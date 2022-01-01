Ivy City pizza restaurants you'll love

Atlas Brew Works image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Atlas Brew Works

2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102, Washington

Avg 4.8 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blood Orange Gose 6pk$10.00
Light bodied and effervescent; slightly sour and a touch saline; sweet orange aromas up front followed by faint notes of berry. Atlas’ Blood Orange Gose makes for a beautifully refreshing summer beer. Just enough sourness to quench your thirst on a DC hot summer day. The salinity will keep you coming back for more while the low ABV makes sure you don’t regret it in the morning.
Dance of Days 6pk$10.00
Dance of Days is a pale ale generously hopped with beautiful and bright Citra and Mosaic hops. We add wheat malt to the grain bill of the Pale Ale to give the beer a robust body and silk mouth feel that perfectly compliments the floral and citrus flavors from two of our favorite hops. Named in homage to the DC punk scene, this well balanced Pale Ale has hop flavor and aroma for days
Ponzi 6pk$10.00
A West Coast IPA hopped with criminal disregard. Featuring generous additions of Cascade, Chinook, Centential, Mandarina and Ahtamun hops, followed by hints of Munich malt, Ponzi’s aroma writes checks that its flavor cashes. If it seems too good to be true, you’re probably drinking Ponzi.
della barba pizza image

 

della barba pizza

1369 new york avenue, ne, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini - Detroit (6")$10.25
Detroit for One.
Detroit (14")$29.00
Detroit "Motor City Square" with Caramelized Brick Cheese & Two Racing Stripes of Sauce.
Whole Pie Toppings Only.
Serves 8.
Chicago Deep Dish (13")$38.00
This Jersey Boy is not afraid of Deep Dish.
Whole Pie Toppings Only.
Serves 8.
Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza image

 

Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza

1201 Half Street SE suite 120, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Sausage and Pepper$24.00
red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, green bell pepper, Italian sausage
Whole 8 Makes A Pie$26.00
You know what you like! Choose eight slice options from our traditional house pies.
Whole Cheese$20.00
red sauce, mozzarella
Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Glover Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
