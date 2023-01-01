Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kung pao chicken in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve kung pao chicken

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Kung Pao Chicken$15.95
Ma La Kung Pao Chicken$16.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kung Pao Chicken (df, gf)$7.95
steamed broccoli (gf, vg)
snow peas, jasmine rice (gf, vg)
peppers & shiitake mushrooms (gf, vg)
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr. Chens - DC

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
DSp Kung Pao Chicken$16.99
Kung Pao Chicken$16.98
More about Mr. Chens - DC
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kung Pao Chicken$16.95
Chicken breast sauteed with golden roasted peanuts, scallions, green and red peppers.
More about Banana Leaves
Banner pic

 

Chang Chang DC

1200 19th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kung Pao Chicken$18.00
🌶️ With peanuts in vinegar-spice-soy infused sauce
More about Chang Chang DC

