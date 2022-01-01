Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Thunder Burger and Bar

3056 M ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Artichoke & Spinach Dip$13.00
A Hot & Creamy Party Favorite, Served With Corn Chips
More about Thunder Burger and Bar
Main pic

 

Highlands 1,LLC

4706 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.00
Cream Cheese, Parmesan, Cheddar, Swiss Spinach Dip Served with Hot Tortilla Chips
More about Highlands 1,LLC
Consumer pic

 

The Runaway

3523 12th St NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.00
Served with flat bread or baguette
More about The Runaway
Walters Sports Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Walters Sports Bar

1221 Van St. SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.00
Cream cheese, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, served with tortilla chips
More about Walters Sports Bar
Roy Boys image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Roy Boys

2108 8th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (3084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HH Crab, Spinach, and Artichoke Dip$8.00
Crab, Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.00
Panko Parm Crusted, Grilled Naan, Celery
More about Roy Boys

