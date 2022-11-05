Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Korean

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

1,021 Reviews

$$

423 8th St SE

Washington, DC 20003

Order Again

Popular Items

Orange-ish Chicken
Confit Duck Fried Rice
Pork and Kimchi Potsticker

Utensils

Add Utensils

Add one set of utensils (chopstick/napkin) to your order. **Please note utensils are only provided upon request**

Specials

ChiKo Clam Chowder, Black Bean Chili Clams, Parsnip
Bulgogi Tots

Bulgogi Tots

$14.00

ChiKo tots, bulgogi marinated beef, kimchi cheese, green onion.

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Half - A - Cado Salad

Half - A - Cado Salad

$10.00

Citrus soy, breakfast radish, crunchy almond slivers.

Chilled Peanut Noodles

Chilled Peanut Noodles

$11.00

Asian pear, sesame chili oil, roasted peanuts.

Wok Blistered Green Beans

Wok Blistered Green Beans

$10.00

Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic, roasted garlic ssamjang.

Pork and Kimchi Potsticker

Pork and Kimchi Potsticker

$10.00

Sesame dipping sauce.

Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls

Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls

$10.00

Chinese hot mustard

Double-Fried Chicken Wings

Double-Fried Chicken Wings

$13.00

Spicy Soy Glazed or Dry Spiced

Shrimp&Toast

Shrimp&Toast

$13.00

Xo paste, griddled ciabatta

Chiko Brussels Sprouts

Chiko Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Fried brussels sprouts, gochujang aioli, furikake, crispy shallots.

Entrees

Confit Duck Fried Rice

Confit Duck Fried Rice

$17.00

House hoisin, toasted sesame oil.

Orange-ish Chicken

Orange-ish Chicken

$19.00

Candied Mandarins, Crispy Garlic, CHIKO Salt Blend, Steamed Rice.

Cumin Lamb Stir Fry

Cumin Lamb Stir Fry

$19.00

Wheat Flour Noodles, Caramelized Shallots

Spicy Bulgogi Stir Fry

Spicy Bulgogi Stir Fry

$19.00

Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, shiitakes.

Soy Glazed Brisket

Soy Glazed Brisket

$19.00

Soy Brined Soft Egg, Furikake Butter, Rice

Smashed Salmon

Smashed Salmon

$18.00

Black Bean Butter, Wild Mushrooms, House Ponzu, Steamed Rice.

Korean Garden Noodles

Korean Garden Noodles

$16.00

House ponzu, sweet potato noodles, seasonal vegetables.

Kids Platter

Kids Platter

$9.00

tempura chicken bites, steamed rice, bitter orange sorbet

Snacks

Napa Cabbage Kimchi

Napa Cabbage Kimchi

$4.00
Sichuan Spicy Vegetables

Sichuan Spicy Vegetables

$4.00
Turmeric Pickled Daikon

Turmeric Pickled Daikon

$4.00
Potato and Egg Salad

Potato and Egg Salad

$4.00
Chilled Marinated Littleneck Clams

Chilled Marinated Littleneck Clams

$4.00
Steamed Rice w/ Furikake Butter

Steamed Rice w/ Furikake Butter

$4.00
Full Monty

Full Monty

$20.00

A selection of all six snacks!

Side of Steamed Rice

$1.50

Sweets

Orange Creamsicle

Orange Creamsicle

$10.00

Sesame custard, orange marmalade, candied walnuts.

ChiKo Pops

ChiKo Pops

$7.00

Chocolate coated peanut butter pops, coconut, sesame, sea salt.

Gluten Free Menu

GF Half-a-cado Salad

GF Half-a-cado Salad

$10.00

gluten free citrus soy, breakfast radish, crunchy almond slivers

GF Wok Blistered Green Beans

GF Wok Blistered Green Beans

$10.00

Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic.

GF Double-Fried Chicken Wings

GF Double-Fried Chicken Wings

$13.00

dry spiced

GF Confit Duck Fried Rice

GF Confit Duck Fried Rice

$17.00

Seasonal vegetables, toasted sesame oil.

GF Brisket & Rice Cakes

GF Brisket & Rice Cakes

$18.00

Smoked Brisket, bean sprouts, carrots, shiitake mushrooms.

GF Korean Garden Noodles

GF Korean Garden Noodles

$16.00

Citrus, sweet potato noodles, seasonal vegetables.

GF Napa Cabbage Kimchi

GF Napa Cabbage Kimchi

$4.00
GF Turmeric Pickled Daikon

GF Turmeric Pickled Daikon

$4.00

Vegetarian Menu

Half-a-Cado Salad

Half-a-Cado Salad

$10.00

citrus soy, breakfast radish, crunchy almond slivers

Wok Charred Wheat Flour Noodles

Wok Charred Wheat Flour Noodles

$15.00

spicy noodles, caramelized shallots

Loaded Vegetable Fried Rice

Loaded Vegetable Fried Rice

$16.00

Our staple fried rice with crispy tempura mushrooms, but with peas, zucchini, cippolini onions, apricots, candied almonds, crispy wild rice, furikake, and sunflower seeds.

Stir Fried Spicy Rice Cakes

Stir Fried Spicy Rice Cakes

$15.00

Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, shiitakes.

Vegetable Rice Bowl

Vegetable Rice Bowl

$15.00

Wok-fired vegetables, furikake butter, roasted garlic ssamjang.

Turmeric Pickled Daikon

Turmeric Pickled Daikon

$4.00
Sichuan Spicy Vegetables

Sichuan Spicy Vegetables

$4.00
Potato and Egg Salad

Potato and Egg Salad

$4.00
Steamed Rice w/ Furikake Butter

Steamed Rice w/ Furikake Butter

$4.00

Chiko Marketplace

ChiKo Salt

ChiKo Salt

$6.00Out of stock

House salt blend.

ChiKo Cumin Lamb Spice Blend

ChiKo Cumin Lamb Spice Blend

$6.00Out of stock

House toasted spice blend used in our Cumin Lamb Stir Fry!

NA Bev

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Saratoga Still

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$3.00

Unsweetened Oolong Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened Green Tea

$4.00

Indi Lemon Tonic

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Wine

50% off of original price!
Carpene Malvolti Prosecco, Split

Carpene Malvolti Prosecco, Split

$10.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Chinese and Korean Cuisine

Website

Location

423 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

