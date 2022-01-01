Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Ivy City

Ivy City restaurants
Ivy City restaurants that serve cake

Gravitas image

 

Gravitas

1401 Okie Street, NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (464 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yellow Squash Cake (serves 1)$20.00
Semisweet Chocolate Custard, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Streusel, Chocolate Cookie.
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter - Ivy City

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pumpkin Cake Loaf$7.00
A Seasonal Special, this Pumpkin Cake Loaf is the perfect combination of Pumpkin and Spice. It's moist and delicious, bursting with fall flavor.
Contains: Pumpkin, Egg, Dairy, Gluten
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$4.00
Delectably sweet crumb coffee cake with cinnamon. The perfect pair for a cup of hot coffee to get your day started.
Carrot Cake$7.00
Traditional Carrot Cake with a decadent Cream Cheese Icing.
