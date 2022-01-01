Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

della barba pizza

review star

No reviews yet

1382 East Capitol Street Northeast

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

ny cheese
nonna cheese
detroit

ny "thin crust"

ny cheese

ny cheese

$14.00

This is a "plain cheese" thin crust pizza made with a 72 hour cold fermented dough, creamy whole milk mozzarella and a bright tomato sauce. Serves 2

nonna "thicker crust"

nonna cheese

nonna cheese

$20.00

The nonna is a thicker, saucier & cheesier pie topped with creamy whole milk & fresh mozzarellas. Here's a quick shot of a nonna just out of the oven & still in the pan topped with pepperoni, sausage and mushrooms. Serves 2

detroit "thickest crust"

detroit

detroit

$22.00

The detroit is our thickest crust. It has a puffy center, caramelized brick cheese & two stripes of sauce. Here's a shot of Javier & Esteban boxing a detroit loaded with sausage, peppers and onions. Serves 2

chicago "deep dish"

chicago

$26.00

Our classic deep dish crust formula uses flour, butter & corn that is slow fermented for 2 days before it's rolled out and set into a 2" deep steel pan, filled with four cheeses and baked. Serves 2

small plates: mini detroit

detroit mini - cheese

$12.00

detroit mini - pepperoni

$14.00

detroit mini - sausage & charred broccoli

$16.00

detroit mini - jalapeno, roasted garlic, ricotta crema & hot chili oil

$16.00

small plates: mini chicago

chicago mini - cheese

chicago mini - cheese

$14.00

Serves 1

chicago mini - pepperoni

$16.00

Serves 1

chicago mini - spinach ricotta

$17.00

chicago mini - sausage

$17.00

drinks

coke

$4.00

Hecho en Mexico

san pelligrino sparkling water

$4.00

...fine quality mineral water that flows from a natural spring in the San Pellegrino Terme area in Val Brembana...

super sour lemonade

$4.00

Fresh squeezed lemons & some sugar.

palmer

$4.00

Half Super Sour Lemonade & Half Cold Brewed Black Tea.

afters

chocolate chunk cookies

chocolate chunk cookies

$3.00

Our soft & chewy chocolate chunk cookies are made with dark chocolate. Serves 2

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Handcrafted Classics from New York, Chicago & Detroit.

Website

Location

1382 East Capitol Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
della barba pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hawk n Dove
orange star3.7 • 1,332
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
La Casina DC - Pinseria Romana - Capitol Hill
orange starNo Reviews
327 7th st SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Mozzeria DC
orange starNo Reviews
1300 H St NE STE A Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Atlas Brew Works Half Street - Curbside Pickup Orders
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Half Street SE suite 120 Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Mama's Pizza Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 996
2028 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE Washington, DC 20020
View restaurantnext
Atlas Brew Works - Ivy City
orange star4.8 • 306
2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102 Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Gravitas
orange star4.2 • 464
1401 Okie Street, NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Atlas Brew Works - Ivy City
orange star4.8 • 306
2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102 Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Bakers Daughter - Ivy City
orange star4.5 • 158
1402 Okie St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Glover Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Shaw
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Petworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston