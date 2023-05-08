Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Vida Penn Quarter

review star

No reviews yet

575 7th St NW

Washington, DC 20004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Enchiladas de Mole Negro

$23.00

Braised Brisket, Sesame Seeds, Cotija, Crema

Chips y Salsa

$5.00

Roasted Tomatillo Salsa served With House-Made Chips

Arroz & Frijoles

$5.00

Ana’s White Rice & Black Beans

Dinner

Starters

Chips y Salsa

$5.00

Roasted Tomatillo Salsa served With House-Made Chips

Guacamole

$14.00

Our Hand-Crushed Classic Guacamole Served With House-Made Chips & Pasilla De Oaxaca Salsa

Blue Guacamole

$17.00

Our Hand-Crushed Classic Guacamole with the addition of Blue Cheese, Grapes & Smoked AlmondsServed With House-Made Chips and Pasilla De Oaxaca Salsa

Shrimp & Crab Guacamole

$22.00

Tatanachos

$15.00

Crispy Tortillas, Black Beans, Melted Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheeses, Crispy Ancho Peppers, Pickled Jalapeños, Salsa Verde, Crema, Cilantro

Alitas Adobadas

$13.00Out of stock

Adobo-Rubbed Spicy Chicken Wings, Avocado Mousse Dip

Tacos Dorados

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Tacos, Pasilla De Oaxaca & Tomatillo-Serrano Salsas, Crema, Cotija

Zarape de Pato

$15.00

Coctel de Camarones

$17.00

Shrimp, Avocado, Red Onion, Cilantro, Spicy Cocktail Sauce, Saltines

Empanadas de Mariscos

$15.00

Guajillo Masa, Crab & Shrimp Salpicon, Mango-Habanero Salsa

Empanadas de Picadillo

$11.00

Empanadas Con Hongos

$11.00

Ensalada Picada

$14.00

Jicama, Mango, Apple, Cucumbers, Hearts Of Romaine, Roasted Cashews, Spicy Tamarind Dressing

Quesabirria

$13.00

Flour Tortilla, Chihuahua Cheese, Slow-Braised Beef Birria

Sopa del Dia

$10.00

Please call to inquire!

Brocheta de Pollo

$10.00

Brocheta de Carne

$16.00

Brocheta de Camarones

$17.00

Fiesta de Botanas

$47.00

Mains

Enchiladas de Mole Negro

$23.00

Braised Brisket, Sesame Seeds, Cotija, Crema

Enchiladas Suizas

$22.00

Braised Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese

Enchiladas Rancheras

$19.00

Roasted Vegetables, Chihuahua Cheese, Cotija, Crema

Ribeye Norteño

$49.00

Grilled & Sliced Ribeye, Melted Chihuahua Cheese, Pinto Beans, Molcajete Salsa, Flour Tortillas

Birria

$29.00

Slow-Braised Beef Short Rib, Spicy Guajillo Broth, Tortillas

Guajillo Hamburger

$19.00

Guajillo Beef, Brioche Bun, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Spicy Cole Slaw, Sweet Potato Fries, Chipotle Ketchup

Pescado a la Veracruzana

$28.00

Seared Cod, Roasted Tomato Sauce, Olives, Capers, Pickled Jalapeños

Pescado a la Talla

$36.00

Roasted Whole Butterflied Branzino, Red & Green Adobos, Black Beans, Radishes

Carne Asada

$32.00

Grilled Skirt Steak, Mushroom Cream Sauce, Roasted Poblanos

Pollo Chilango

$28.00

Roasted Half Chicken, Pickled Vegetables, Crushed Tomato Salsa, Roasted Corn Esquites

Beyond Burger

$20.00

Plant-Based Guajillo Burger, Brioche Bun, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Spicy Cole Slaw, Sweet Potato Fries, Chipotle Ketchup

Salmón

$27.00

Adobo-Roasted Salmon, Zucchini & Butternut Squash Stew

Chamoro

$29.00

Slow-Cooked Pork Shank, Creamy Spinach, Pickled Jalapeños

Tacos

Pollo

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Poblanos, Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Charro-Bacon Beans

Pescado

$20.00

Crispy Cod, Spicy Mexican Tartar Sauce, Pickled Cabbage, Avocado-Jalapeño Salsa, Arugula & Tomato Salad

Carne

$20.00

Pasilla-Marinated Skirt Steak, Onion, Cilantro, Spicy Salsa Roja, Charro-Bacon Beans

Hongos as Pastor

$17.00

(Vegan) Al Pastor-Marinated Mushrooms, Onion, Cilantro, Grilled Pineapple, Salsa Verde

Carnitas

$18.00

Slow-Braised Pork, Chicharrones, Avocado Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Charro-Bacon Beans

Sides

Platanos Fritos

$6.00

Fried Plantains, Crema, Cotija

Arroz & Frijoles

$5.00

Ana’s White Rice & Black Beans

Arroz

$5.00

Ana’s White Rice

Frijoles

$5.00

Refried Black Beans

Charro Beans

$6.00

Esquites

$7.00

Roasted Corn, Chile De Árbol Mayo, Cotija

Budin de Elote

$5.00

Cornbread

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Chipotle Ketchup

Colecitas

$8.00

Baked Brussel Sprouts, Poblano Cream, Chihuahua Cheese

Brick Oven Veggie del Dia

$8.00

Please call to inquire!

Dessert

Churros con Chocolate

$12.00

Cinnamon & Sugar-Dusted Churros, Bittersweet Chocolate Sauce

Citrus Tres Leches

$10.00

Citrus-Infused Sponge Cake, Whipped Cream, Toasted Almonds

Flan De Cafe

$9.00

Pineapple Salsa, Whipped Cream

Pastel De Chocolate

$11.00

Triple Layer Chocolate Cake, Hazelnut-Pecan Mousse, Whipped Cream

Dulce Sueños

$49.00

Drinks

Specialty Cocktails

De La Casa Margarita At Home (One Bottle of Tequila, Lime Mixture, Fresh Limes, Salts)

De La Casa Margarita At Home (One Bottle of Tequila, Lime Mixture, Fresh Limes, Salts)

$54.00

One Bottle of El Jimador Tequila, Lime Mixture, Fresh Limes, Salts

Mezcal Margarita at Home (One Bottle of Mezcal, Lime Mixture, Fresh Limes, Salts)

$68.00

One Bottle of Sombra Mezcal, Lime Mixture, Fresh Limes, Salts

De la Casa

$13.00

El Jimador Blanco, Fresh-Squeezed Lime, Simple

De La Casa Margarita Pitcher (Serves 6)

$64.00

Cielo Rojo

$15.00

Chamucos Blanco Tequila, Spicy Pasilla-Infused Cranberry, Lime

El Suave

$22.00

Roca Patrón Añejo, Grand Marnier, Fresh-Squeezed Lime, OJ, Canela, Ginger

La Buena Vida

$16.00

Espolòn Reposado, Grand Marnier, Agave, Orange

La Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Sauza Blanco, Mango, Ginger, Passion Fruit, Agave, Fresh-Squeezed Lime

La Medicina

$16.00

Cazadores Añejo, Sotól Por Siempre, Ginger, Honey, Agave, Lime

Mez-Skull

$16.00

Ilegal Mezcal Joven, Green Chartreuse, Dry Curacao, Lime, Ginger Beer, Peychaud’s Bitters

Mezcal Classic Margarita

$14.00

Sombra Mezcal, Fresh-Squeezed Lime, Simple

Mezcal Classic Margarita Pitcher (Serves 6)

$68.00

Sombra Mezcal, Fresh-Squeezed Lime, Simple

Mi Cheri

$18.00

Espolòn Reposado, Grand Marnier, Agave, Orange

Mi Viejo

$14.00

Herradura Reposado, Fidencio Único Mezcal, Demerara, Bitters

Pinada

$17.00

El Jimador Silver, Kalani Coconut, Pineapple, Mint

Ponche de Lola

$12.00

Mango-Infused Vodka, Sauza Reposado, Ginger, Guava, Mint, Strawberry, Bubbles

Ponche de Lola Pitcher (Serves 5)

$56.00

Vuelo a Mexico

$56.00

DIAMONTE FLIGHT

$49.00

AVENTURA FLIGHT

$59.00

UNICOS FLIGHT

$108.00

PATRON FLIGHT

$23.00

Beer

Allagash

$8.00

Monopolio IPA

$8.00

Monopolio Lager

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Restaurant info

“Mi Vida” translates to “My Life.” However, in Mexico, “Mi Vida” means much more. “Mi Vida” is a term of endearment bestowed on close family and friends to signify love, care and importance. When one says, “Mi Vida,” they are telling someone special how much they mean to them. MI VIDA describes how we feel about our team and our guests. It is our expression of Mexican culture and cuisine as interpreted through the lens of Chef Roberto Santibañez. Our menu is rooted in the history and culinary tradition of Mexico while exploring the ever-changing boundaries of this vibrant and evolving cuisine.

Website

Location

575 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20004

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jaleo DC
orange starNo Reviews
480 7th St. NW Washington, DC 20004
View restaurantnext
Little Penn Coffeehouse
orange starNo Reviews
801 E St. NW Washington, DC 20004
View restaurantnext
China Chilcano
orange star4.5 • 3,658
418 7th St NW Washington, DC 20004
View restaurantnext
Eat BRGZ - Chinatown
orange starNo Reviews
704 7th St NW Washington DC, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Pitango Gelato - Penn Quarter
orange starNo Reviews
413 7th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20004
View restaurantnext
Bindaas Bowls and Rolls - 415 7th Street Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
415 7th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (451 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (152 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston