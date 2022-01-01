Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Barbeque

Stadium Sports Bar + Smokehouse

80 Reviews

$$

300 Tingey St SE

Washington, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Double Smoked Wings
St Louis Spare Ribs

STADIUM SOUPS & SALADS

Beef Brisket Chili

$8.00

House smoke brisket, beef, red beans, tomatoes, sour cream, cheddar cheese, green onions, jalapeños

Smoked Chicken Chowder

$8.00

Creamy chowder with house smoked pulled chicken, bacon, thyme, potato, crispy onions

Tomato & Avocado Salad

$12.00

Avocado wedges, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, house buttermilk ranch dressing

Stadium Lettuce Wedge

$11.00

Iceberg wedge, diced tomato, bacon crumbles & blue cheese dressing

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Olive oil-roasted tomatoes, red onions, shaved parmesan, french vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine hearts tossed with creamy garlic caesar, croutons, and parmesan cheese

House Salad

$10.00

Artisan greens, tomatoes, bermuda onions, choice of dressing

PRE GAME EVENT TAILGATE

Double Smoked Wings

$13.00+

Smoked in house with secret blend of 3 hardwoods for amazing flavor, tossed in your favorite sauce: Mild, Hot, Mumbo, Stadium BBQ, Old Bay, or Naked!

Nachos

$10.00

Pico de gallo, black beans, melted cheese, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole ~ add brisket chili, pulled pork, chicken or brisket $5

Tacos

$14.00

Pulled pork, chicken ,brisket or shrimp, black bean corn salsa, ginger lime slaw, and chipotle aioli on a warm flour tortilla

BBQ Boneless Ribs

$13.00

Korean BBQ sauce

BBQ Sliders 3ea

$14.00

Pulled pork, Chicken or Brisket

Chicken Potstickers

$13.00

Sweet chili sauce

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

French fries, honey mustard

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$13.00

Sweet chili sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Potato Chips or Tortilla Chips

STADIUM SMOTHERED FRIES

Brisket Chili Fries

$12.00

Topped with our brisket chili, sour cream, scallions, cheese sauce

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$14.00

Topped with shredded chicken, hot buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, crumbled blue cheese, cheese sauce.

Greek Fries

$12.00

Topped with gyro meat, feta cheese, bacon, shredded chicken, cheese sauce

Irish Fries

$10.00

Topped with bacon, sour cream, chives, cheese sauce

STADIUM MELTS

All MELTS are made on thick sliced brioche bread, toasted to golden perfection. Served with seasoned Chips sub fries $3 (GF Bread available upon request $5)

BBQ Brisket MELT

$15.00

Smoked brisket, sautéed onions, mushrooms, provolone, rosemary aioli

Cheesy Bacon Egg MELT

$14.00

Toasted brioche, american cheese, fried egg, bacon, sliced tomato, lemon garlic aioli

DC Cuban MELT

$15.00

Smoked mojo pork, cured ham, pickles, swiss cheese, yellow mustard

The Basic MELT

$12.00

Toasty brioche bread, tomato, american cheese

Here Piggy Piggy MELT

$15.00

Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, stadium BBQ sauce, crispy onions

Buffalo Chicken MELT

$15.00

Crispy chicken, tomato, buffalo sauce, blue cheese

STADIUM BURGERS & DOGS

All Stadium Burger patties are made using a proprietary custom blend of top grade US Beef cuts. Served on a toasted brioche bun. All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion, pickle spear and seasoned Chips sub Fries $3

Classic Cheese Burger

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, red onions, american cheese

Stadium Burger

Stadium Burger

$17.00

Burger, ham, bacon, salami, swiss & american cheese, capital sauce

Blue Rub Burger

$16.00

Burger seared with spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions

BBQ Pig Burger

$15.00

Burger, pulled pork, sharp cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, crispy onions

Salmon Burger

$17.00

Salmon burger, red onions, chipotle lemon aioli

Veggie Mushroom Burger

$16.00

House-made mushroom based veggie burger, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms

All Beef Dog

$10.00

Chopped onions, cheddar, sauerkraut , sweet relish | Add smoked brisket chili $3

Half Smoked Dog

$11.00

chopped onions, cheddar, sauerkraut , sweet relish | Add smoked brisket chili $3

STADIUM SANDWICHES

All Sandwiches served with chips sub fries for $3

BBQ Sandwich

$14.00

Choice of pulled chicken, brisket, or pork on a brioche bun

Chicken Sammich

$15.00

Grilled, fried or buffalo, lettuce, tomato, onion, swiss cheese, brioche bun

Cuban Classic

$16.00

Sliced ham, braised pork, mustard aioli, dill pickles, melted swiss cheese, cubano bread

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Seasoned sliced beef topped with, onions, and provolone, american or cheese whiz, hoagie roll

Shrimp Po-Boy

$16.00

Buttermilk battered fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, hoagie roll

Triple Threat

$22.00

Ham, pulled pork, pork belly, pickle, swiss cheese, mustard, hoagie roll

MAIN EVENT & SMOKEHOUSE SPECIALTIES

All Main Event Entrées and Smokehouse Specialty BBQ Entrées come with collard greens, baked beans, mashed potatoes. Add Jalapeno Cornbread $3

St Louis Spare Ribs

$18.00+

Dry rubbed, slow smoked, served dry or mopped in house BBQ sauce. ~ Half Rack 18 ~ Full Rack 34

Slow Smoked Brisket

$26.00

16 hour slow cooked brisket seasoned with our Texas style dry rub, topped with our house BBQ sauce. Chopped or Sliced

Smoked Half Chicken

$24.00

Smoked over hardwoods seasoned with our house BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Platter

$20.00

Slow smoked and basted with our house BBQ sauce

Pulled Chicken Platter

$20.00

Slow smoked and basted with our house BBQ sauce.

BBQ Salmon Filet

$28.00

Fresh salmon cured with our house BBQ rub, cold smoked, pan seared, chipotle aioli.

Super Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Blend of 3 cheeses topped with toasted bread crumbs for an irresistible crunch ~ Add: Fried Chicken $6, Pulled Pork $4, Pulled Chicken $4, Brisket $6, Shrimp $6 ~

NOT THE MAIN ATTRACTION, VISITING TEAM SIDES:

Baked Beans

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Seasoned, grated parmesan & parsley

Jalapeno Cornbread

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Roasted garlic, herb butter

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Side Salad

$7.00

LITTLE LEAGUE

12 and Under

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

Served with fries

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with fries

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$10.00

House-made from scratch

Kid's MELT

$8.00

A simply perfect grilled cheese with fries

DESSERTS AT THE STADIUM

Apple Pie

$9.00

Toasty Apples in crispy crust, whipped cream

Pecan Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Celebrations have many forms, whipped cream

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.00

Whipped cream

BEVERAGE

20 oz Btl Coke

$2.50

20 oz Btl Diet Coke

$2.50

20 oz Btl Sprite

$2.50

Thanksgiving Feast

Citrus Brined & Smoked Whole Bird (Serves 6-8)

Citrus Brined & Smoked Whole Bird (Serves 6-8)

$250.00

Served with sausage apple stuffing, sweet potato, green bean casserole, brussel sprouts, turkey gravy, cranberry chutney pumpkin pie

Sausage & Granny Smith Apple Stuffed Sous-Vide Boneless Breast & Thigh (Serves 6-8)

Sausage & Granny Smith Apple Stuffed Sous-Vide Boneless Breast & Thigh (Serves 6-8)

$250.00

Served with sausage apple stuffing, sweet potato, green bean casserole, brussel sprouts, turkey gravy, cranberry chutney pumpkin pie

Apricot Sage Glazed Smoked Chicken (Serves 4)

Apricot Sage Glazed Smoked Chicken (Serves 4)

$35.00

Citrus brined, apple wood smoked chicken

Traditional Sides

Sausage, Granny Smith Apple & Sage Stuffing

Sausage, Granny Smith Apple & Sage Stuffing

$18.00

Carrots, celery, sage, thyme, butter, cream, chicken stock, rosemary, raisins, apple

Creamy Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Creamy Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

$14.00

Pumpkin seeds, whipped cream

Green Bean Casserole

Green Bean Casserole

$12.00

Bacon, béchamel, crispy shallots

Maple Sweet Potato Marshmallow Casserole

Maple Sweet Potato Marshmallow Casserole

$14.00

Maple syrup, pecans, honey, cookie crumbs, marshmallow, butter

Balsamic Glazed Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Balsamic Glazed Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Pancetta, balsamic glaze, parsley

White Truffle Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

White Truffle Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$14.00

Heavy cream, butter, nutmeg

Maple Honey Roasted Butternut Squash

Maple Honey Roasted Butternut Squash

$15.00

Butter, pecans

Traditional Desserts

Cranberry Chutney (lb)

Cranberry Chutney (lb)

$12.00

Cinnamon, orange zest, brown sugar, star anise

Pecan Pie Slice

Pecan Pie Slice

$6.00

Maple whipped cream, winter berries

Pecan Pie (Whole Pie Servers 8)

Pecan Pie (Whole Pie Servers 8)

$50.00

Maple whipped cream, winter berries

Pumpkin Pie Slice

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$6.00

Maple whipped cream, winter berries

Pumpkin Pie (Whole Pie Servers 8)

Pumpkin Pie (Whole Pie Servers 8)

$35.00

Maple whipped cream, winter berries

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

Changing the way you eat, drink and play in the Yards D.C.

Website

Location

300 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
Stadium Sports image
Stadium Sports image
Stadium Sports image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Hachi - Washington DC
orange star4.7 • 2,530
735 8th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Gatsby
orange star5.0 • 6
1201 Half Street SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Bullfeathers
orange star3.9 • 825
410 1st St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Walters Sports Bar
orange star4.7 • 36
1221 Van St. SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Hawk n Dove
orange star3.7 • 1,332
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Bistro Cacao
orange star4.5 • 5,304
316 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ballpark
orange star4.4 • 5,800
1257 1st St. SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
RASA
orange star4.6 • 4,617
1247 First St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Albi
orange star5.0 • 2,212
1346 4th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Osteria Morini - DC
orange star4.3 • 1,953
301 Water St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Bethesda Bagels
orange star4.4 • 1,166
120 M St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Dacha Navy Yard- the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
orange star4.5 • 453
79 Potomac Avenue SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Shaw
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston