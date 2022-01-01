Cake in Ivy City
Gravitas
1401 Okie Street, NE, Washington
|Yellow Squash Cake (serves 1)
|$20.00
Semisweet Chocolate Custard, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Streusel, Chocolate Cookie.
Bakers Daughter - Ivy City
1402 Okie St NE, Washington
|Pumpkin Cake Loaf
|$7.00
A Seasonal Special, this Pumpkin Cake Loaf is the perfect combination of Pumpkin and Spice. It's moist and delicious, bursting with fall flavor.
Contains: Pumpkin, Egg, Dairy, Gluten
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$4.00
Delectably sweet crumb coffee cake with cinnamon. The perfect pair for a cup of hot coffee to get your day started.
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
Traditional Carrot Cake with a decadent Cream Cheese Icing.