Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Suburbia

review star

No reviews yet

1309 5th St. NE

Washington, DC 20002

Order Again

Frozen Slushies & Cocktails

HOT Spiked Apple Cider

$12.00

FROZEN Ibisco Negroni - Negroni Week!

$13.00Out of stock

Welcome to Negroni Week! KO Battle Standard Gin, Campari, Hibiscus infused Contratto Bianco Vermouth, Orange Juice

FROZEN Margaritaville

$12.00

Milagro Tequila, Triple Sec, Grapefruit, Lime

FROZEN If You Like Pina Coladas

$12.00

Admiral Nelson Rum, Pineapple, Coconut, Lime

FROZEN Crush on You!

$12.00

Stoli Vodka, Orange, Sassafras

FROZEN Frose

$11.00

Catoctin rye, Juneshine hard kombucha, citrus

DRAFT Summer Spritz

$10.00Out of stock

Draft & Canned Beer

DRAFT City State Oktoberfest

$12.00

DRAFT City State 8 Wards Independent IPA

$12.00Out of stock

DRAFT City State "Equal Marriage" Dark Wheat

$11.00

DRAFT City State Featherduster Hazy IPA

$12.00Out of stock

DRAFT Old Time Lager

$5.00

DRAFT DC Brau Pils

$12.00

DRAFT Atlas Brew Company Ponzi IPA

$12.00

Narragansett Lager (16oz)

$5.00

Jack's Hard Peach Cider (12oz)

$9.00Out of stock

Long Drink Cranberry

$9.00

Long Drink Original

$9.00

Unity Kombucha

$13.00Out of stock

SHOTS!!!!!

Skyy Vodka

$6.00

Milagro Blanco Tequila

$8.00

Hamilton Spiced Rum

$7.00

Flor de Cana White Rum

$7.00

KO Rye Whiskey

$10.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$10.00

Wine

Ah So "Bubbles" (8.45oz)

$12.00Out of stock

Wine + Riesling Can (8.45oz)

$11.00

Margerum Riviera Rose

$9.00+Out of stock

Klee Red

$12.00

N/A Beverage

Hot Spiced Apple Cider!

$6.00

Like a Virgin

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Still Water Can

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
1309 5th St. NE, Washington, DC 20002

