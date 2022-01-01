Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Navy Yard

Navy Yard restaurants
Navy Yard restaurants that serve chicken salad

Gatsby image

 

Gatsby

1201 Half Street SE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chinese Chicken Salad$19.00
mandarins, cabbage, romaine, lychees, bell peppers, macadamias, wontons, mustard-soy vinaigrette
More about Gatsby
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$8.75
Marinated chicken breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
SIDE OF CHICKEN SALAD (1/4 LB)$3.25
Chicken Salad (3/4 lb)$10.00
More about Bethesda Bagels
Walters Sports Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Walters Sports Bar

1221 Van St. SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$16.00
Mixed Salad Greens - Grilled Chicken cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, egg, citrus vinaigrette, and croutons
More about Walters Sports Bar

