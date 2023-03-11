The Roost- Shelter

OFF COLOR BEER FOR TACOS Gose (Tart & Funky)

$9.00

(Illinois / 4.5% / 16 oz. / Single) You know what we love as much as beer? Margaritas… and tacos. Off Color decided to add lime juice to their Gose beer, lending a bright, citric acid character to the existing lactic acid, creating a beer with complex tartness. The wheat body is accented by a hefty dose of pink Himalayan salt to pair perfectly with tequila... and tacos.