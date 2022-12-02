Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Gatsby

6 Reviews

$$

1201 Half Street SE

Washington, DC 20003

Order Again

Thanksgiving

WILD MUSHROOM SOUP

$10.00Out of stock

puffed barley, garlic-parmesan crisp

THANKSGIVING FEAST

$29.00Out of stock

herb-roasted turkey, roasted turnips, brioche & chestnut stuffing, sautéed green beans + crispy shallots, cranberry sauce

APPLE CRUMBLE PIE

$10.00Out of stock

granny smith apples, brown butter streusel, vanilla ice cream

Apps

Old Bay Wings

$12.00

mumbo sauce, blue cheese

Deviled Eggs

$1.50

house-cured pastrami, “everything”

Art/Spin Dip

$15.00

salsa, sour cream, tortilla chips

Guacamole

$12.00

greek yogurt, chili mango, togarashi

Arancini

$8.00

yellow squash, parmesan, marinara

Mezze Platter

$17.00

smoked eggplant caponata crostini, falafel, tzatziki, hummus, cucumber-tomato-feta salad, bell peppers, olives, toasted pita

Matzoh Ball Soup

$8.00

Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad

$16.00

mandarins, cabbage, romaine, lychees, bell peppers, macadamias, wontons, mustard-soy vinaigrette

Warm Farro

$17.00

gorgonzola, pecans, almonds, beets, butternut squash, kale, maple-dijon vinaigrette

Grilled Shrimp Cobb

$24.00

Oh Vegan Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

romaine, brussels, kale, corn, avocado, tortilla strip, roasted cashew-caesar dressing

Oh Vegan Caesar Salad (1/2 Portion)

$6.00Out of stock

romaine, brussels, kale, corn, avocado, tortilla strip, roasted cashew-caesar dressing

Yellowfin Tuna

$28.00

seared rare, mache, romaine, beets, crispy chickpeas, pickled shallots, chile-lime vinaigrette

Steakhouse

$25.00

spinach, baby gem, crispy fingerlings, roasted cippolinis, sour cream + onion dressing

All Day Breakfast

Vegetable Quiche

$14.00

spinach, cheddar, feta, mixed greens, fruit

Bacon, Egg & Chz Croissant

$15.00

mah-ze-dahr croissant, scrambled eggs, havarti, nueske’s bacon

French Toast

$16.00

whipped cream, crème anglaise, berries

Sandwiches

Smashburger

$18.00

marbled rye, pickled cabbage, havarti, thousand island, parmesan-herb fries

Monte Cristo

$17.00

crispy battered brioche, turkey, VA ham, gruyere, mustard aioli, cherry marmalade, vinegar slaw

Pastrami

$16.00

marbled rye, pickled cabbage, havarti, thousand island, parmesan-herb fries

French Dip

$21.00

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

marbled rye, pickled cabbage, havarti, thousand island, parmesan-herb fries

Entrees

Chicken Pot Pie

$21.00

veloute, maple-lavender crust

Spaghetti & Meatball

$20.00

beef + lamb, marinara, garlic cream sauce

Roasted Chicken

$22.00

charred asparagus, au jus

Branzino

$34.00

grilled bok choi, black garlic vinaigrette, coriander, brown butter + lime

Steak Dinner

$45.00

16 oz. bone-in ribeye, peppercorn sauce, sautéed spinach, parmesan-herb fries

Prime Rib

$36.00

BLUE PLATE SPECIALS

Fried Chicken

$16.00

Piccata

$16.00

Mussels

$16.00

Rigatoni

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Sides

Brisket Poutine

$9.00

Carrots

$7.00

Spinach

$5.00

Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Rings & Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Fries

$6.00

Sweets

Heavenly Cheesecake

$9.00

seasonal fruit, oreo cookie crust, whipped cream

Watergate Cake

$9.00

coconut cake, vanilla diplomat cream, candied pecans, pistachio icing

Devil in Ganache

$9.00

devil’s food cake, chocolate fudge, whipped cream

Apple Crumble Pie

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Reimagined American diner by KNEAD Hospitality & Design in collaboration with Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery.

1201 Half Street SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gatsby image
Gatsby image
Gatsby image

