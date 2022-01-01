Chicken tenders in Washington

Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Church Hall

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders$13.00
6 Buttermilk fried Chicken Tenders served with a side of Honey Mustard and Traditional BBQ Sauce
More about Church Hall
Lou's City Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Lou's City Bar

1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 3 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Donatelli Special$17.50
Cheddar, provolone, double patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and house fry sauce (contains pickles)
Chicken Tenders$12.99
House made crisp tenders using potato starch and house blend seasoning
ABC Club$14.99
Avocado, Bacon, Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli on Hearty White Bread
More about Lou's City Bar
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Fries, barbecue, honey mustard, or ranch
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Roaming Rooster image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roaming Rooster

1301 U St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
The Club$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Fries$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
OG Nashville$9.29
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
More about Roaming Rooster
Chicken Tenders (5) image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2712 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders (5)$7.99
More about All About Burger
Chicken Tenders (5 pcs) image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

1101 4th St SW #170, Washington

Avg 4.2 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders (5 pcs)$7.99
More about All About Burger
Stoney's on L image

 

Stoney's on L

2101 L St. NW #103, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips$13.00
More about Stoney's on L
Chicken Fingers image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1819 7th ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$9.50
Chicken fingers with a choice of dipping sauce.
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Stadium Sports image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stadium Sports

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 3.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BLUE RUB BURGER$15.00
Beef patty, spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles & crispy onions
RIBS, HALF RACK$18.00
Locally sourced Pork Ribs, dry rubbed & slow smoked. Served dry or BBQ glazed.
CLASSIC BURGER$13.00
Our Classic blended Burger cooked to perfection.
More about Stadium Sports
Stoney's on P image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's on P

1433 P St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS$14.00
More about Stoney's on P
Roaming Rooster image

 

Roaming Rooster

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
Fried Chicken & Coleslaw$8.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
Fries$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
More about Roaming Rooster
Carvings image

 

Carvings

2021 F Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders + Fries$13.99
Fries are included. Addition of another side is extra cost.
More about Carvings
Chicken Tenders image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roaming Rooster

3176 Bladensburg Rd NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1018 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
More about Roaming Rooster
Roaming Rooster image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roaming Rooster

4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Club$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Fried Chicken and Coleslaw$8.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
Chicken Tenders$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
More about Roaming Rooster
All Day by Kramers image

 

All Day by Kramers

1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
All Day Burger$15.00
2 smashed 4oz beef patties, american cheese, bibb lettuce, pickles, special sauce
Avocado Toast$14.00
poached eggs, pickled onion, radish, tomato, lemon lime, crunchy salt (v)
Crispy Chicken$14.00
fried chicken breast, red pepper aioli, pickles
More about All Day by Kramers
Moreland's Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moreland's Tavern

5501 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion,
buttermilk ranch, brioche
Rainbow Beet Salad$13.00
fennel, carrots, arugula, goat cheese, herb vinaigrette
Wings$13.00
buffalo sauce, celery, blue cheese dressing
More about Moreland's Tavern
Chicken Tenders image

 

All About Burger - 1424 Wisconsin Ave

1424 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.99
More about All About Burger - 1424 Wisconsin Ave
Main pic

 

Roaming Rooster

2710 Good Hope Rd SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
The Club$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Fries$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
More about Roaming Rooster

