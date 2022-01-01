Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve risotto

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Osteria Morini - DC

301 Water St SE, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Risotto$26.00
acquerello rice, pea butter, green peas, parmigiano
More about Osteria Morini - DC
Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Curry Risotto$18.00
Risotto, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, green peas, vegan cheese (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Soy
More about Busboys and Poets
Scarlet/Side Door

909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto Balls$8.00
Freshly made risotto balls with Parmesan, Asiago, Ricotta, and a Wisconsin Brick Cheese center. Served with peppadew slaw and house-made marinara
More about Scarlet/Side Door
Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Curry Risotto$18.00
Risotto, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, green peas, vegan cheese (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Soy
More about Busboys and Poets
Central Michel Richard

1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Truffled Risotto$11.00
More about Central Michel Richard
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Risotto Balls$13.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Curry Risotto$18.00
Risotto, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, green peas, vegan cheese (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Soy
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Curry Risotto$18.00
Risotto, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, green peas, vegan cheese (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Soy
More about Busboys and Poets
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lupo Verde Osteria

4814 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seafood Risotto$38.00
Acquarello Rice, Green Peas, Mascarpone, Sottocenere Cheese, Crispy Porchetta.
More about Lupo Verde Osteria
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Piquette

3714 Macomb St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (2267 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Risotto$29.00
Butter, Wine, Celery, Parmesan
More about La Piquette
FRENCH FRIES

Jackie - American Bistro

79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.9 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carolina Gold Rice Risotto$29.00
More about Jackie - American Bistro
Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Curry Risotto$18.00
Risotto, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, green peas, vegan cheese (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Soy
More about Busboys and Poets
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar

1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2592 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto Vegetarian$29.00
Vegetarian mushrooms risotto served with Parmesan cheese
More about Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
Side Door dc

909 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Risotto Balls$8.00
Freshly made risotto balls (3) with Parmesan, Asiago, Ricotta, and a Wisconsin Brick Cheese center. Served with peppadew slaw and house-made Marinara.
More about Side Door dc
PIZZA • SALADS

Little Cocos

3907 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (2243 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Risotto$25.00
jumbo lump crab, grilled asparagus, bay leaf, gran padano cheese
More about Little Cocos

