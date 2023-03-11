- Home
- /
- Washington
- /
- Capitol Hill
- /
- Italian
- /
- The Roost- - Shelter
The Roost- Shelter
96 Reviews
$$
1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
RED APRON
Burgers & Sandwiches
Pimento Burger
Two Beef Patties, Bacon, Tomato Jam, & Pimento Cheese on a Challah Bun Served with beef fat fries
Spicy Pepperoni Pizzaburger
Garlic Bread Texas Toast, Beef Patty, Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Calabrian Chilis
Red Apron Original
2 Patties, American Cheese, Island Sauce, House Pickles, Red Onion, Shredded Lettuce; Served w/ Fries
Griddled Free-Range Chicken Sandwich
Griddled Chicken Breast, Red Apron Bacon, Whipped Avocado, Honey Mustard and Grafton Cheddar on a Toasted Challah Bun; Served w/ Fries
Red Apron Sliders (Single)
American cheese, Caramelized Onions, Ketchup, Housemade B&B Pickles
Red Apron Sliders (Two)
American cheese, Caramelized Onions, Ketchup, Housemade B&B Pickles
Kid's Burger
Single Patty Red Apron Burger, Cheese, Bun, served with side of Fries
Veggie Italian Sausage
Veggie Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Calabrian Chilis, Caramelized Onions on a hotdog bun.
Poutines & Fries
Charcuterie
Beverages
SLICE JOINT PIZZA
By The Slice
Special - Cheezy Stix
Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pizza Spice, served with Ranch & Tomato Sauce
Cheese Slice
Tomato sauce and SJ cheese blend. Classic
Pepperoni Slice
Classic Cheese with Ezzo's Pepperoni
White Slice
Whipped Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic, Parmesan, and Cream
Spicy Pepperoni Square
Square slice with loads of mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Calabrian Chili, and Sesame Seeds
"The Fun Girl" - Square Slice
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Parmesan, Garlic, Oregano
Kurt Brussels
A Square Slice with Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, Chili Honey, Balsamic, Mozzarella, & Parm
Special - Nutcracker
Basil Pesto, Cashews, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Roasted Red peppers
Round Pies
16" CHEESE PIZZA
Dough, Tomato Sauce, Slice Joint Cheese Blend. Classic.
20" CHEESE PIZZA
Dough, Tomato Sauce, Slice Joint Cheese Blend. Classic.
16" WHITE PIE
Mozzarella, Whipped Ricotta, Parmesan, Garlic, Cream.
20" WHITE PIE
Mozzarella, Whipped Ricotta, Parmesan, Garlic, Cream
16" CHEESE W. TOPPING(S)
Classic Cheese with your favorite topping(s).
20" CHEESE W. TOPPING(S)
Classic Cheese with your favorite topping(s).
16" HALF/HALF PIZZA
Classic Cheese pizza with customizable half & half toppings.
20" HALF/HALF/PIZZA
Classic Cheese pizza with customizable half & half toppings.
16" PESTO VEGGIE PIZZA
Cashew Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Mushrooms, Onion & Spinach
20" PESTO VEGGIE PIZZA
Cashew Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Mushrooms, Onion & Spinach
16" SUPREME PIZZA
Pepperoni, House Sausage, Mozzarella, Provolone, Roasted Peppers & Onions
20" SUPREME PIZZA
Pepperoni, House Sausage, Mozzarella, Provolone, Roasted Peppers & Onions
16" THE GUILTY PLEASURE
Tomato Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan
20" THE GUILTY PLEASURE
Tomato Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan
16" SPICY BROCCOLI CHEDDAR PIZZA
Topped with Broccoli, sharp cheddar onions and Calabrian chilies.
20" SPICY BROCCOLI CHEDDAR PIZZA
Topped with Broccoli, sharp cheddar onions and Calabrian chilies.
16" ARTHUR AVE
Sausage, Pepperoncini, Onions, Basil, Mozzarella, Parmesan
20" ARTHUR AVE
Sausage, Pepperoncini, Onions, Basil, Mozzarella, Parmesan
16" Special - The Nutcracker
Basil Pesto, Cashews, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Roasted Red Peppers
20" Special - The Nutcracker
Basil Pesto, Cashews, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Roasted Red Peppers
Square Pies (Please allow 25 minutes to bake!)
SQUARE SPICY PEPPERONI
Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Pepperoni, Calabrian Chilis, Sesame Seeds
SQUARE CHEESE W. TOPPING(S)
Our square cheese pizza with your favorite topping(s).
SQUARE "THE FUN GIRL"
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Parmesan, Garlic, Oregano
SQUARE SUPREMA
Pepperoni, House Sausage, Mozzarella, Provolone, Roasted Peppers & Onions
SQUARE CHEESE
Slice Joint's square pizza with tomato sauce and a blend of cheeses.
SQUARE KURT BRUSSELS
Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, Chili Honey, Balsamic, Mozzarella, and Parm
Bottled Beverages
HiFi TACO
Tacos
Mojo Braised Chicken Tacos (two per order)
Pulled Citrus and Garlic-Braised Chicken, Avocado Crema, Enchilada Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Corn Tortilla *Cannot be Prepared to Accommodate an Allergy to Alliums*
Orange Soda Braised Carnitas Tacos (two per order)
Braised Pork Shoulder, Curtido, Smoked Crema, American Cheese, Chicharron, Corn Tortilla
Taco Night in America Tacos (two per order)
Seasoned Ground Beef, Iceberg Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Queso, Smoked Crema, Crispy Tortilla
Three Chili Marinated Catfish Tacos (two per order)
Marinated Catfish, Smoked Crema, Shaved Iceberg Lettuce, Habanero Pickled Onions, Pico de Gallo
Crispy Avocado Tacos (two per order)
Tempura Fried Avocado, Smoky Black Beans, Pickled Onions, Avocado Crema, Corn Tortilla (This item is prepared in a fryer that may come in contact with shellfish)
Nachos, Quesadillas & More
SPECIAL - Chicken Tinga Tostada
Chicken Tinga, Black Beans, Cotija, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapeños, Iceberg Lettuce, Salsa Verde, Radish, Smoked Crema
Crispy Chicken Wings
6 Crispy Wings with Arbol-Buffalo Sauce, Smoked Crema & and a side of Jalapeño Ranch *Fried in a fryer with a risk of cross-contamination with gluten & shellfish*
Kitchen Sink Nachos
HiFi Queso, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Crema, Enchilada Sauce, Pickled Peppers, Green Onion
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Poblano Peppers, Caramelized Onions & Chihuahua Cheese on a Flour Tortilla, served with Tomatillo Salsa, Pico de Gallo & Smoked Crema *Made with flour tortilla - we cannot accommodate a gluten allergy with this item*
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Queso Chihuahua, Smoked Crema, Salsa Verde
Queso
Beverage
Jarritos
OFF COLOR BEER FOR TACOS Gose (Tart & Funky)
(Illinois / 4.5% / 16 oz. / Single) You know what we love as much as beer? Margaritas… and tacos. Off Color decided to add lime juice to their Gose beer, lending a bright, citric acid character to the existing lactic acid, creating a beer with complex tartness. The wheat body is accented by a hefty dose of pink Himalayan salt to pair perfectly with tequila... and tacos.
LENI
Signature
Little Caesy
Romaine, Roasted Corn, Jalapenos, Cherry Tomatoes, Celery, and Crispy Parm with Old Bay Caesar Dressing
Big Crunchy
Lettuce, Cabbage, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Onions, Pomegranate, Crispy Shallot, Sesame, and Cilantro with Tahini Vinaigrette
Smoky Chicken Salad
Lettuce mix, Bacon, Chicken, Beets, and Tomatoes, with Paprika Ranch. Served with Seeded Chili Crunch
Spicy Shrimp Remolaude
Calabrian Remolaude, Shrimp & Pickled Onions served over a bed of Arugula
Scottsdale
Roast Chicken, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Sprouts, Seeded Granola, Green Apple, Avocado Yogurt Ranch
Side Salad
Mixed Greens, Pepperoncini, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, with Lemon Dill Vinaigrette
Lighter Fare
Lunch Sandwiches
Potato Rostis
Toasts
Bottled Beverages
Bottled Water (16oz)
Sparkling Water (16oz)
Sanzo Flavored Sparkling Water (12oz)
The 1st Asian-inspired sparkling water, Sanzo celebrates high quality Asian flavors using real fruit and no added sugars.
"Clean" Sparkling Yerba Mate (16oz)
CLEAN Yerba Mate. 50% net profits* support addiction recovery, *or 5% net revenues, whichever is greater.
Bear's Fruit Kombucha
Bear's Fruit makes low-sugar kombucha using organic fruits and herbs. USDA organic, Fair Trade certified ingredients, & non GMO.
Bear's Fruit Sparkling Water w/ Probiotics
Sparkling water with real fruit & gut health benefits didn’t exist —so Bear's made it. You won’t find any added sugar or ‘natural flavors’ here. Just simple ingredients & billions of probiotics for light, refreshing bubbles that make you feel good.
Natalie's Orange Juice (8oz)
AKO by KENAKI
Today's Specials | Limited Qty
BLUEFIN TUNA NIGIRI (2PCS)
8-12 DAYS DRY AGED BLUEFIN TUNA , FROM SPAIN
BLUEFIN CHU-TORO NIGIRI (2PCS)
8-12 DAYS DRY AGED BLUEFIN MEDIUM FATTY TUNA, FROM SPAIN
HAMACHI NIGIRI (2PCS)
YELLOWTAIL FROM JAPAN
HAMACHI TORO NIGIRI (2PCS)
YELLOWTAIL BELLY (HAMACHI TORO)
SCOTTISH SALMON NIGIRI (2PCS)
SCOTTISH SALMON (2PC)
IWANA NIGIRI (2PCS)
ARCTIC CHAR. TOPPED W/LEMON ZEST
SUZUKI NIGIRII (2PCS)
MEDITERRANEAN BRONZINO. TOPPED W/CILANTRO PESTO *ITEM CONTAINS WALNUTS
SAWARA NIGIRI (2PCS)
SPANISH MACKEREL WITH GINGER AND SCALLIONS
BLUEFIN TUNA SASHIMI (3PCS)
8-12 DAYS DRY AGED LEAN TUNA, FROM SPAIN