15.60

Chopped Romaine and Baby Spinach, Crispy Fried Wonton Strips, Orange Segments, Carrot, Cucumber, Green Onion, Grape Tomato, Black Sesame Seeds and Ginger Sesame Dressing

Side House Salad

$9.10

Spring Mix, Red Onion, Cucumber, Carrot and Tomato

Side Caesar Salad

$9.10

Chopped Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Garlic Croutons and Black Pepper Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken

$23.40

Tossed in Buffalo, Honey BBQ or Sweet Thai Chili. Served on a Potato Bun with Lettuce and Tomato

BP Club Sub

$26.00

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce and Tomato with Herbed Mayonnaise and Honey Mustard

Philly Cheesesteak

$27.30

Thin-sliced Chopped Grilled Steak with Sauteed Onions and Peppers, Cheese Whiz and Steak Sauce

French Dip

$26.00

Thin-sliced Roast Beef on a Roll. Served au Jus and Side of Horseradish Sauce

Flatbread Wrap

$19.50

Served on a Toasted Greek Pita with Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Tzatziki

Angus Burger

$19.50

Served on a Potato Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickle Slices

Grilled Chicken Breast

$20.80

Served on a Potato Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickle Slices

Beyond Burger

$24.70

Served on a Potato Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickle Slices

Entrees

Southwest Bowl

$15.60

3-Bean Chili, Spinach, Roasted Corn, Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado served over White Rice and Chopped Lettuce

Brookland Bowl

$15.60

Chopped Green Beans, Asparagus and Brussels Sprouts, Carrot, Pecorino Romano served over White Rice and Chopped Lettuce

Birria Tacos

$22.10

Slow-roasted Beef Tacos, Served in a Corn Tortilla with Cheese, Onion and Cilantro

Ramen

$20.80

Roasted Pork Broth, Roast Pork, Onion, Spinach, Mushroom, Hard-Boiled Egg and Ramen Noodles

Chicken Picatta

$23.40

Lightly Breaded Sauteed Chicken Breast in a Lemon, White Wine and Caper Sauce over Linguine

Grilled Miso Ginger Salmon

$36.40

Served with Miso Ginger Sauce over White Rice with Grilled Asparagus and Zucchini

Seared Ahi Tuna

$36.40

Black Sesame Seed and Horseradish Crust, Seared Rare over White Rice, topped with Sweet Soy Glaze and Green Onion, served with Sauteed Garlic Green Beans

Linguine

$20.80

Sautéed Spinach, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Zucchini, Grape Tomatoes Tossed in Olive Oil

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.40

Served with Sour Cream

French Fries

$7.80

Green Beans

$6.50

Grilled Asparagus

$10.40

Sauteed Spinach

$6.50

Brussels Sprouts

$6.50

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$11.70

Graham Cracker Crust, Lime Custard, Topped with Whipped Cream

Tiramisu

$11.70

Espresso-dipped Ladyfingers, Layered with Mascarpone Cheese and Cream, Dusted with Cocoa

Double Chocolate Brownie

$10.40

Served warm with Vanilla Ice Cream, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.80

Two Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream. Whipped Cream or Chocolate Sauce on Request

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.40

Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Tenders

$11.70

Fried Chicken Strips

Grilled Chicken Strips

$13.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.70

Junior Burger

$10.40

Add Cheese for $1

Macaroni & Cheese

$10.40
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Brookland Pint was founded on the premise of environmental sustainability. Our strict focus on American craft beer allows us to eliminate the impact of transatlantic shipping as well as maintain a locally based revenue stream. In addition, we serve mostly draft beer enabling us to reduce our impact on recycling resources. A large percentage of our chef-driven, seasonal menu is sourced from local and regional farms. Pairing great beer with unique dinners, cheeses or appetizers enables us to elevate the growing culture of craft beer here in Washington, DC. It is our hope to be environmental stewards to the community and hopefully convey a better way of doing business through the spirit of American craft beer. We hope you enjoy your experience.

Location

716 Monroe St NE, Washington, MD 20017

Directions

