Navy Yard American restaurants you'll love

Chloe
1331 4th Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Crispy Mushroom & Tofu Banh Mi
|$10.00
pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
|Banh Mi Combination #1
|$10.00
roast pork, liver pate, pork roll, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.00
tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, jasmine rice
Scarlet Oak
909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
feta, tzatziki dressing, lettuce, tomato, green olives, fries
|Double Smash Burger
|$16.00
two 4oz patties, american cheese, grilled onion relish, black pepper aioli, shredded lettuce, house pickles, tomato, brioche bun, fries
|NY Strip Steak
|$28.00
grilled 12oz NY strip, roasted fingerlings, oyster mushrooms, seared red onion, horseradish cream sauce
Shilling Canning Company
360 Water Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Wood Roasted Steak Frites
|$37.00
bavette, thick cut fries, salad & garden chimichurri
|Housemade Garlic Sausage
|$15.00
Housemade garlic sausage, Anson Mills Pencil Cobb grits, braised greens, pot liquor, and crispy shallots
|Surryano Iberico Ham per ounce
|$22.00
Surryano Iberico Ham with House Pickles $22 per ounce
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stadium Sports
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|BLUE RUB BURGER
|$15.00
Beef patty, spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles & crispy onions
|RIBS, HALF RACK
|$18.00
Locally sourced Pork Ribs, dry rubbed & slow smoked. Served dry or BBQ glazed.
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$13.00
Our Classic blended Burger cooked to perfection.
FRENCH FRIES
Jackie - American Bistro
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Jackie Burger
|$21.00
Double patty, shoulder bacon, cheddar cheese, special sauce
|Mushroom Croquettes
|$16.00
yukon gold potatoes, leeks, miso + tofu sauce
|Spam Fried Rice
|$29.00
house made spam, shrimp, crab fat, edamame, soft egg | gf.
Gatsby
1201 Half Street SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Seafood Linguine
|$25.00
marinara, shrimp, lump crab, mussels
|Smashburger
|$19.00
marbled rye, pickled cabbage, havarti, thousand island, parmesan-herb fries
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$24.00
veloute, maple-lavender crust
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Swizzler
1259 1st St SE, Washington
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Spudz
|$4.95
Nothing beats a good sweet potato fry.
|House-Cut Spudz
|$2.85
Our famous Swizzler fries with just the right amount of sea salt.
|Bacon Cheddar Jalapeño
|$9.89
Our grass-fed beef double cheddar cheeseburger with thick-cut bacon, candied jalapeños, arugula, shallot, and secret sauce. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time. If you'd like to do something custom, please select our 'Build Your Own Burger.'