Jalapeno poppers in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
PIZZA
RedRocks - Columbia Heights
1036 Park Rd, Washington
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$12.00
Jalapeños stuffed with our italian sausage, oven roasted, and topped with ranch dressing.
Stan's Restaurant - Downtown NW
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Stuffed Jalapeno poppers
|$12.95
della barba pizza
1382 East Capitol Street Northeast, Washington
|detroit mini "popper" - jalapeno & ricotta
|$14.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Federalist Pig
1654 Columbia Road NW, Washington
|Crispy Jalapeno Poppers
|$9.00
Jalapeno peppers stuffed with pulled pork, cheese, cheddar and jack cheese and herbs. wrapped in crispy dough and fried Served with side of ranch.