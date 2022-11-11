Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
American

MGM Roast Beef

review star

No reviews yet

905 Brentwood Rd NE

Washington, DC 20018

Popular Items

Turkey Sandwich
Half Fresh Cut French Fries
Brisket Sandwich

Signature Sandwiches

The Belly Buster

The Belly Buster

$16.99

Brisket topped with French fries, two fried eggs, and brown gravy served on Rye bread.

The Down South

The Down South

$15.50

Brisket topped with Cole slaw and BBQ served on an onion roll.

The Brentwood

The Brentwood

$15.50

Top Round topped with Raw Onions, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar and Fresh Horseradish

French Dip

French Dip

$16.50

Top Round topped with Sautéed onions and melted Provolone served on an onion roll with a side of homemade au jus for your dipping pleasure

The Hawaiian

The Hawaiian

$13.50

Ham topped with Bacon, Pineapple and BBQ

Open Face Ham Melt

$14.99

Hand Carved Ham topped with Tomato and melted Provolone Cheese, served open face with a side of French Fries

The Club

The Club

$14.99

Turkey Breast topped with Bacon, Avocado, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo served on 3 layers of rye bread.

Thanksgiving Sandwich

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$13.50

Mixed Turkey topped with Brown Gravy, Stuffing and Cranberry chutney

Open Face Thanksgiving

Open Face Thanksgiving

$15.99
Open Face Turkey

Open Face Turkey

$14.99

Hand Carved Turkey topped with home made brown gravy, served open face with a side of French Fries

Open Face Beef Brisket

Open Face Beef Brisket

$18.99

Hand Carved Brisket topped with home made brown gravy, served open face with a side of French Fries

Open Face Tuna Melt

Open Face Tuna Melt

$16.50

Homemade Tuna Salad topped with Tomato and melted Provolone Cheese, served open face with a side of French Fries

Open Face Chicken Salad Melt

Open Face Chicken Salad Melt

$13.50

Homemade Chicken Salad topped with Tomato and melted Provolone Cheese, served open face with a side of French Fries

Cajun Turkey

Cajun Turkey

$12.99

Sliced turkey breast grilled and topped with Sautéed onions and Peppers, Cajun seasoning, Melted Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.

Steak and Cheese

Steak and Cheese

$16.99
Rueben

Rueben

$17.50

Hand Carved Corned Beef on Toasted Rye Bread topped with Coleslaw, Thousand Island Dressing and Melted Swiss Cheese

The Smashburger

The Smashburger

$15.50

Two fresh-ground patties of top round and brisket, fire-grilled and served on our signature brioche roll with two slices of American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo.

Chef Salad

$15.99

Iceburg and Romaine Lettuce topped with Roast Beef Brisket, White Turkey & Ham. Includes Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Bell Peppers, a Hard Boiled Egg, and Cheddar Cheese. Your choice of Salad Dressing on the side.

Build Your Sandwich

Top Round Sandwich

Top Round Sandwich

$15.50
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$15.50

Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.50
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$11.99
Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$10.99
Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50
Veggie Burger Sandwich

Veggie Burger Sandwich

$9.99

Mixed veggie based patty with your choice of toppings

BLT

$5.95

No Meat Sandwich

$6.00

Build Your Salad

Top Round Salad

$15.50
Brisket Salad

Brisket Salad

$15.50

Corned Beef Salad

$16.50
Turkey Salad

Turkey Salad

$11.99

Ham Salad

$10.99

Tuna Salad

$12.50

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Veggies Burger Salad

$9.99
No Meat Salad

No Meat Salad

$7.99

Sides

Half Fresh Cut French Fries

Half Fresh Cut French Fries

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99
Homemade Cole Slaw

Homemade Cole Slaw

$3.99

Tuna Salad

$6.50

Stuffing

$3.99
Full Fresh Cut French Fries

Full Fresh Cut French Fries

$4.99
Chips

Chips

$1.75

Soup Of The Day

$5.99

Chicken Salad

$4.99

Gravy

$1.50

Whole Dill Pickle

$2.00

Side Meat

$7.00

Au Jus

$1.00

Potato Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Cup Of Fruit

$3.50Out of stock
Turkey Wing, Single

Turkey Wing, Single

$1.50Out of stock
Turkey Wing, Dozen

Turkey Wing, Dozen

$14.00Out of stock

Whole Turkey Leg

$9.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Chips

$6.99

Meat by the Pound

Lb Top Round

$36.00

1/2 Lb Top Round

$18.00

Lb Corned Beef

$44.00

1/2 Lb Corned Beef

$22.00

Lb Brisket

$36.00

1/2 Lb Brisket

$18.00

Lb Turkey

$32.00

1/2 Lb Turkey

$16.00

Lb Ham

$30.00

1/2 Lb Ham

$15.00

Desserts

Sweet Potato Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Lemon Pound Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Coconut-Pineapple Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Yellow Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Lemon Layer Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Brownie

$2.99Out of stock

Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry Layer Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$2.99Out of stock

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.99
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.99
Bottle Juice

Bottle Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Izzy

$2.99Out of stock
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Dominon Root Beer

$2.99Out of stock

Gatorade

$2.99

San Pellegrino

$3.25

Stella

$6.99

Bottled Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
