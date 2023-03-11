Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

The Roost- Shelter

96 Reviews

$$

1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE

Washington, DC 20003

RED APRON

Burgers & Sandwiches

Pimento Burger

$18.00

Two Beef Patties, Bacon, Tomato Jam, & Pimento Cheese on a Challah Bun Served with beef fat fries

Spicy Pepperoni Pizzaburger

$17.00

Garlic Bread Texas Toast, Beef Patty, Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Calabrian Chilis

Red Apron Original

$17.00

2 Patties, American Cheese, Island Sauce, House Pickles, Red Onion, Shredded Lettuce; Served w/ Fries

Griddled Free-Range Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Griddled Chicken Breast, Red Apron Bacon, Whipped Avocado, Honey Mustard and Grafton Cheddar on a Toasted Challah Bun; Served w/ Fries

Red Apron Sliders (Single)

$4.25Out of stock

American cheese, Caramelized Onions, Ketchup, Housemade B&B Pickles

Red Apron Sliders (Two)

$8.00Out of stock

American cheese, Caramelized Onions, Ketchup, Housemade B&B Pickles

Kid's Burger

$12.00

Single Patty Red Apron Burger, Cheese, Bun, served with side of Fries

Veggie Italian Sausage

$9.00

Veggie Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Calabrian Chilis, Caramelized Onions on a hotdog bun.

Poutines & Fries

Crispy Pork Belly Poutine

$11.50

Broccoli Rabe, Smoked Pecorino Fonduta, Cherry Pepper Relish

Smoked Brisket Chili Cheese Fries

$11.50

Smoked Brisket Chili, Cheese Sauce, and Scallions

Beef Fat Fries

$7.50

Hand-Cut Beef Fat Fries, Confit Garlic & Herbs, Served with RA Ranch & Ketchup

Charcuterie

Our Butcher's Selection of Handcrafted Cured Meats, Served with Toasted Bread, House Pickles & RA Hot Mustard
Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Our Butcher's Selection of Handcrafted Cured Meats, Served with Toasted Bread, House Pickles & RA Hot Mustard

Beverages

Cheerwine

$4.50
IBC Root Beer

$4.00

SLICE JOINT PIZZA

By The Slice

Special - Cheezy Stix

$12.00

Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pizza Spice, served with Ranch & Tomato Sauce

Cheese Slice

$4.00

Tomato sauce and SJ cheese blend. Classic

Pepperoni Slice

$4.50

Classic Cheese with Ezzo's Pepperoni

White Slice

$4.50

Whipped Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic, Parmesan, and Cream

Spicy Pepperoni Square

$5.50

Square slice with loads of mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, Ezzo's Pepperoni, Calabrian Chili, and Sesame Seeds

"The Fun Girl" - Square Slice

$5.50

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Parmesan, Garlic, Oregano

Kurt Brussels

$5.50

A Square Slice with Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, Chili Honey, Balsamic, Mozzarella, & Parm

Special - Nutcracker

$5.50

Basil Pesto, Cashews, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Roasted Red peppers

Round Pies

16" CHEESE PIZZA

$18.00

Dough, Tomato Sauce, Slice Joint Cheese Blend. Classic.

20" CHEESE PIZZA

$24.00

Dough, Tomato Sauce, Slice Joint Cheese Blend. Classic.

16" WHITE PIE

$19.00

Mozzarella, Whipped Ricotta, Parmesan, Garlic, Cream.

20" WHITE PIE

$25.00

Mozzarella, Whipped Ricotta, Parmesan, Garlic, Cream

16" CHEESE W. TOPPING(S)

$21.00

Classic Cheese with your favorite topping(s).

20" CHEESE W. TOPPING(S)

$27.00

Classic Cheese with your favorite topping(s).

16" HALF/HALF PIZZA

$18.00

Classic Cheese pizza with customizable half & half toppings.

20" HALF/HALF/PIZZA

$24.00

Classic Cheese pizza with customizable half & half toppings.

16" PESTO VEGGIE PIZZA

$23.00

Cashew Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Mushrooms, Onion & Spinach

20" PESTO VEGGIE PIZZA

$28.00

Cashew Basil Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Mushrooms, Onion & Spinach

16" SUPREME PIZZA

$23.00

Pepperoni, House Sausage, Mozzarella, Provolone, Roasted Peppers & Onions

20" SUPREME PIZZA

$28.00

Pepperoni, House Sausage, Mozzarella, Provolone, Roasted Peppers & Onions

16" THE GUILTY PLEASURE

$23.00

Tomato Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan

20" THE GUILTY PLEASURE

$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan

16" SPICY BROCCOLI CHEDDAR PIZZA

$23.00

Topped with Broccoli, sharp cheddar onions and Calabrian chilies.

20" SPICY BROCCOLI CHEDDAR PIZZA

$28.00

Topped with Broccoli, sharp cheddar onions and Calabrian chilies.

16" ARTHUR AVE

$23.00

Sausage, Pepperoncini, Onions, Basil, Mozzarella, Parmesan

20" ARTHUR AVE

$28.00

Sausage, Pepperoncini, Onions, Basil, Mozzarella, Parmesan

16" Special - The Nutcracker

$23.00

Basil Pesto, Cashews, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Roasted Red Peppers

20" Special - The Nutcracker

$28.00

Basil Pesto, Cashews, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Roasted Red Peppers

Square Pies (Please allow 25 minutes to bake!)

SQUARE SPICY PEPPERONI

$29.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, Pepperoni, Calabrian Chilis, Sesame Seeds

SQUARE CHEESE W. TOPPING(S)

$29.00

Our square cheese pizza with your favorite topping(s).

SQUARE "THE FUN GIRL"

$29.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Parmesan, Garlic, Oregano

SQUARE SUPREMA

$29.00

Pepperoni, House Sausage, Mozzarella, Provolone, Roasted Peppers & Onions

SQUARE CHEESE

$25.00

Slice Joint's square pizza with tomato sauce and a blend of cheeses.

SQUARE KURT BRUSSELS

$29.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Bacon, Chili Honey, Balsamic, Mozzarella, and Parm

Sides

Ranch

$1.00

Tomato Sauce

$1.00

Aardvark Hot Sauce Bottle

$10.00

Bottled Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Bottled Water (16oz)

$3.00
Sparkling Water (16oz)

$3.00
Sanzo Flavored Sparkling Water (12oz)

$3.50

The 1st Asian-inspired sparkling water, Sanzo celebrates high quality Asian flavors using real fruit and no added sugars.

HiFi TACO

Tacos

Two Tacos per Order
Mojo Braised Chicken Tacos (two per order)

$7.00

Pulled Citrus and Garlic-Braised Chicken, Avocado Crema, Enchilada Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Corn Tortilla *Cannot be Prepared to Accommodate an Allergy to Alliums*

Orange Soda Braised Carnitas Tacos (two per order)

$7.00

Braised Pork Shoulder, Curtido, Smoked Crema, American Cheese, Chicharron, Corn Tortilla

Taco Night in America Tacos (two per order)

$7.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, Iceberg Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Queso, Smoked Crema, Crispy Tortilla

Three Chili Marinated Catfish Tacos (two per order)

$7.00

Marinated Catfish, Smoked Crema, Shaved Iceberg Lettuce, Habanero Pickled Onions, Pico de Gallo

Crispy Avocado Tacos (two per order)

$7.00

Tempura Fried Avocado, Smoky Black Beans, Pickled Onions, Avocado Crema, Corn Tortilla (This item is prepared in a fryer that may come in contact with shellfish)

Nachos, Quesadillas & More

SPECIAL - Chicken Tinga Tostada

$8.00

Chicken Tinga, Black Beans, Cotija, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapeños, Iceberg Lettuce, Salsa Verde, Radish, Smoked Crema

Crispy Chicken Wings

$17.00

6 Crispy Wings with Arbol-Buffalo Sauce, Smoked Crema & and a side of Jalapeño Ranch *Fried in a fryer with a risk of cross-contamination with gluten & shellfish*

Kitchen Sink Nachos

$12.00

HiFi Queso, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Crema, Enchilada Sauce, Pickled Peppers, Green Onion

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.75

Grilled Chicken, Poblano Peppers, Caramelized Onions & Chihuahua Cheese on a Flour Tortilla, served with Tomatillo Salsa, Pico de Gallo & Smoked Crema *Made with flour tortilla - we cannot accommodate a gluten allergy with this item*

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour Tortilla, Queso Chihuahua, Smoked Crema, Salsa Verde

Queso

HiFi QUESO

$8.50

Housemade Queso and Chips

CRISPY CHORIZO QUESO

$11.25

Crispy Chorizo, Jalapeno Relish, Smoked Crema, Taco Spice

Beverage

Jarritos

$3.00
OFF COLOR BEER FOR TACOS Gose (Tart & Funky)

$9.00

(Illinois / 4.5% / 16 oz. / Single) You know what we love as much as beer? Margaritas… and tacos. Off Color decided to add lime juice to their Gose beer, lending a bright, citric acid character to the existing lactic acid, creating a beer with complex tartness. The wheat body is accented by a hefty dose of pink Himalayan salt to pair perfectly with tequila... and tacos.

LENI

Signature

Little Caesy

$13.00

Romaine, Roasted Corn, Jalapenos, Cherry Tomatoes, Celery, and Crispy Parm with Old Bay Caesar Dressing

Big Crunchy

$13.00

Lettuce, Cabbage, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Onions, Pomegranate, Crispy Shallot, Sesame, and Cilantro with Tahini Vinaigrette

Smoky Chicken Salad

$14.00

Lettuce mix, Bacon, Chicken, Beets, and Tomatoes, with Paprika Ranch. Served with Seeded Chili Crunch

Spicy Shrimp Remolaude

$15.00

Calabrian Remolaude, Shrimp & Pickled Onions served over a bed of Arugula

Scottsdale

$13.00

Roast Chicken, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Sprouts, Seeded Granola, Green Apple, Avocado Yogurt Ranch

Side Salad

$7.50

Mixed Greens, Pepperoncini, Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions, with Lemon Dill Vinaigrette

Lighter Fare

Yogurt and Muesli

$6.00

Greek Yogurt, Carrot Jam, Seeded Oat Muesli, Grated Apple

Chia Seed Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Oat milk & coconut chia pudding served with blueberries, pineapple, almonds, and agave

Cup of Fruit

$6.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked Turkey, Paprika Aioli, Alfalfa Sprouts, Liptauer (Cheese Spread), Pepper Relish & Avocado on Rye Bread

Potato Rostis

Made with your choice of Potato Rosti, Rye, or Pumpernickel Bread

Beet Rosti

$9.00

Orange Segments, Yogurt, Sprouts, Pistachio, Aleppo Pepper.

Avocado Rosti

$10.50

Smoked Paprika Aioli, Seeded Granola, Aleppo

Toasts

Beet Toast

$8.00

Orange, Yogurt, Sprouts, Chili Crunch, Aleppo

Avocado Toast

$10.50

Smoked Paprika Aioli, Seeded Granola, Aleppo

Butter Toast

$2.00

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water (16oz)

$3.00
Sparkling Water (16oz)

$3.00
Sanzo Flavored Sparkling Water (12oz)

$3.50

The 1st Asian-inspired sparkling water, Sanzo celebrates high quality Asian flavors using real fruit and no added sugars.

"Clean" Sparkling Yerba Mate (16oz)

$5.00

CLEAN Yerba Mate. 50% net profits* support addiction recovery, *or 5% net revenues, whichever is greater.

Bear's Fruit Kombucha

$5.00

Bear's Fruit makes low-sugar kombucha using organic fruits and herbs. USDA organic, Fair Trade certified ingredients, & non GMO.

Bear's Fruit Sparkling Water w/ Probiotics

$5.00

Sparkling water with real fruit & gut health benefits didn’t exist —so Bear's made it. You won’t find any added sugar or ‘natural flavors’ here. Just simple ingredients & billions of probiotics for light, refreshing bubbles that make you feel good.

Natalie's Orange Juice (8oz)

$4.00

AKO by KENAKI

Today's Specials | Limited Qty

BLUEFIN TUNA NIGIRI (2PCS)

$8.00

8-12 DAYS DRY AGED BLUEFIN TUNA , FROM SPAIN

BLUEFIN CHU-TORO NIGIRI (2PCS)

$12.00

8-12 DAYS DRY AGED BLUEFIN MEDIUM FATTY TUNA, FROM SPAIN

HAMACHI NIGIRI (2PCS)

$8.00

YELLOWTAIL FROM JAPAN

HAMACHI TORO NIGIRI (2PCS)

$9.00

YELLOWTAIL BELLY (HAMACHI TORO)

SCOTTISH SALMON NIGIRI (2PCS)

$8.00

SCOTTISH SALMON (2PC)

IWANA NIGIRI (2PCS)

$7.50

ARCTIC CHAR. TOPPED W/LEMON ZEST

SUZUKI NIGIRII (2PCS)

$7.00

MEDITERRANEAN BRONZINO. TOPPED W/CILANTRO PESTO *ITEM CONTAINS WALNUTS

SAWARA NIGIRI (2PCS)

$6.50

SPANISH MACKEREL WITH GINGER AND SCALLIONS

BLUEFIN TUNA SASHIMI (3PCS)

$12.00

8-12 DAYS DRY AGED LEAN TUNA, FROM SPAIN