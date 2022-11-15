Duke's Grocery @ Foggy Bottom
1,292 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
East London-inspired gastropub in Foggy Bottom serving DC's Best Burger, hearty sandwiches, plenty of salads & sides plus a full bar. Happy Hour 12-7pm. Weekend Brunch is always buzzing.
Location
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite # 122, Washington, DC 20006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Capo Deli Western Market - Capo Deli
No Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurant