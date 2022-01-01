Navy Yard American restaurants you'll love

Navy Yard restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Navy Yard

Chloe image

 

Chloe

1331 4th Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Mushroom & Tofu Banh Mi$10.00
pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
Banh Mi Combination #1$10.00
roast pork, liver pate, pork roll, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
Chicken Enchiladas$10.00
tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, jasmine rice
More about Chloe
Scarlet Oak image

 

Scarlet Oak

909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
feta, tzatziki dressing, lettuce, tomato, green olives, fries
Double Smash Burger$16.00
two 4oz patties, american cheese, grilled onion relish, black pepper aioli, shredded lettuce, house pickles, tomato, brioche bun, fries
NY Strip Steak$28.00
grilled 12oz NY strip, roasted fingerlings, oyster mushrooms, seared red onion, horseradish cream sauce
More about Scarlet Oak
Shilling Canning Company image

 

Shilling Canning Company

360 Water Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wood Roasted Steak Frites$37.00
bavette, thick cut fries, salad & garden chimichurri
Housemade Garlic Sausage$15.00
Housemade garlic sausage, Anson Mills Pencil Cobb grits, braised greens, pot liquor, and crispy shallots
Surryano Iberico Ham per ounce$22.00
Surryano Iberico Ham with House Pickles $22 per ounce
More about Shilling Canning Company
Stadium Sports image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stadium Sports

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 3.6 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLUE RUB BURGER$15.00
Beef patty, spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles & crispy onions
RIBS, HALF RACK$18.00
Locally sourced Pork Ribs, dry rubbed & slow smoked. Served dry or BBQ glazed.
CLASSIC BURGER$13.00
Our Classic blended Burger cooked to perfection.
More about Stadium Sports
Jackie - American Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Jackie - American Bistro

79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.9 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jackie Burger$21.00
Double patty, shoulder bacon, cheddar cheese, special sauce
Mushroom Croquettes$16.00
yukon gold potatoes, leeks, miso + tofu sauce
Spam Fried Rice$29.00
house made spam, shrimp, crab fat, edamame, soft egg | gf.
More about Jackie - American Bistro
Gatsby image

 

Gatsby

1201 Half Street SE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Linguine$25.00
marinara, shrimp, lump crab, mussels
Smashburger$19.00
marbled rye, pickled cabbage, havarti, thousand island, parmesan-herb fries
Chicken Pot Pie$24.00
veloute, maple-lavender crust
More about Gatsby
Swizzler image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Swizzler

1259 1st St SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Spudz$4.95
Nothing beats a good sweet potato fry.
House-Cut Spudz$2.85
Our famous Swizzler fries with just the right amount of sea salt.
Bacon Cheddar Jalapeño$9.89
Our grass-fed beef double cheddar cheeseburger with thick-cut bacon, candied jalapeños, arugula, shallot, and secret sauce. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time. If you'd like to do something custom, please select our 'Build Your Own Burger.'
More about Swizzler

Map

Map

