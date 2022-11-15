Immigrant Food+ imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Immigrant Food+ 925 13th St. NW

review star

No reviews yet

925 13th St. NW

Washington, DC 20005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pineapple Matcha

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

L Btl Still Water

$6.00

L Btl Sparkling Water

$6.00
S Btl Still Water

S Btl Still Water

$3.75
S Btl Sparkling Water

S Btl Sparkling Water

$3.75
Agua de Jamaica

Agua de Jamaica

$6.00

The traditional Latin American drink is a Hibiscus flower-infused water, refreshing and calming. Yum!

Mint Limonana

Mint Limonana

$6.00

Inspired by immigrants from the Middle East, this is the most refreshing drink you can imagine! Think: fresh mint, lemons, and honey. No added sugars!

Pineapple Matcha

Pineapple Matcha

$6.00

Our in-house made anti-oxidant energy boost with fresh pineapple, camomile, lemongrass and matcha.

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$4.00

Ice Tea "Just Green Tea" Unsweetened

$4.00

Iced Tea - "Just Black Tea" Unsweetened

$4.00
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Flat White

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Café Calma

$6.00

An iced latte with oatmilk, dates, and Peruvian coffee.

Mint Cinammon Honey Hot Tea

$4.00

Merchandise

Immigrant Food Tote

$15.00

Immigrant Shirt

$20.00

Stickers

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

925 13th St. NW, Washington, DC 20005

Directions

Gallery
Immigrant Food+ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Central Michel Richard
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20004
View restaurantnext
Tosca DC - 1112 F St. NW
orange starNo Reviews
1112 F St. NW Washington, DC 20004
View restaurantnext
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1275 K Street NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Le Pain Quotidien
orange star3.8 • 1,109
975 F Street, NW Washington, DC 20004
View restaurantnext
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1595 I St NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Immigrant Food
orange star4.5 • 206
1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston