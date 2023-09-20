Popular Items

Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger

$19.00

Applewood smoked bacon, beefsteak tomato, tobacco onions, b&b pickles, on a sesame seed bun

Fried Chicken

$23.00

Mac and cheese, bacon braised collard greens, hot sauce, and alabama white sauce on the side

Bread pudding

$8.00

Dinner

Dinner Starters

Bowl of soup

$13.00

Chefs Boards

$23.00

Edward’s smokehouse country ham, jalapeño cheddar sausage, pimento cheese, pepper jelly, creole mustard, and buttermilk biscuits

Corn Muffins

$7.00

With rosemary molasses butter

Cup of soup

$7.00

Ham Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Hot Crab And Artichoke Dip

$19.00

Grilled pita bread and crudités

Single Biscuit

$3.00

Single Corn Muffin

$1.75

Smoked Brisket Tacos

$13.00

Horseradish bbq sauce, pickled slaw, scallions, on flour tortillas

Smoked Chicken Wings (12)

$21.00

Bbq dry rub, alabama white sauce, and crudités

Smoked Chicken Wings (6)

$13.00

Bbq dry rub, alabama white sauce, and crudités

Fried Green tomatoes

$13.00

Sereved with corn salsa, roasted red pepper aoili, goat cheese & arugula

Oysters

$18.00

Dinner Plates

Blackened Catfish

$23.00

Roasted corn rice pilaf, Sauteed Asparagus, Creole tomato butter sauce, Corn Chow Chow

Orzo Succotash Bowl

$19.00

Roasted corn, Okra, Heirloom tomato, lime beans, orzo pasta, basil vinaigrette & feta

Pan Seared Salmon

$25.00

Beluga lentils, Okra, baby heirloom tomato, shishito peppers, cream corn sauce, basil oil

Pork Chop

$26.00

Smoked and grilled pork chop, roasted fingerling potatoes, sauteed green beans, cippolini onions. peach BBQ glaze

Shrimp And Grits

$26.00

Tasso ham, baby heirloom tomatoes, sautéed kale, jalapeño cheddar grits

From the Smoker

12 Hours Smoked Brisket

$29.00

Beef brisket, texas style bbq sauce, and a choice of two sides

Combo Platter 2 Meats

$23.00

Choose pulled pork, smoked turkey, or jalapeno cheddar sausage and two sides

Pitmaster Platter

$50.00

1/4 rack baby back ribs, 4 oz. Brisket, 4 oz. Pulled pork, smoked jalapeño cheddar sausage, coleslaw, mac & cheese, yukon gold potato salad, bacon-braised collard greens, corn muffin, all the sauces

Pork Platter

$22.00

Smoked pork shoulder with a choice of 2 sides, and carolina style bbq sauce

Salt And Pepper Ribs

$20.00

Smoke ribs available in half rack or full rack, texas style bbq sauce & mustard bbq, with a choice of 2 sides

Smoked Turkey Platter

$21.00

Thick sliced house smoked turkey with a choice of two sides

Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Fried chicken breast, coleslaw, b&b pickles, on a brioche bun. Choice of hot sauce or jalapeño aioli.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Smoked pork shoulder, nc style vinegar bbq, coleslaw, b&b pickles, brioc

Salad

Chopped Romaine Cobb

$19.00

Chopped romaine, smoked turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, cucumber, pickled red onion, blue cheese, bon-ton dressing

Kale And Farro Salad

$16.00

Kale, carrots, farro, pumpkin seeds, avocado, feta cheese, charred scallions, green goddess dressing

Roasted corn and Butter lettuce Salad

$15.00

Kids Food

Butter Pasta & Parm

$10.95

All meals are served with french fries, mandarin oranges, and a choice of apple juice or milk

Catfish Strips

$10.95

All meals are served with french fries, mandarin oranges, and a choice of apple juice or milk

Fried Chicken Strips

$10.95

All meals are served with french fries, mandarin oranges, and a choice of apple juice or milk

Kids Mac

$10.95

Kids Sliders

$10.95

All meals are served with french fries, mandarin oranges, and a choice of apple juice or milk

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.95

All meals are served with french fries, mandarin oranges, and a choice of apple juice or milk

Dinner Sides

Add Bun

$2.00

Bacon Braised Collard Greens

$6.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Jalepeno Cheddar Grits

$6.00

Mac And Cheese

$7.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Roasted Corn Rice

$5.00

Side 1\4 Rack

$7.50

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Blknd. Catfish

$8.00

Side Brisket

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Side Jal. Sausage

$6.00

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Pulled Pork

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tomato cucumber salad

$6.00

Side Turkey

$7.00

Sauce

Alabama White

Mustard BBQ Sauce

Due South BBQ

Carolina BBQ Sauce

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Dessert

Pecan pie bar

$8.00

Chefs Dessert

$8.00

3 scoops ice cream

$5.00

Drinks To Go

Beverages to go

Fountain Sodas

$3.00

Iced Tea Sweet And Unsweet

$3.00

Abita Root Beer

$6.00

Boylans Soda-Black Cherry

$6.00

Boylans Soda-Creme Soda

$6.00

Cheerwine Cherry Soda

$6.00

Diet Cheerwine Cherry Soda

$6.00

Club Soda

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

N/A DS Sunflower

$6.00

N/A DS Sunset

$5.00

N/A Lavender Fizz

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar-free

$6.00

Red Bull Original

$6.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$6.00

Acqua Panna

$5.00

San Pelligrino

$5.00