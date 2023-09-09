The Bussdown DC DC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
WELCOME TO THE BUSSDOWN DC! We are an fast casual Pan African Food program that draws its inspiration from all black and brown food diasporas. Afro-Latinoflavors , Caribbean, Geechie Gullah, and Creole flavors will send your taste buds on a journey. Join Us!
Location
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, WASHINGTON, DC 20006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Capo Deli Western Market - Capo Deli
No Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurant
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Western Market
No Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave Washington, DC 20006
View restaurant
Roaming Rooster - (Western Market)
No Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurant
Duke's Grocery @ Foggy Bottom
4.4 • 1,292
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite # 122 Washington, DC 20006
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in WASHINGTON
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant