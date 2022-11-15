Restaurant header imageView gallery

Duke's Grocery @ Foggy Bottom

1,292 Reviews

$$

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite # 122

Washington, DC 20006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Need Assistance

Guest assistance needed at table.

*ALLERGY*

*ALLERGY*

Event Platters

Proper Burger Sliders

$5.00

Impossible Duke's Sliders

$5.00

Spicy Aubergine Sliders

$5.00

Banh Mi Sliders

$5.00

Charcuterie Board

$200.00

Cheese Board

$200.00

Gardener's Salad

$90.00

Hummus Platter

$90.00

Truffle Mac & Cheese Platter

$200.00

Corn Elote Platter

$90.00

Tikka Chicken Platter

$200.00

Tikka Tofu Platter

$150.00

Spiced Pulled Pork Platter

$175.00

Bangers & Mash

$200.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

East London-inspired gastropub in Foggy Bottom serving DC's Best Burger, hearty sandwiches, plenty of salads & sides plus a full bar. Happy Hour 12-7pm. Weekend Brunch is always buzzing.

Website

Location

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite # 122, Washington, DC 20006

Directions

Gallery
Duke's Grocery image
Duke's Grocery image
Duke's Grocery image
Duke's Grocery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Paul French Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Beefsteak - GW University
orange star3.6 • 320
800 22nd Street NW Washington, DC 20052
View restaurantnext
Char Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2142 L St NW Washington, DC 20037
View restaurantnext
Capo Deli Western Market - Capo Deli
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Tatte Bakery - Foggy Bottom
orange starNo Reviews
2129 I Street Northwest Washington, DC 20052
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - West End
orange starNo Reviews
1143 New Hampshire Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20037
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

Tonic at Quigley's Pharmacy
orange star4.3 • 788
2036 G St NW Washington, DC 20052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Park View
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Van Ness/Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston