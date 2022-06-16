Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve hummus

Pearl's Bagels image

 

Pearl's Bagels

1017 7th St., NW., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Little Sesame Hummus$5.00
More about Pearl's Bagels
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Garlic Hummus$10.00
Tomato Relish, Kalamata, Marinated Feta, Grilled Pita
More about Boxcar Tavern
Root & Sprig image

 

Root & Sprig

7115 13th Pl NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Hummus - DC$9.00
Hummus, cucumbers, carrot ginger veggie slaw, arugula, on toasted ciabatta (Vegan)
Sticks & Hummus - DC$5.00
Hummus, carrot sticks, celery
More about Root & Sprig
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus and Pita$9.00
Chickpeas, kalamata olives, olive oil, tahini, paprika, pita bread (Vegan).
Substitute carrots/celery for the pita bread to make Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, sesame, garlic, gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Consumer pic

 

Scarlet/Side Door

909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Split Pea Hummus$8.00
red onions, capers, radish, cilantro, grilled flatbread
More about Scarlet/Side Door
Item pic

 

Little Sesame

736 6th st NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz$5.00
Smooth Classic Hummus 16oz$7.50
More about Little Sesame
Emissary image

 

Emissary

2032 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House-made Hummus$10.00
Garlic, harrisa, olive oil, rustic toasts
More about Emissary
Hummus image

 

CR NoMa

140 M Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus & Veggie Sandwich$10.00
hummus, shepherd's salad, tahini drizzle, on ciabatta
Hummus with crispy brick oven lamb shoulder$16.00
our house hummus, shawarma spiced lamb shoulder, tahini, spicy israeli zhoug, oven baked pita with GAIO
Hummus$10.00
smoked paprika, olive oil, parsley, tahini sauce. served with house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy infused olive oil
More about CR NoMa
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus and Pita$9.00
Chickpeas, kalamata olives, olive oil, tahini, paprika, pita bread (Vegan).
Substitute carrots/celery for the pita bread to make Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, sesame, garlic, gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Southwestern Hummus$11.00
pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
More about Chef Geoff's
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus and Pita$9.00
Chickpeas, kalamata olives, olive oil, tahini, paprika, pita bread (Vegan).
Substitute carrots/celery for the pita bread to make Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, sesame, garlic, gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oven Roasted Veggie Hummus Sandwich$10.50
House made hummus, seasonal roasted vegetables. Vegan.
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz image

 

Little Sesame x Chevy Chase 06.16.22 at 5:45pm

736 6th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz$5.00
Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz$5.00
Jammy Tomato Hummus 8oz$5.00
More about Little Sesame x Chevy Chase 06.16.22 at 5:45pm
Item pic

 

Little Sesame x Wood Acres Neighborhood 06.23.22 @ 5pm

736 6th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz$5.00
Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz$5.00
Seasonal Heirloom Tomato Hummus Bowl$13.65
Roasted Onion Tahini, Pine Nuts & Za'atar. Served w/ Warm Pita
More about Little Sesame x Wood Acres Neighborhood 06.23.22 @ 5pm
f2f1b881-dcec-4b7c-a814-1b2f09576bf8 image

 

Sospeso

1344 H Street NE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side, Hummus$3.00
Hummus$0.00
Chickpea puree, tahini, garlic, lemon, cumin, EVOO. Comes with 2 sesame buns. Please place orders 24 hours in advance.
Hummus$7.00
Chickpea puree, tahini, garlic, lemon, & extra virgin olive oil served with sesame bread.
More about Sospeso
Hummus image

 

Cava Mezze

527 8th Street SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$8.00
CHICKPEAS, TAHINI, CITRUS
More about Cava Mezze
Item pic

 

Pi Pizzeria

910 F Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$9.95
veggies two-ways, toasted spices, EVOO, cornmeal flatbread.
More about Pi Pizzeria
Duke's Counter image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Counter

3000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (4939 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$13.00
crudites/ EVOO/ coriander/ green chili puree/ naan
More about Duke's Counter
Item pic

 

West End - Call Your Mother Deli

1143 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus + Avocado on Rye$11.00
Hummus, Mashed Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber and Purple Cabbage + Carrot Slaw on Marble Rye. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time. Add a pickle, chips, cookie or a drink to make it a meal!
Hummus + Veggie on Rye$10.00
Little Sesame Hummus, Grilled Corn, Red Pepper Spread and Purple Cabbage + Carrot Slaw on Rye bread.
More about West End - Call Your Mother Deli
Item pic

 

Little Sesame - Golden Triangle

1828 L St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (580 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz$5.00
Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz$5.00
More about Little Sesame - Golden Triangle
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Salmon Hummus Bowl$13.00
The perfect lunch or dinner! Salad has roasted Salmon, Chickpeas, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onions, Arugula, Golden Raisins served with a homemade Tzatziki.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

muncheez

1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.2 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$5.95
Mashed Chickpea Dip
*Gluten Free and Vegan
More about muncheez
Harissa Hummus image

TAPAS

ala

1320 19th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3542 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Harissa Hummus$4.90
Cold press olive oil, harissa
4 oz
More about ala
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge image

 

Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus Bagel$7.00
Choice of Bullfrog Bagel with Hummus Spread, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Cucumber and Chives (V)
Hummus Plate$8.00
House Made Hummus with Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers and Flat Bread
More about Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus and Pita$9.00
Chickpeas, kalamata olives, olive oil, tahini, paprika, pita bread (Vegan).
Substitute carrots/celery for the pita bread to make Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, sesame, garlic, gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Park View – Call Your Mother Deli

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus + Veggie on Rye$10.00
Little Sesame Hummus, Grilled Corn, Red Pepper Spread and Purple Cabbage + Carrot Slaw on Rye bread.
More about Park View – Call Your Mother Deli
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Dacha Navy Yard

79 Potomac Avenue SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Pepper Hummus$9.00
tahini, oregano, chili flakes, served with grilled pita bread
More about Dacha Navy Yard
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.4 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Garlic Hummus$9.00
toasted rustic bread, vegetable crudité, olive oil, paprika
More about Boundary Stone
Item pic

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$7.00
8 oz of our homemade hummus
Hummus Veggie Sandwich$12.00
Hummus, spicy feta spread, greens, pickled cucumber, pickled onion, tomato on lightly buttered griddled multi-grain. Make it vegan by selecting
More about A Baked Joint
Item pic

 

Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli

3428 O St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus + Veggie on Rye$10.00
Little Sesame Hummus, Grilled Corn, Red Pepper Spread and Purple Cabbage + Carrot Slaw on Rye bread.
More about Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli

