Chicken tenders in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Church Hall
1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
6 Buttermilk fried Chicken Tenders served with a side of Honey Mustard and Traditional BBQ Sauce
Lou's City Bar
1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington
|Donatelli Special
|$17.50
Cheddar, provolone, double patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and house fry sauce (contains pickles)
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
House made crisp tenders using potato starch and house blend seasoning
|ABC Club
|$14.99
Avocado, Bacon, Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli on Hearty White Bread
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Fries, barbecue, honey mustard, or ranch
Roaming Rooster
1301 U St NW, Washington
|The Club
|$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
|Fries
|$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
|OG Nashville
|$9.29
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
All About Burger
2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Chicken Tenders (5)
|$7.99
All About Burger
1101 4th St SW #170, Washington
|Chicken Tenders (5 pcs)
|$7.99
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1819 7th ST NW, Washington
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.50
Chicken fingers with a choice of dipping sauce.
Stadium Sports
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|BLUE RUB BURGER
|$15.00
Beef patty, spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles & crispy onions
|RIBS, HALF RACK
|$18.00
Locally sourced Pork Ribs, dry rubbed & slow smoked. Served dry or BBQ glazed.
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$13.00
Our Classic blended Burger cooked to perfection.
Stoney's on P
1433 P St NW, Washington
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$14.00
Roaming Rooster
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
|Fried Chicken & Coleslaw
|$8.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
|Fries
|$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
Carvings
2021 F Street NW, Washington
|Chicken Tenders + Fries
|$13.99
Fries are included. Addition of another side is extra cost.
Roaming Rooster
3176 Bladensburg Rd NE, Washington
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
Roaming Rooster
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|The Club
|$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
|Fried Chicken and Coleslaw
|$8.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
All Day by Kramers
1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington
|All Day Burger
|$15.00
2 smashed 4oz beef patties, american cheese, bibb lettuce, pickles, special sauce
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
poached eggs, pickled onion, radish, tomato, lemon lime, crunchy salt (v)
|Crispy Chicken
|$14.00
fried chicken breast, red pepper aioli, pickles
Moreland's Tavern
5501 14th St NW, Washington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion,
buttermilk ranch, brioche
|Rainbow Beet Salad
|$13.00
fennel, carrots, arugula, goat cheese, herb vinaigrette
|Wings
|$13.00
buffalo sauce, celery, blue cheese dressing
All About Burger - 1424 Wisconsin Ave
1424 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
Roaming Rooster
2710 Good Hope Rd SE, Washington
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
|The Club
|$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
|Fries
|$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)