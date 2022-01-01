Main picView gallery

Lost Generation Brewing Company 327 S Street, NE

No reviews yet

327 S Street, NE

Washington, DC 20002

Order Again

On Tap

Shift

$3.00+

4.7% Crisp Lager with Tettnang and Hallertau Blanc hops.

Grave Shift

$3.00+

4.9% Dark Lager hopped with Hersbrucker and Belma hops.

There are Always Hops

$4.00+

6.7% American IPA. Our house style "American IPA" is our West meets East IPA. This version was hopped with Strata, Simcoe and Mosaic.

An Age of Islands

$4.00+

6.6% Hazy IPA with Nelson Sauvin and Riwaka hops. "The late 1920s were an age of islands, real and metaphorical." - Malcolm Crowley

Only a Sunny Smile

$3.50+

5.4% Wheat Beer - American Pale Wheat American wheat beer with citrus peel, Mandarina Bavaria and Hallertau Blanc hops. “It was only a sunny smile, and little it cost in the giving, but like morning light it scattered the night and made the day worth living.” - F. Scott Fitzgerald

Feather Kitty

$4.00+

8% IPA - Imperial / Double New England / Hazy Hazy IPA with Citra and Mosaic hops. Hemingway was known for his massive number of cats, but one in particular was close to his heart as it liked to drink whisky from its bowl. He called this cat his Feather Kitty.

Grapefruit Gose

$3.50+

5.5% Sour - Fruited Gose Gose style kettle sour dosed with fresh pineapple juice.

Peach Cobbler a la mode

$4.00+

5% Sour - Smoothie / Pastry Dessert style sour with loads of peaches, brown sugar, graham cracker and vanilla ice cream (lactose free).

Strawberry-Lychee Seltzer

$3.50+

5% Hard Seltzer Made with 100% real fruit.

Mango-Passionfruit Seltzer

$3.50+

5% Hard Seltzer Smoothie style seltzer made with 100% real fruit.

Underberg

$5.00

32oz. Crowlers

CR Only a Sunny Smile

$12.00

CR An Age of Islands

$13.00

CR Grapefruit Gose

$12.00

CR Peach Cobbler a la mode

$14.00

CR Strawberry-Lychee Seltzer

$12.00

CR Mango-Passionfruit Seltzer

$12.00

Cans

RT Shift

$15.00

RT Grave Shift

$15.00

RT There are Always Hops

$18.00

RT Feather Kitty

$20.00

Snacks

Jerkface Jerky - Gravy

$9.00

Jerkface Jerky - Maple-Jalapeno

$9.00

Jerkface Jerky - Garlic-Chili

$9.00

Chips + Daddy G's Salsa (8oz)

$12.00

Chips + Daddy G's Queso (12oz)

$15.00

Schwag

Becher

Becher

$6.00
Snifter

Snifter

$6.50
Taster

Taster

$5.00
Logo Tee

Logo Tee

$20.00
Flapper Girl Tee

Flapper Girl Tee

$25.00
Typewriter Tee

Typewriter Tee

$25.00
Hoodie

Hoodie

$50.00
Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$22.00

Beanie

$15.00

NA Beverages

Strawberry-Lavender Wild Bay Kombucha

$6.00

Mango-Peach Wild Bay Kombucha

$6.00

Maine Cola

$4.00

Hibiscus Icaro Yerba Mate

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Brewery in the Eckington neighborhood of D.C. offering 16 different taps with a focus on lagers and IPAs. Enjoy delicious local, craft beer in a speakeasy themed taproom.

