Daikaya Group Ghost 300 Tingey Street Southeast

300 Tingey Street Southeast

Washington, DC 20003

Ramen & Sides

Mugi-Miso

$17.50

Ramen will NOT be hot and will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. Our barley miso that is used in this ramen has bright, savory aromatics and is lighter than traditional miso ramen. Miso ramen is native to Sapporo, Japan. **SOUP BASE CONTAINS PEANUTS - CANNOT BE OMITTED**

Shoyu

$17.25

Ramen will NOT be hot, and will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. In keeping with the Sapporo ramen tradition, we use a very dark rich soy sauce and toasted garlic that lends slight caramel tones and deeper depth of flavor. Topped w/ half an egg, beansprouts, onions, ground pork, chashu, scallions, and nori.

Shio

$16.75

Ramen will NOT be hot and will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. This ramen most shows off the unique nuance of our Chintan stock. It is our most delicate and aromatic ramen. Topped w/ beansprouts, onions, ground pork, chashu, scallions, and nori.

Spicy Miso

$17.75

Ramen will NOT be hot and will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. This broth has balance, depth, and complexity. It is not overly spicy and utilizes shiro-miso, which is white miso for this particular ramen. Topped w/ bean sprouts, onions, ground pork, chashu, scallions, and nori. **SOUP BASE CONTAINS PEANUTS - CANNOT BE OMITTED**

Veggie

$17.50

Ramen will NOT be hot and will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. The vegetable broth is finished in the wok which adds a roasted depth to the soup. Topped with brussels sprouts, bean sprouts, snow peas, carrots, onions, wood ear mushrooms, and braised shiitake mushroom. Also, comes standard with the egg-free noodles making it vegan friendly!

Gyoza

$8.00

Pan-fried pork & cabbage filled dumplings.(4-pieces).

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

300 Tingey Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

