Mi Vida Wharf

98 District Square SW

Washington, DC 20024

Popular Items

La Frozen Margarita

Specialty Cocktails

De La Casa Margarita At Home (One Bottle of Tequila, Lime Mixture, Fresh Limes, Salts)

$54.00

One Bottle of El Jimador Tequila, Lime Mixture, Fresh Limes, Salts

Mezcal Margarita at Home (One Bottle of Mezcal, Lime Mixture, Fresh Limes, Salts)

$68.00

One Bottle of Sombra Mezcal, Lime Mixture, Fresh Limes, Salts

De la Casa

$12.00

El Jimador Blanco, Fresh-Squeezed Lime, Simple

De La Casa Margarita Pitcher (Serves 6)

$59.00

Cielo Rojo

$14.00

Chamucos Blanco Tequila, Spicy Pasilla-Infused Cranberry, Lime

El Suave

$19.00

Roca Patrón Añejo, Grand Marnier, Fresh-Squeezed Lime, OJ, Canela, Ginger

La Buena Vida

$15.00

Espolòn Reposado, Grand Marnier, Agave, Orange

La Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Sauza Blanco, Mango, Ginger, Passion Fruit, Agave, Fresh-Squeezed Lime

La Medicina

$16.00

Cazadores Añejo, Sotól Por Siempre, Ginger, Honey, Agave, Lime

Mez-Skull

$16.00

Ilegal Mezcal Joven, Green Chartreuse, Dry Curacao, Lime, Ginger Beer, Peychaud’s Bitters

Mezcal Classic Margarita

$14.00

Sombra Mezcal, Fresh-Squeezed Lime, Simple

Mezcal Classic Margarita Pitcher (Serves 6)

$68.00

Sombra Mezcal, Fresh-Squeezed Lime, Simple

Mi Viejo

$14.00

Herradura Reposado, Fidencio Único Mezcal, Demerara, Bitters

Pinada

$16.00

El Jimador Silver, Kalani Coconut, Pineapple, Mint

Vuelo a Mexico

$52.00

Ponche de Lola

$11.00

Mango-Infused Vodka, Sauza Reposado, Ginger, Guava, Mint, Strawberry, Bubbles

Ponche de Lola Pitcher (Serves 5)

$49.00

DIAMONTE FLIGHT

$49.00

AVENTURA FLIGHT

$59.00

UNICOS FLIGHT

$108.00

Beer

DFT Monopolio IPA

$9.00

BTL Monopolio Lager

$7.00

BTL Allagash

$9.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Sangre de Mi Vida

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Buen Cafe

$14.00

Guavini

$9.00

Chocolate Caliente

$8.00

Add Anejo Tequila

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Boing Mango

$4.00Out of stock

Calientito

$8.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$4.00

LARGE Topo Chico

$7.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$4.00

Virgin Limeade

$4.00

Boing Guava

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:20 am
“Mi Vida” translates to “My Life.” However, in Mexico, “Mi Vida” means much more. “Mi Vida” is a term of endearment bestowed on close family and friends to signify love, care and importance. When one says, “Mi Vida,” they are telling someone special how much they mean to them. MI VIDA describes how we feel about our team and our guests. It is our expression of Mexican culture and cuisine as interpreted through the lens of Chef Roberto Santibañez. Our menu is rooted in the history and culinary tradition of Mexico while exploring the ever-changing boundaries of this vibrant and evolving cuisine.

98 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024

