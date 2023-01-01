Jalapeno poppers in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

RedRocks image

PIZZA

RedRocks - Columbia Heights

1036 Park Rd, Washington

Avg 4.4 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jalapeno Poppers$12.00
Jalapeños stuffed with our italian sausage, oven roasted, and topped with ranch dressing.
More about RedRocks - Columbia Heights
Stan's Restaurant image

 

Stan's Restaurant - Downtown NW

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Jalapeno poppers$12.95
More about Stan's Restaurant - Downtown NW
Consumer pic

 

della barba pizza

1382 East Capitol Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
detroit mini "popper" - jalapeno & ricotta$14.00
More about della barba pizza
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Federalist Pig

1654 Columbia Road NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (3363 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Jalapeno Poppers$9.00
Jalapeno peppers stuffed with pulled pork, cheese, cheddar and jack cheese and herbs. wrapped in crispy dough and fried Served with side of ranch.
More about Federalist Pig
Item pic

 

GCDC Grilled Cheese Bar

1730 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Jalapeno Popper$12.00
Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Diced Jalapeno, Ranch, and Hot Sauce
More about GCDC Grilled Cheese Bar

