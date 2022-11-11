Sandwiches
American
MGM Roast Beef
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
905 Brentwood Rd NE, Washington, DC 20018
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Atlas Brew Works - Ivy City
4.8 • 306
2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102 Washington, DC 20002
View restaurant
The Eleanor DC - 100 Florida Ave NE
4.3 • 896
100 Florida Ave NE Washington DC, DC 20002
View restaurant