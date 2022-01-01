Chicken salad in Navy Yard
Navy Yard restaurants that serve chicken salad
Gatsby
1201 Half Street SE, Washington
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$19.00
mandarins, cabbage, romaine, lychees, bell peppers, macadamias, wontons, mustard-soy vinaigrette
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
|Chicken Salad
|$8.75
Marinated chicken breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|SIDE OF CHICKEN SALAD (1/4 LB)
|$3.25
|Chicken Salad (3/4 lb)
|$10.00