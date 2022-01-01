Bacon cheeseburgers in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Cauliflower Bites
|$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Bacon & Cheddar Burger
|$7.50
Brisket ground beef patty, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Gluten.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$8.29
All About Burger
1101 4th St SW #170, Washington
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$8.29
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Bacon & Cheddar Burger
|$7.50
Brisket ground beef patty, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun served with your choice of side.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onion, Gluten.
Cafe Vino
4885 MacArthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington
|VINO BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$16.00
HALF POUND BLACK ANGUS BURGER TOPPED WITH SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE AND MAPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, ARUGULA, TOMATO, ONION AND OUR SIGNATURE CAFE VINO SAUCE ON A BRIOCHE BUN. SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE CHIPS.
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Wings Inferno
|$13.00
Choice of half or one dozen chicken wings (flats/drums), inferno sauce (hot sauce/BBQ sauce), carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free Friendly). The chicken is halal.
|Cauliflower Bites
|$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots