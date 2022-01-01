Risotto in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve risotto
Osteria Morini - DC
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Risotto
|$26.00
acquerello rice, pea butter, green peas, parmigiano
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Red Curry Risotto
|$18.00
Risotto, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, green peas, vegan cheese (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Soy
Scarlet/Side Door
909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington
|Risotto Balls
|$8.00
Freshly made risotto balls with Parmesan, Asiago, Ricotta, and a Wisconsin Brick Cheese center. Served with peppadew slaw and house-made marinara
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Red Curry Risotto
|$18.00
Risotto, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, green peas, vegan cheese (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Soy
Central Michel Richard
1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW, Washington
|Truffled Risotto
|$11.00
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Risotto Balls
|$13.00
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Red Curry Risotto
|$18.00
Risotto, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, green peas, vegan cheese (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Soy
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Red Curry Risotto
|$18.00
Risotto, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, green peas, vegan cheese (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Soy
Lupo Verde Osteria
4814 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington
|Seafood Risotto
|$38.00
Acquarello Rice, Green Peas, Mascarpone, Sottocenere Cheese, Crispy Porchetta.
La Piquette
3714 Macomb St NW, Washington
|Mushroom Risotto
|$29.00
Butter, Wine, Celery, Parmesan
Jackie - American Bistro
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington
|Carolina Gold Rice Risotto
|$29.00
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Red Curry Risotto
|$18.00
Risotto, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, green peas, vegan cheese (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Soy
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Risotto Vegetarian
|$29.00
Vegetarian mushrooms risotto served with Parmesan cheese
Side Door dc
909 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington
|Risotto Balls
|$8.00
Freshly made risotto balls (3) with Parmesan, Asiago, Ricotta, and a Wisconsin Brick Cheese center. Served with peppadew slaw and house-made Marinara.