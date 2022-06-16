Hummus in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve hummus
Boxcar Tavern
224 7th St SE, Washington
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|$10.00
Tomato Relish, Kalamata, Marinated Feta, Grilled Pita
Root & Sprig
7115 13th Pl NW, Washington
|Classic Hummus - DC
|$9.00
Hummus, cucumbers, carrot ginger veggie slaw, arugula, on toasted ciabatta (Vegan)
|Sticks & Hummus - DC
|$5.00
Hummus, carrot sticks, celery
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Hummus and Pita
|$9.00
Chickpeas, kalamata olives, olive oil, tahini, paprika, pita bread (Vegan).
Substitute carrots/celery for the pita bread to make Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, sesame, garlic, gluten.
Scarlet/Side Door
909 New Jersey Ave. SE., Washington
|Yellow Split Pea Hummus
|$8.00
red onions, capers, radish, cilantro, grilled flatbread
Little Sesame
736 6th st NW, Washington
|Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz
|$5.00
|Smooth Classic Hummus 16oz
|$7.50
Emissary
2032 P ST NW, Washington
|House-made Hummus
|$10.00
Garlic, harrisa, olive oil, rustic toasts
CR NoMa
140 M Street, NE, Washington
|Hummus & Veggie Sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, shepherd's salad, tahini drizzle, on ciabatta
|Hummus with crispy brick oven lamb shoulder
|$16.00
our house hummus, shawarma spiced lamb shoulder, tahini, spicy israeli zhoug, oven baked pita with GAIO
|Hummus
|$10.00
smoked paprika, olive oil, parsley, tahini sauce. served with house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy infused olive oil
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Hummus and Pita
|$9.00
Chickpeas, kalamata olives, olive oil, tahini, paprika, pita bread (Vegan).
Substitute carrots/celery for the pita bread to make Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, sesame, garlic, gluten.
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Spicy Southwestern Hummus
|$11.00
pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Hummus and Pita
|$9.00
Chickpeas, kalamata olives, olive oil, tahini, paprika, pita bread (Vegan).
Substitute carrots/celery for the pita bread to make Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, sesame, garlic, gluten.
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Oven Roasted Veggie Hummus Sandwich
|$10.50
House made hummus, seasonal roasted vegetables. Vegan.
Little Sesame x Chevy Chase 06.16.22 at 5:45pm
736 6th Street NW, Washington
|Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz
|$5.00
|Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz
|$5.00
|Jammy Tomato Hummus 8oz
|$5.00
Little Sesame x Wood Acres Neighborhood 06.23.22 @ 5pm
736 6th Street NW, Washington
|Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz
|$5.00
|Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz
|$5.00
|Seasonal Heirloom Tomato Hummus Bowl
|$13.65
Roasted Onion Tahini, Pine Nuts & Za'atar. Served w/ Warm Pita
Sospeso
1344 H Street NE, Washington DC
|Side, Hummus
|$3.00
|Hummus
|$0.00
Chickpea puree, tahini, garlic, lemon, cumin, EVOO. Comes with 2 sesame buns. Please place orders 24 hours in advance.
|Hummus
|$7.00
Chickpea puree, tahini, garlic, lemon, & extra virgin olive oil served with sesame bread.
Pi Pizzeria
910 F Street NW, Washington DC
|Hummus
|$9.95
veggies two-ways, toasted spices, EVOO, cornmeal flatbread.
Duke's Counter
3000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Hummus
|$13.00
crudites/ EVOO/ coriander/ green chili puree/ naan
West End - Call Your Mother Deli
1143 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington DC
|Hummus + Avocado on Rye
|$11.00
Hummus, Mashed Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber and Purple Cabbage + Carrot Slaw on Marble Rye. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time. Add a pickle, chips, cookie or a drink to make it a meal!
|Hummus + Veggie on Rye
|$10.00
Little Sesame Hummus, Grilled Corn, Red Pepper Spread and Purple Cabbage + Carrot Slaw on Rye bread.
Little Sesame - Golden Triangle
1828 L St NW, Washington
|Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz
|$5.00
|Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz
|$5.00
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Roasted Salmon Hummus Bowl
|$13.00
The perfect lunch or dinner! Salad has roasted Salmon, Chickpeas, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onions, Arugula, Golden Raisins served with a homemade Tzatziki.
muncheez
1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC
|Hummus
|$5.95
Mashed Chickpea Dip
*Gluten Free and Vegan
ala
1320 19th St NW, Washington
|Harissa Hummus
|$4.90
Cold press olive oil, harissa
4 oz
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
2459 18th Street NW, Washington
|Hummus Bagel
|$7.00
Choice of Bullfrog Bagel with Hummus Spread, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Cucumber and Chives (V)
|Hummus Plate
|$8.00
House Made Hummus with Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers and Flat Bread
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Hummus and Pita
|$9.00
Chickpeas, kalamata olives, olive oil, tahini, paprika, pita bread (Vegan).
Substitute carrots/celery for the pita bread to make Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, sesame, garlic, gluten.
Park View – Call Your Mother Deli
3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC
|Hummus + Veggie on Rye
|$10.00
Little Sesame Hummus, Grilled Corn, Red Pepper Spread and Purple Cabbage + Carrot Slaw on Rye bread.
Dacha Navy Yard
79 Potomac Avenue SE, Washington
|Red Pepper Hummus
|$9.00
tahini, oregano, chili flakes, served with grilled pita bread
Boundary Stone
116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC
|Roasted Garlic Hummus
|$9.00
toasted rustic bread, vegetable crudité, olive oil, paprika
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Hummus
|$7.00
8 oz of our homemade hummus
|Hummus Veggie Sandwich
|$12.00
Hummus, spicy feta spread, greens, pickled cucumber, pickled onion, tomato on lightly buttered griddled multi-grain. Make it vegan by selecting
- 2