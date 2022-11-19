Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Buffalo & Bergen

1309 5th Street

NE

Washington, DC 20002

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg, Cheese & Meat
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Build Your Own Bagel

Bagels

Bagel

Bagel

$1.75
Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$19.00

A Mixed Bag of 12 (+1) Bagels. If you want a specific mix please enter it below!

Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$10.00

A Mixed Bag of 6 Bagels

Bagel with Butter

Bagel with Butter

$3.25
Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00
Bagel with Flavored Cream Cheese

Bagel with Flavored Cream Cheese

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg

Egg

$4.50

griddle scrambled egg on a...

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$6.00

griddle scrambled egg & cheese on a...

Egg, Cheese & Meat

Egg, Cheese & Meat

$7.75

griddle scrambled egg & cheese with meat (or plant based substitute) on a... (bacon, egg & american cheese pictured)

Egg & Meat (no cheese)

Egg & Meat (no cheese)

$6.25

griddle scrambled egg & meat (or plant based substitute) on a...

Meat & Cheese (no egg)

Meat & Cheese (no egg)

$6.25

meat (or plant based substitute) & cheese on a...

It's a Banger!!!

It's a Banger!!!

$13.50

1/4lbs house-smoked brisket, scrambled egg, american cheese, caramelized onion & side horseradish mayo on ciabatta bread

B's Knees

B's Knees

$10.25

turnpiked turkey, scrambled egg, ‘murica cheese, bacon, deli mustard and lettuce

Body Count

Body Count

$12.75

ham, sausage, bacon, scrambled egg, american cheese, apricot jelly

Breakfast Bandit

Breakfast Bandit

$11.25

fried egg, carnitas-styled pulled pork, pickled peppers, avocado, manchego cheese, sliced avocado

Breakfast Reuben

Breakfast Reuben

$12.75

pastrami, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing with a fried egg

In Your Face

In Your Face

$10.50

fried egg, mixtress-made pesto, fresh mozzarella, sopressatta

Sandwiches

Build Your Own Bagel

Build Your Own Bagel

$1.75

If it's really good, we might steal it!

The Original

The Original

$11.75

cream cheese, capers, red onions & fresh lox

The Original Sinner

The Original Sinner

$14.75

"The Original" with Bacon

The Bandito

The Bandito

$10.00

Carnitas style pulled pork, spicy pickled peppers, manchego cheese, and avocado

Goodfeathers

Goodfeathers

$10.50

turkey, bacon, mixtress-made pesto, mozzarella & tomato

The Green Piece

The Green Piece

$8.50

veggie cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, avocado

Hey Y'all... It's a BLT

Hey Y'all... It's a BLT

$10.75

cheese whipped with roasted red peppers, shredded cheddar, spices), bacon, lettuce, tomato

The Mountain Shiksa

The Mountain Shiksa

$13.25

fresh lox, maple-pecan cream cheese & bacon

Oh, Hello...

$11.00

fresh air ahi tuna roasted in olive oil & tossed with mayo. red onion, celery & lime, with lettuce & tomato

Rude Girl

Rude Girl

$8.00

bacon, jalapeño cream cheese

Rude Boy

Rude Boy

$8.00

bacon, scallion cream cheese

Rude Socialist

Rude Socialist

$8.00

bacon, maple-pecan cream cheese

South Philly

South Philly

$12.50+

griddle steak, extra American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce & mayo

The Well-Dressed Reuben

The Well-Dressed Reuben

$12.50+

house cured and smoked pastrami served hot w/ sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, a touch of "turnpike"

1/4 LB Meat Sandwich

1/4 LB Meat Sandwich

$8.75
1/2 LB Meat Sandwich

1/2 LB Meat Sandwich

$17.00

1/2 LB Classic Pastrami on Rye

$18.00

1/2 house cured & smoked pastrami w/ cole slaw & mustard on seeded rye bread

Spreads, Fish & Meats

Plain Cream Cheese

Plain Cream Cheese

$5.00

8oz tub, enough for about 3 - 4 bagels.

Flavored Cream Cheese

Flavored Cream Cheese

$7.00

8oz tub, enough for about 3 - 4 bagels.

Atlantic Cold Smoked Salmon

Atlantic Cold Smoked Salmon

$17.00+

cold smoked atlantic salmon, lightly cured with salt, sugar & dill

House Cured Gravlax

House Cured Gravlax

$17.00+

pisco & rosemary cured gravlax

Pastrami Lox

Pastrami Lox

$17.00+

cold smoked atlantic salmon w/ pastrami spices

Deli Spiced BBQ Brisket

Deli Spiced BBQ Brisket

$16.00+
B&B Pastrami

B&B Pastrami

$20.00+
Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.00+

fresh ahi tuna roasted in olive oil & tossed with mayo, red onion, celery & lime juice

Knishes

Knishes

Knishes

$7.00

dough stuffed with potato, onion, and other fillings (pictured "turnpiked" with butter, garlic & parsley)

Soups, Salad & Sides

Zapps Potato Chips

Zapps Potato Chips

$2.50
Live, Love, Latkes

Live, Love, Latkes

$10.00

3 potato latkes with bourbon applesauce, creme fraiche & chives

Matzo Baller

Matzo Baller

$10.00+

lemongrass chicken stock, duckfat matzo balls

Bagel Chips

$5.00

thinly sliced baked bagel chips served with a side of pimento dip

Spinach Cobb Salad

Spinach Cobb Salad

$12.00

fresh baby spinach & romaine w/ hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, red onion, grape tomatoes & avocado, served with red wine vinaigrette

Cole Slaw 8oz

$3.00
Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$5.00

5 Strips

Side of Eggs

Side of Eggs

$4.00
Side of Sausage

Side of Sausage

$3.50

2 Patties

Side Vegan Sausage

Side Vegan Sausage

$3.50

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$10.00

award-winning secret recipe, but we can tell you there IS vodka in it

Lox'd & Loaded

Lox'd & Loaded

$21.00

B&B bloody mary topped w/ our favorite lox bagel- the original- on everything.

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

the NEW rose

Mimosa

Mimosa

$9.00

that OG brunch classic

Red Eye-rish

Red Eye-rish

$12.00

Jameson coldbrew irish whiskey, bailey's irish cream, B&B coffee; hot or iced

Momma Boone

Momma Boone

$13.00

gin lane pink gin, lemon, hibiscus vermouth, champagne

Orchard in the Moonlight

Orchard in the Moonlight

$10.00

KO gin, spiced apple syrup, green chartreuse, lemon

Dark Side of the Moon

$11.00

cruzan blackstrap, ancho reyes, spiced chocolate syrup, almond milk

Punkin' Chunkin'

Punkin' Chunkin'

$12.00

maker's mark whiskey, pumpkin, lemon, lemon egg white foam

Buffalo Boulevard

$14.00

KO whiskey, aperol, contratto bianco vermouth

Mama's Mojito

$10.00

flor de caña white rum, pineapple cardamom, mint, lime

Pear my last email...

Pear my last email...

$13.00

maker's mark, spiced pear syrup, peychaud's bitters

Winter Shandy

$13.00

spiced pear syrup, lemon, atlas ponzi ipa

Destined by the Cosmos

Destined by the Cosmos

$13.00

milagro, cointreau, vanilla, lime, aperol, peychaud's

... & Tonic

$9.00

Martini

$11.00

Gin Rickey

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Daquiri

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Mule

$11.00

DC In Bloom

$33.00Out of stock

Peak Bloom

$14.00Out of stock

BEER

DRAFT Atals Ponzi IPA

$12.00

DRAFT DC Brau Pils

$12.00

DRAFT Manor Hill Porter

$11.00

Narragansett Lager (16oz)

$5.00

Flying Dog "Bloodline" Blood Orange Ale

$11.00

Guinness "Nitro Cold Brew" Stout (16oz)

$5.00Out of stock

Bubbles!

A Duboy Methode Charmat Sparkling

A Duboy Methode Charmat Sparkling

$9.00+

Beautifully rounded sparkler from Spain.

Roots Sparkling* Rose of Pinot Noir Can (6.32oz)

Roots Sparkling* Rose of Pinot Noir Can (6.32oz)

$16.00Out of stock

A 187ml (split) of great sparkling rose of Pinot Noir from the Willamette Valley. Treat yourself.

Wine + Riesling Can (8.45oz)

Wine + Riesling Can (8.45oz)

$11.00Out of stock

Dry, crisp, German riesling from the Rhinehessen. 250mL aka just shy of two glasses

Ah-So Garnacha Blanc "White" Can (8.45oz)

Ah-So Garnacha Blanc "White" Can (8.45oz)

$12.00Out of stock

100% organically farmed and handpicked from Navarra Spain. 250mL aka just shy of two glasses

Margerum "Riviera' Rose Can (12oz)

Margerum "Riviera' Rose Can (12oz)

$9.00+Out of stock

Margerum "Riviera" Rose of Grenache from Santa Barbara County CA. Each can is two FULL glasses.

Roots Pinot Noir Can (8.45oz)

Roots Pinot Noir Can (8.45oz)

$16.00Out of stock

"Klee" Pinot Noir from the Willamette Valley. Don't judge a book by it's canned cover, this is serious wine! 250mL aka just shy of two glasses

Ah-So "Red" Can (8.45oz)

Ah-So "Red" Can (8.45oz)

$12.00

Granacha 100% organically farmed and handpicked from Navarra Spain. 250mL aka just shy of two glasses

COFFEE / TEA

Coffee

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Small Milk

$3.00

SODA

Hand-Crafted Soda

$5.00

1930's Root Beer

$3.50

Egg Cream

$5.50

Cream Soda

$5.50

Ice Cream Float

$7.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.50

White Cow

$6.50

Black Cow

$6.50

Brown Cow

$6.50

Cure All

$5.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Q Ginger Beer

$5.00

Still Water Can

$2.75

JUICE / LEMONADE

Juice

$6.50+

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Bagels, Sandwiches, Cocktails, Hugs & Knishes

Location

1309 5th Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

