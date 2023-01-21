Restaurant header imageView gallery

YASMINE

1309 5th Street Northeast

Washington, DC 20002

Order Again

Popular Items

SHISH TAOUK
FRENCH FRIES WITH TOUM
LAMB KEBAB

SANDWICHES

BEEF SHAWERMA

BEEF SHAWERMA

$13.00

Tahina, pickled turnip, sumac onion & parsley, tomato. This item is Halal.

LAMB KEBAB

LAMB KEBAB

$14.00

Harrisa, hummus, labneh, sumac onions, herbs. This item is halal.

SHISH TAOUK

SHISH TAOUK

$13.00

Chicken, french fries, pickles, toum. This item is halal.

FALAFEL

FALAFEL

$12.50

Tahina, sahawiq, pickles, salata.

TOSHKA

TOSHKA

$10.50+

Stuffed and grilled pita served with sumac onions and herbs

SALADS

SALATA

SALATA

$6.00

Cucumber, tomato, red onion, parsley, lemon, olive oil.

MALFOUF

$6.00

Cabbage salad with green chile, tomato, cilantro, lime, and olive oil.

FATOUSH

FATOUSH

$12.00

Greens, tomato, cucumber, cripy pita, sumac dressing

PLATTERS

MESHAWI

$52.00

Lamb kebab, shish taouk, beef shawerma, grilled onion & tomato. Served with hummus, salata, balila, labneh, french fries, pickles & pita.

FALAFEL PLATTER

$40.00

Ten piece falafel, fried eggplant, sahawiq, tahini, grilled onion & tomato. Served with hummus, salata, tabouleh, french fries, toum, pickles, pita.

SPREADS

Our spreads are served with Lebanese Pita from Old Time Bakery in Alexandria, VA. Raw veggies can be substituted for a gluten-free dining experience. All spreads are vegan with the exception of the Labneh which is vegetarian.

BALILA

$6.00

Whole chickpeas, garlic, olive oil, cardamom stewed for hours and served warm.

BABA GANOUSH

$8.00

Charred eggplant, tahina

MUHAMMARA

$10.00

Red pepper, walnut, pomegranate molasses

LABNEH

LABNEH

$6.00

Strained yogurt spread topped with your choice of dried mint, za'atar, or harra spice.

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$7.00

Chickpeas, tahina, garlic, lemon

EXTRAS

FRENCH FRIES WITH TOUM

$4.50+

Crispy fries tossed in Aleppo chili oil, served with garlic toum dip.

FALAFEL BY THE PIECE

$5.00+

Our delicious falafel sold by the piece. Crispy on the outside and bright green and fluffy on the inside.

MOUNEH

MOUNEH

$5.00

Mixed pickles

TOUM

TOUM

$1.00

Garlic sauce

EXTRA PITA

$2.00

EXTRA FLATBREAD

$2.00Out of stock
SAHAWIQ

SAHAWIQ

$1.00

Yemeni sauce with chili, garlic and coriander.

HARISSA

$1.00

North African hot sauce

SUMAC ONIONS & MIXED HERBS

$1.00

Onions, parsley and mint tossed with sumac & olive oil

TAHINI

$1.05

NO'KUHUL DRINKS

JALLAB

JALLAB

$6.00

Date & grape drink with golden raisins and pistachios

LIMONATA

LIMONATA

$6.00

Tart lemonade with fresh mint blended into it.

CINNAMON SODA

$6.30

APRICOT SODA

$6.00

Apricot, Honey and Lemon Soda

NITRO TAMARIND TEA

$6.00

Spiced black tea with tamarind

NITRO CARDAMOM COFFEE

$6.00Out of stock

Cardamom-infused nitro coffee

FEVER TREE SODA WATER 6.8oz

$3.15

COCKTAILS

MARTINI

MARTINI

$14.00

Our house martini with London dry gin, local favorite Capitoline white vermouth, a cucumber and dill shrub and garnished with a sprig of dill.

PASTIS

$12.00

Take our beloved anise-flavored brandy Arak and mix it in a tall glass with Watermelon, Hibiscus, and Chamomile.

SOUR

$14.00

Imagine the best fresh Daiquiri you've ever had then give it a Lebanese touch. Strong and bright, fresh apricot peel and orange blossom. Garnished with an apricot rehydrated in an orange blossom simple.

NEAT

$14.00

Mist a glass with Arak and fill it with Apple Brandy, di Torino Vermouth and Date Molasses and you've got a great twist on a sazerac. Garnish it with a Calvados-Brandied Date and you've got an amazing drink!

WINE

LIGHT VINHO VERDE

$10.00+

Light and crisp vinho verde. Las Lilas, Portugal. 750mL Bottle

WHITE TABLE WINE

$14.00+

Libnani Abyad, Lebanon. Merwah Blend. Natural white wine with orange wine-like flavor profile. Great with food! 1 Liter Bottle.

BRIGHT RIESLING

$14.00+

Gobelsburg, Austria. Slightly off-dry riesling, not your usual sweet bomb. So, so good! 750mL Bottle.

ROUND WHITE BLEND

$14.00+

Domaine des Tourelles, Lebanon. This beautiful round white blend is mostly viognier and chardonnay, with a little indigenous obeidi and muscat to offer a bit of depth and a touch of stone fruit on the finish. 750mL Bottle

FIZZY PET NAT

$16.00+

Mersel Leb Nat, Lebanon. This amazing pet nat blends viognier and merwah to create a golden sparkling wine that is on par with natural wine around the world. One of our staff favorites, there isn't a thing on our menu that this won't pair well with and we're proud to carry it. 750mL Bottle.

CRISP ROSE

$10.00+

Brunn, Austria. Everyone loves an easy and delicious rose to enjoy with a group of friends. This Austrian Zweigelt fits the bill better than most, and it comes in a liter bottle so it's perfect to share! 1 Liter

CHILLED LIGHT RED

$16.00+

Mersel "Red Velvet", Lebanon. 100% indigenous Merwah, this chilled light red is by far the staff favorite. Imagine a dry Lambrusco without the bubbles and with a color and depth of flavor you won't soon forget. Tart stone fruit gets deeper as the glass warms up. So good! 750mL Bottle.

RED TABLE WINE

$14.00+

Lebnani Ahmar, Lebanon. 100% Cinsault grapes from 10 year old vines. Natural fermentation give this wine a natural funk that transports you to a veranda with a view of the Mediterranean and a cool breeze from Mt. Lebanon. This is our table red wine and it is perfect for something a little bigger without overtaking your meal. 1 Liter Bottle so perfect for sharing with the table.

BIG AMERICAN ZINFANDEL

$16.00+

Pedroncelli, California. While this big Sonoma County Zinfandel is medium by zinfandel standards, it's the biggest wine on our list. Dark ripe fruits and firm tannins make this the wine you want to drink all night. It's a pleasure to offer this fine wine by the glass, so enjoy!

BEER

ALMAZA PILSNER

ALMAZA PILSNER

$7.00

Lebanese Easy Drinking Golden Pilsner. 12oz Bottle

WEIHENSTAPHANER HEFE WEISBEIR

WEIHENSTAPHANER HEFE WEISBEIR

$10.00

Smooth and light wheat beer from Germany's oldest brewery. 500mL Bottle

CROOKED RUN IPA

CROOKED RUN IPA

$10.00

Delicious IPA from our friends at Crooked Run out in Leesburg, VA. 16oz Can. Rotating style.

UTENSILS

Please Add Utensils to My Order

We don't like to waste things at Yasmine, but we love to make people happy! If eating our delicious food with a fork and knife makes you happy then let us know so we can add them to your bag.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Neighborhood Lebanese-Style Kebab Shop.

Location

1309 5th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

