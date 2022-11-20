Main picView gallery

Selina Union Market 411 New York Ave NE

411 New York Ave NE

Washington, DC 20002

BREAKFAST

Selina Breakfast

$15.00

Nomad Breakfast

$13.00

Turkish Eggs

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Rancheros Oaxaca

$15.00

Granola

$9.00

Smoothie Bowl

$12.00

Smoothie

$9.00

Waffles

$12.00

French Toast

$12.00

LUNCH

HOWM Burger

$18.00

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Baja Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Sando

$15.00

Mexican Ceviche

$17.00

BLT

$9.00

VLT

$9.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Quinoa Bowl

$12.00

Selina Salad

$10.00

SIDES

Fries Side

$6.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Ham

$4.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Breakfast Package

BP - Selina

$11.36

BP - Nomad

$11.36

BP - Avo. Toast

$11.36

BP - French Toast

$11.36

BP - Smoothie Bowl

$11.36

BP - Turkish Eggs

$11.36

BP - Tofu Scramble

$11.36

BP - Benedict

$11.36

BP - Rancheros

$11.36

BP - Smoothie

$11.36

BP - Waffles

$11.36

FOOD

Chips and sauces

$9.00

Albondigas (meatballs)

$13.00

Patacones (tostones)

$11.00

Rooftop Burger

$18.00

Side of Fries

$7.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Mexican Ceviche

$17.00

Selina Salad

$10.00

Extra Chips

$5.00

FRESH FOOD

BLT

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Croissant

$3.00

Granola Bowl

$9.00

Seasonal Fruit

$6.00

Tuna Salad

$7.00

SANDWICH COMBO

$10.00

Includes half sandwich, bag of chips, and coke/diet coke/sprite

Hummas

$10.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Ham and cheese Croissant

$6.00

PACKAGE FOOD

M&M's

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Chips

Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Chips

$3.00
Miss Vickie's Jalapeno Chips

Miss Vickie's Jalapeno Chips

$3.00
Planters Light Salt

Planters Light Salt

$2.00
Kelloggs Raisin Bran

Kelloggs Raisin Bran

$2.00
Special K

Special K

$2.00
Chobani Plain

Chobani Plain

$4.25

Mango Chips

$5.00

Sweet Potato Chips

$3.00

Chex Mix

$3.00

Whisked Cookies

$4.00

Ruani Brownies

$6.00

Granola Bar

$1.50

Purpose fuel

$6.50

NA BEV

Milk Carton Small

$2.00

Natalie's Juice Orange Juice

$5.00

Sprite G&G

$2.00

Coke G&G

$2.00

Diet Coke G&G

$2.00

Pellegrino Limonata

$4.50

Pellegrino Aranciata

$4.50

Q Sparkling Grapefruit

$3.00

Q Tonic

$3.00

Red bull

$4.50

Honest Tea

$4.00

La Colombe

$3.50

Honest Tea - Peach

$4.50

Evian

$2.00

BEV

G&G High Noon

$8.00

G&G Goose Island

$8.00

G&G Soul Mega

$8.00

G&G Blossom

$11.00

G&G Hog Wash Rose

$12.00

G&G CHARD

$12.00

G&G SAUV BLANC

$12.00

G&G Sofia Blanc de Blancs

$12.00

Toiletries

Deodorant

$4.00

LIQUOR

Cirrus

$12.00

St George Vodka

$12.00

St George Green Chile

$12.00

Chopin

$14.00

Gray Goose

$16.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

New Amsterdam

$12.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

Botanist

$16.00

Malibu

$13.00

Diplimatico

$16.00

Don Q

$12.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$14.00

Exotico Blanco

$12.00

Exotico Reposado

$12.00

La Fogata

$16.00

Creyente

$16.00

Correlejo

$15.00

Avion

$18.00

Ilegal - Joven

$14.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$18.00

Laws - Rye

$20.00

Jameson

$14.00

Contradiction Rye

$16.00

Four Roses - Small Batch

$15.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$12.00

Bird Dog

$14.00

Old Overholt

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$19.00

St Remy VSOP

$12.00

Remy 1738

$21.00

Aperol

$14.00

Fernet

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Italicus

$12.00

Luxardo

$12.00

Sorel

$12.00

Lillet

$12.00

Montegegro

$12.00

Absinthe

$12.00

BEER

Monopolio

$7.00

Monopolio Negra

$7.00

Goose Island IPA

$8.00

DC Brau Corruption IPA

$7.00

DC Brau Pils

$7.00

High Noon

$8.00

Mega Soul

$8.00

Grapefruit Radler

$7.00

Blossom

$11.00

Murphy's Stout

$9.00

House DRAFT

IPA DC Brau Corruption

$10.00

IPA Goose Island

$10.00

Pilsner DC Brau

$8.00

WINE

Wilderness

$15.00

El Cipres Malbec

$13.00

Two Vines Cab Sauv

$12.00

Pazzo Blend

$16.00

Alfedo Roca Malbec

$13.00

AR Guentota Malbec

$14.00

Secret Cellars Cab Sauv

$19.00

Eagle Glen Cab Sauv

$17.00

Substance Cab

$14.00

Malbec

$14.00

Le Garenne - PN

$14.00

Cab Paso Robles

$15.00

Cab Two Vines

$10.00

Malbec Alfredo Roca

$10.00

Red Blend Los Noques

$14.00

Rhone Blend Sparkman Cellars

$14.00

Cab Paso Robles

$60.00

Cab Two Vines

$40.00

Malbec Alfredo Roca

$40.00

Malbec El Cipres

$40.00

Red Blend Los Noques

$56.00

Rhone Blend Sparkman Cellars

$56.00

Emmolo Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Roland Tissier Sancerre

$18.00

Vin D'alsace Gewurztraminer

$16.00

Joseph Cattin Alsace

$15.00

Susie Bynum Chardonnay

$17.00

Saint Fleurin

$18.00

Blanc Sec

$18.00

Turckeim Reisling

$15.00

Storypoint Chard

$14.00

Chard Harken

$13.00

Chard Saint Fleurin

$16.00

GEWST Balthazar

$14.00

GEWST Cattin Alsace

$14.00

Sauv Blanc Ten Sisters

$15.00

Sauf Blanc Tohu

$17.00

Chard Harken

$52.00

Chard Saint Fleurin

$64.00

GEWST Balthazar

$56.00

GEWST Cattin Alsace

$56.00

Sauv Blanc Ten Sisters

$64.00

Sauv Blanc Tohu

$68.00

Lamarca Rose

$12.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$12.00

Bouvet Ladubay

$12.00

ROOF COCKTAILS

Tropical Gin & Tonic

$14.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$15.00

Pancake Old Fashioned

$16.00

Margarita

$14.00

Mule

$14.00

Selina Paloma

$14.00

Mezcalita

$16.00

Sangria

$14.00

Specials

Wine Tasting

$14.00

BEER & SHOT

$9.00

BEER

$5.00

DEALER'S CHOICE

$7.00

TEQUILA MULE

$7.00

WINE

$6.00

HH FRIES

$5.00

HH CHIPS

$5.00

NA BEV

Athletic Beer

$7.00

Brooklyn IPA

$7.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fre Rose

$8.00

Ghia

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea HOWM

$3.00

Iced Tea HOWM

$2.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00

Topo Chico small

$4.00

COFFEE BAR

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$5.00

Add on Shot

$1.50

JUICE

SuperWoman (beet)

$12.00

Immunity (kale)

$12.00

Early Sunrise (Orange)

$12.00

Event Food

Event Food Station

$15.00

Event Beverage

Open Bar Beer + Wine

$35.00

Open Bar Essentials

$45.00

Open Bar Premium

$65.00

Open Bar Cocktail add on

$15.00

Happy Hour

Beer and Shot

$9.00

House Wine

$6.00

HH Beer

$5.00

Dealer's Choice

$7.00

HH Mule

$7.00

HH Fries

$5.00

HH Chips

$5.00

HH Sliders

$8.00

Drag

Skinny "B"

$14.00

Slow Screw

$14.00

Dirty Shirley

$14.00

Creamy S.O.B.

$14.00

Tech HH

COMBO

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

411 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

