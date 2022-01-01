Ivy City pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Ivy City
More about Atlas Brew Works
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Atlas Brew Works
2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102, Washington
|Popular items
|Blood Orange Gose 6pk
|$10.00
Light bodied and effervescent; slightly sour and a touch saline; sweet orange aromas up front followed by faint notes of berry. Atlas’ Blood Orange Gose makes for a beautifully refreshing summer beer. Just enough sourness to quench your thirst on a DC hot summer day. The salinity will keep you coming back for more while the low ABV makes sure you don’t regret it in the morning.
|Dance of Days 6pk
|$10.00
Dance of Days is a pale ale generously hopped with beautiful and bright Citra and Mosaic hops. We add wheat malt to the grain bill of the Pale Ale to give the beer a robust body and silk mouth feel that perfectly compliments the floral and citrus flavors from two of our favorite hops. Named in homage to the DC punk scene, this well balanced Pale Ale has hop flavor and aroma for days
|Ponzi 6pk
|$10.00
A West Coast IPA hopped with criminal disregard. Featuring generous additions of Cascade, Chinook, Centential, Mandarina and Ahtamun hops, followed by hints of Munich malt, Ponzi’s aroma writes checks that its flavor cashes. If it seems too good to be true, you’re probably drinking Ponzi.
More about della barba pizza
della barba pizza
1369 new york avenue, ne, washington
|Popular items
|Mini - Detroit (6")
|$10.25
Detroit for One.
|Detroit (14")
|$29.00
Detroit "Motor City Square" with Caramelized Brick Cheese & Two Racing Stripes of Sauce.
Whole Pie Toppings Only.
Serves 8.
|Chicago Deep Dish (13")
|$38.00
This Jersey Boy is not afraid of Deep Dish.
Whole Pie Toppings Only.
Serves 8.
More about Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza
Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza
1201 Half Street SE suite 120, Washington
|Popular items
|Whole Sausage and Pepper
|$24.00
red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, green bell pepper, Italian sausage
|Whole 8 Makes A Pie
|$26.00
You know what you like! Choose eight slice options from our traditional house pies.
|Whole Cheese
|$20.00
red sauce, mozzarella