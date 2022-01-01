Spinach and artichoke dip in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Thunder Burger and Bar
3056 M ST NW, Washington
|Artichoke & Spinach Dip
|$13.00
A Hot & Creamy Party Favorite, Served With Corn Chips
Highlands 1,LLC
4706 14th Street NW, Washington
|Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Cream Cheese, Parmesan, Cheddar, Swiss Spinach Dip Served with Hot Tortilla Chips
The Runaway
3523 12th St NE, Washington
|Creamy Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
Served with flat bread or baguette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Walters Sports Bar
1221 Van St. SE, Washington
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
Cream cheese, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, served with tortilla chips